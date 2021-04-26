First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Reports Financial Results for the Second Fiscal Quarter Ended March 31, 2021

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSFG - news) (the "Company"), the holding company for First Savings Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $10.5 million, or $4.39 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to a net loss of $627,000, or a net loss of $0.26 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2020.

Commenting on the Company’s performance, Larry W. Myers, President and CEO stated: “We continued to be very pleased with the performance of our staff and the fundamentals of our organization, both of which continue to deliver meaningful value to our shareholders. We continue to experience strong earnings, loan and deposit growth; resiliency of asset quality; stability of the net interest margin; and substantial increases to stockholders’ equity. The core bank and ancillary business lines continue to perform exceptionally well despite recent market headwinds that are adversely affecting loan origination volumes. I continue to have confidence in the Company’s ability to thrive during challenging environments and I appreciate the dedication of our staff to ensure such.”

COVID-19 Pandemic Loan Information

We assisted customers that experienced COVID-19 pandemic related hardships by approving payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, and by waiving or refunding certain fees. During the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, we proactively contacted all commercial borrowers and offered uniform payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, while requests from consumer borrowers were reviewed and approved on a case-by-case basis. Payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements were generally for periods of three months and included deferment of both principal and interest. Following the expiration of the initial payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements, we entertained requests for extended periods on a case-by-case basis, which generally included deferment of only the principal portion of payments for a period of up to three months. The table below summarizes payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements that were in effect at April 19, 2021.

  



Number of Loans

Outstanding Principal Balance		 
 (Dollars in thousands)   
 Residential real estate2$113 
 Commercial real estate3 9,889 
 Commercial business1 120 
 SBA commercial real estate1 1,117 
 SBA commercial business4 2,269 
 Consumer1 6 
     
    Total12$13,514 

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the leisure and hospitality industries carry a higher degree of credit risk. Based on our evaluation of the allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2021, management believes adequate reserves are in place to cover estimated losses at that date. However, as the pandemic continues, additional losses could be recognized and additional provisions for loan losses may be required.

At March 31, 2021, the outstanding principal balance of loans secured by restaurant related collateral was $168.6 million, of which $75.3 million is fully guaranteed by the SBA (including $74.9 million of PPP loans) and $82.2 million is secured by commercial real estate where the collateral property is leased to national-brand, investment-grade tenants. The commercial business loan included in the preceding table is secured by restaurant related collateral. None of the SBA commercial loans included in the preceding table are secured by restaurant related collateral.

At March 31, 2021, the outstanding principal balances of loans secured by hotel real estate was $17.6 million, of which $3.9 million is fully guaranteed by the SBA (including $878,000 of PPP loans). The three commercial real estate and the SBA commercial real estate loans included in the preceding table totaling $9.9 million and $1.1 million, respectively, are secured by hotel real estate.

Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020, the SBA made six months of principal and interest payments for loans of existing SBA clients that were in “regular servicing status” (not delinquent) at March 27, 2020 and for loans of new SBA clients originated between March 27, 2020 and September 27, 2020. The CARES Act provided financial support for many of the SBA clients, which resulted in relatively few SBA clients requiring payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements. Following the expiration of the SBA-provided loan payments under the CARES Act for most of the SBA clients, the five SBA clients included in the preceding table, which operate in COVID-sensitive industries, were granted payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements. The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (“CRRSAA”), which was signed into law on December 27, 2020, provides additional SBA-provided loan payments to eligible SBA clients beginning in February 2021, including the aforementioned five SBA clients following the expiration of their payment extensions or loan forbearance agreements.

The Company participated in the first round of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), which was originally authorized by the CARES Act, and the second round of the PPP, which was authorized by the CRRSAA. At March 31, 2021, the outstanding principal balance of PPP loans was $159.3 million and net deferred loan fees related to PPP loans was approximately $2.1 million, which will be recognized over the life of the loans and as borrowers are granted forgiveness. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had processed and received forgiveness for 378 PPP loans totaling $49.2 million.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

Net interest income increased $4.0 million, or 37.2%, to $14.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same quarter in 2020. The increase in net interest income was due to a $3.3 million increase in interest income and a $723,000 decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $435.6 million, from $1.20 billion for 2020 to $1.64 billion for 2021, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.61% for 2020 to 4.19% for 2021. The decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield for 2021 is primarily due to lower market interest rates on loans and investment securities in 2021, as well as the Company’s participation in the PPP. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 1.13% for 2020 to 0.63% for 2021, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $328.4 million, from $984.2 million for 2020 to $1.31 billion for 2021. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2021 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowings, as well as the Company’s participation in the Federal Reserve Bank’s PPP Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”). PPPLF borrowings carry a fixed interest rate of 0.35% and are secured by the Company’s PPP loans.

The Company recognized $287,000 in provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to $1.7 million for 2020. The Company recognized net recoveries of $8,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to net charge-offs of $544,000 for 2020. The lower provision for loan losses in 2021 is primarily due to changes in qualitative factors within the allowance for losses calculation related to economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 made in 2020 and lesser net charge-offs in 2021.

Noninterest income increased $27.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases in mortgage banking income of $24.0 million and net gains on sales of SBA loans of $2.0 million. The increase in mortgage banking income was due to production from the secondary-market residential mortgage lending segment. The increase in net gain on sales of SBA loans was primarily due to increases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, as well as higher premiums in the secondary market. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Statements of Income Information” table at the end of this release.

Noninterest expense increased $17.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 as compared to 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits of $14.6 million and an increase in professional fees of $1.1 million. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees primarily to support the growth of the Company’s mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, routine salary and benefits adjustments, and increased incentive compensation primarily as a result of the performance of the Company’s mortgage banking segment. The increase in professional fees was primarily due to the mortgage banking segment and represented various outsourced services.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $3.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to an income tax benefit of $774,000 for 2020. The tax benefit for 2020 was primarily the result of a pretax operating loss for the quarter. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 26.1%.

Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020

The Company reported net income of $20.4 million, or $8.55 per diluted share, for the six months ended March 31, 2021 compared to net income of $2.8 million, or $1.18 per diluted share, for the six months ended ended March 31, 2020, resulting in an increase of 625% on a per share basis.

Net interest income increased $7.0 million, or 32.3%, to $28.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in net interest income was due to a $5.7 million increase in interest income and a $1.3 million decrease in interest expense. Interest income increased due to an increase in the average balance of interest-earning assets of $447.8 million, from $1.18 billion for 2020 to $1.63 billion for 2021, partially offset by a decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield, from 4.74% for 2020 to 4.11% for 2021. The decrease in the weighted-average tax-equivalent yield for 2021 is primarily due to lower market interest rates on loans and investment securities in 2021, as well as the Company’s participation in the PPP. Interest expense decreased due to a decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities, from 1.18% for 2020 to 0.66% for 2021, partially offset by an increase in the average balance of interest-bearing liabilities of $352.2 million, from $959.5 million for 2020 to $1.31 billion for 2021. The decrease in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for 2021 was due primarily to decreasing market interest rates on deposits and FHLB borrowings, as well as the Company’s participation in the PPPLF.

The Company recognized $955,000 in provision for loan losses for the six months ended March 31, 2021 compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2020. Nonperforming loans, which consist of nonaccrual loans and loans over 90 days past due and still accruing interest, decreased $2.2 million, from $13.6 million at September 30, 2020 to $11.4 million at March 31, 2021. The Company recognized net charge-offs of $562,000 for the six months ended March 31, 2021, of which $496,000 was related to unguaranteed portions of SBA loans, compared to net charge-offs of $559,000 for the same period in 2020. The lower provision for loan losses in 2021 is primarily due to changes in qualitative factors within the allowance for losses calculation related to economic uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 made in 2020.

Noninterest income increased $55.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to increases in mortgage banking income of $50.4 million, net gains on sales of SBA loans of $2.5 million and other income of $2.5 million. The increase in mortgage banking income was due to production from the secondary-market residential mortgage lending segment. The increase in net gain on sales of SBA loans was primarily due to increases in production and sales volume from the SBA lending segment, as well as higher premiums in the secondary market. The increase in other income was primarily due to service fee income from the mortgage banking segment. Additional details regarding the financial performance of the mortgage banking and SBA lending segments are included in the “Segmented Statements of Income Information” table at the end of this release.

Noninterest expense increased $37.3 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in compensation and benefits of $30.6 million and an increase in other operating expense of $2.3 million. The increase in compensation and benefits expense is attributable to the addition of new employees primarily to support the growth of the Company’s mortgage banking and SBA lending activities, routine salary and benefits adjustments, and increased incentive compensation primarily as a result of the performance of the Company’s mortgage banking segment. The increase in other operating expense was primarily due to the mortgage banking segment.

The Company recognized income tax expense of $8.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2021 compared to an income tax benefit of $136,000 for the same period in 2020. The tax benefit for 2020 was the result of the Company’s tax-exempt income and investments in tax credit bonds. The effective tax rate for 2021 was 28.3%.

Comparison of Financial Condition at March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020

Total assets decreased $14.0 million, from $1.76 billion at September 30, 2020 to $1.75 billion at March 31, 2021. Net loans increased $38.3 million during the six months ended March 31, 2021, primarily due to continued growth in the single tenant net lease commercial real estate loan portfolio. Residential mortgage and SBA loans held for sale decreased by $73.0 million and $5.4 million, respectively, due to loan sales outpacing originations during the period. Total liabilities decreased $29.5 million primarily due to decreases of $46.3 million and $21.6 million in PPPLF and FHLB borrowings, respectively, partially offset by a $47.4 million increase in total deposits.

Common stockholders’ equity increased $15.7 million, from $157.3 million at September 30, 2020 to $173.0 million at March 31, 2021, due primarily to increases in retained net income of $19.6 million, partially offset by decreases in net unrealized gains on available for sale securities included in accumulated other comprehensive income of $2.0 million and additional paid in capital of $1.8 million, which was due to the acquisition of the minority interests in Q2 Business Capital, LLC on December 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, the Bank was considered “well-capitalized” under applicable regulatory capital guidelines.

First Savings Bank has fifteen offices in the Indiana communities of Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon and Montgomery. Access to First Savings Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank's website at www.fsbbank.net.

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are not historical facts; rather, they are statements based on the Company's current expectations regarding its business strategies and their intended results and its future performance. Forward-looking statements are preceded by terms such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Numerous risks and uncertainties could cause or contribute to the Company's actual results, performance and achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause or contribute to these differences include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including the duration, extent and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, including its effect on our customers, service providers and on the economy and financial markets in general, changes in market interest rates and changes in monetary and fiscal policies of the federal government; legislative and regulatory changes; and other factors disclosed periodically in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them, whether included in this report or made elsewhere from time to time by the Company or on its behalf. Except as may be required by applicable law or regulation, the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.



FIRST SAVINGS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
          
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended  
 March 31, March 31,  
OPERATING DATA: 2021   2020   2021   2020   
(In thousands, except share and per share data)         
          
Total interest income$16,840  $13,554  $32,866  $27,215   
Total interest expense 2,060   2,783   4,347   5,658   
          
Net interest income 14,780   10,771   28,519   21,557   
Provision for loan losses 287   1,705   955   2,210   
          
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,493   9,066   27,564   19,347   
          
Total noninterest income 38,973   11,133   85,156   29,365   
Total noninterest expense 39,284   22,075   83,686   46,347   
          
Income (loss) before income taxes 14,182   (1,876)  29,034   2,365   
Income tax expense (benefit) 3,695   (774)  8,222   (136)  
          
Net income (loss) 10,487   (1,102)  20,812   2,501   
          
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests -   (475)  402   (311)  
          
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company$10,487  $(627) $20,410  $2,812   
          
Net income (loss) per share, basic$4.43  $(0.27) $8.62  $1.20   
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 2,369,642   2,355,750   2,368,338   2,348,145   
          
Net income (loss) per share, diluted$4.39  $(0.26) $8.55  $1.18   
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 2,388,063   2,379,901   2,386,375   2,381,356   
          
          
Performance ratios (three-month and six-month data annualized)         
Return on average assets 2.34%  (0.19%)  2.29%  0.44%  
Return on average equity 24.97%  (3.51%)  25.20%  4.03%  
Return on average common stockholders' equity 24.97%  (2.00%)  24.75%  4.54%  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.69%  3.68%  3.58%  3.78%  
Efficiency ratio 73.08%  100.78%  73.62%  91.02%  
          
          
 March 31, September 30,  Increase    
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA: 2021   2020  (Decrease)    
(In thousands, except per share data)         
          
Total assets$1,750,609  $1,764,625  $(14,016)    
Cash and cash equivalents 30,837   33,726   (2,889)    
Investment securities 207,331   204,067   3,264     
Loans held for sale 207,141   285,525   (78,384)    
Gross loans (1) 1,145,767   1,107,089   38,678     
Allowance for loan losses 17,419   17,026   393     
Interest earning assets 1,582,349   1,620,831   (38,482)    
Goodwill 9,848   9,848   -     
Core deposit intangibles 1,095   1,202   (107)    
Loan servicing rights 49,367   25,451   23,916     
Noninterest-bearing deposits 284,742   242,673   42,069     
Interest-bearing deposits (2) 810,754   805,403   5,351     
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 289,237   310,858   (21,621)    
Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings 128,494   174,834   (46,340)    
Total liabilities 1,577,569   1,607,060   (29,491)    
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests 173,040   157,272   15,768     
          
Book value per share$72.86  $66.21  $6.65     
Tangible book value per share (3) 68.25   61.56   6.69     
          
Non-performing assets:         
Nonaccrual loans - SBA guaranteed$3,709  $3,709  $-     
Nonaccrual loans - unguaranteed 7,697   9,906   (2,209)    
Total nonaccrual loans$11,406  $13,615  $(2,209)    
Accruing loans past due 90 days -   -   -     
Total non-performing loans 11,406   13,615   (2,209)    
Foreclosed real estate 315   -   315     
Troubled debt restructurings classified as performing loans 2,019   3,069   (1,050)    
Total non-performing assets$13,740  $16,684  $(2,944)    
          
Asset quality ratios:         
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans 1.52%  1.54%  (0.02%)    
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of total gross loans, excluding PPP loans (4) 1.77%  1.84%  (0.07%)    
Allowance for loan losses as a percent of nonperforming loans 152.72%  125.05%  27.66%    
Nonperforming loans as a percent of total gross loans 1.00%  1.23%  (0.23%)    
Nonperforming assets as a percent of total assets 0.78%  0.95%  (0.16%)    
          
(1) Includes $159.3 million and $180.6 million of PPP loans at March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.      
          
(2) Includes $77.0 million and $132.1 million of brokered certificates of deposit at March 31, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.    
          
(3) See reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures for additional information relating to calculation of this item.    
          
(4) Denominator excludes PPP loans, which are fully guaranteed by the SBA. This ratio is non-GAAP, but is believed by management to be meaningful because it provides a comparable ratio
      after eliminating PPP loans.         
          
          
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED):        
The following non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company provide information useful to investors in understanding the Company's    
performance. The Company believes the financial measures presented below are important because of their widespread use by investors as a means to  
evaluate capital adequacy and earnings. The following table summarizes the non-GAAP financial measures derived from amounts reported in the  
Company's consolidated financial statements and reconciles those non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable GAAP financial measures.  
          
          
 March 31, September 30,  Increase    
Tangible Book Value Per Share 2021   2020  (Decrease)    
(In thousands, except share and per share data)         
          
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests (GAAP)$173,040  $157,272  $15,768     
Less: goodwill and core deposit intangibles (10,943)  (11,050)  107     
Tangible equity (non-GAAP)$162,097  $146,222  $109,789     
          
Outstanding common shares 2,375,027   2,375,324   (297)    
          
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$68.25  $61.56  $6.69     
          
Book value per share (GAAP)$72.86  $66.21  $6.65     
          
          
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED):As of
Summarized Consolidated Balance SheetsMarch 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
Total cash and cash equivalents$30,837  $35,392  $33,726  $27,544  $22,603 
Total investment securities 207,331   205,661   204,067   205,960   186,873 
Total loans held for sale 207,141   357,242   285,525   210,077   163,927 
Total loans, net of allowance for loan losses 1,128,348   1,114,708   1,090,063   1,081,381   877,276 
PPP loans 159,320   178,499   180,561   180,536   - 
Loan servicing rights 49,367   35,232   25,451   13,563   6,946 
Total assets 1,750,609   1,872,911   1,764,625   1,661,281   1,368,252 
          
Total deposits$1,095,496  $1,121,320  $1,048,076  $982,870  $937,306 
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 289,237   340,092   310,858   298,622   270,000 
Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings 128,494   172,772   174,834   174,834   - 
          
Stockholders' equity, net of noncontrolling interests$173,040  $165,745  $157,272  $142,362  $116,659 
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiary -   -   293   (214)  (414)
Total equity 173,040   165,745   157,565   142,148   116,245 
          
Outstanding common shares 2,375,027   2,374,927   2,375,324   2,375,324   2,375,324 
          
 Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Statements of IncomeMarch 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
Total interest income$16,840  $16,026  $15,765  $14,719  $13,554 
Total interest expense 2,060   2,287   2,337   2,543   2,783 
Net interest income 14,780   13,739   13,428   12,176   10,771 
Provision for loan losses 287   668   2,772   2,980   1,705 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 14,493   13,071   10,656   9,196   9,066 
          
Total noninterest income 38,973   46,183   57,024   46,962   11,133 
Total noninterest expense 39,284   44,402   44,452   35,009   22,075 
Income (loss) before income taxes 14,182   14,852   23,228   21,149   (1,876)
Income tax expense (benefit) 3,695   4,527   7,257   5,540   (774)
Net income (loss) 10,487   10,325   15,971   15,609   (1,102)
Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests -   402   834   204   (475)
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company$10,487  $9,923  $15,137  $15,405  $(627)
          
Net income (loss) per share, basic$4.43  $4.19  $6.40  $6.51  $(0.27)
Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 2,369,642   2,367,061   2,365,217   2,365,217   2,355,750 
          
Net income (loss) per share, diluted$4.39  $4.16  $6.39  $6.51  $(0.26)
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 2,388,063   2,384,702   2,370,694   2,366,787   2,379,901 
          
          
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Consolidated Performance Ratios (Annualized) 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
Return on average assets 2.34%  2.23%  3.44%  4.02%  (0.19%)
Return on average equity 24.97%  25.43%  43.46%  48.75%  (3.51%)
Return on average common stockholders' equity 24.97%  24.52%  41.08%  47.91%  (2.00%)
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 3.69%  3.46%  3.40%  3.52%  3.68%
Efficiency ratio 73.08%  74.10%  63.10%  59.20%  100.78%
          
          
 As of or for the Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Consolidated Asset Quality Ratios 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans 1.00%  1.10%  1.23%  1.26%  1.55%
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.78%  0.78%  0.95%  1.17%  1.45%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans 1.52%  1.51%  1.54%  1.34%  1.32%
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 152.72%  138.02%  125.05%  106.01%  84.67%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average outstanding loans 0.00%  0.04%  0.03%  0.00%  0.06%
          
          
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended
Segmented Statements of Income InformationMarch 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In thousands, except per share data) 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
Core Banking Segment:         
Net interest income$11,114  $10,861  $10,512  $9,645  $9,035 
Provision for loan losses 106   702   2,232   1,668   216 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,008   10,159   8,280   7,977   8,819 
Noninterest income 1,490   1,552   1,779   1,324   1,411 
Noninterest expense 8,991   8,112   7,920   7,633   6,720 
Income before income taxes 3,507   3,599   2,139   1,668   3,510 
Income tax expense 507   570   482   276   591 
Net income attributable to the Company$3,000  $3,029  $1,657  $1,392  $2,919 
          
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):         
Net interest income (5)$3,227  $2,147  $1,959  $1,584  $1,151 
Provision (credit) for loan losses 181   (34)  540   1,312   1,489 
Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 3,046   2,181   1,419   272   (338)
Noninterest income 3,407   1,385   2,828   1,785   1,209 
Noninterest expense 2,449   2,746   2,545   1,642   1,841 
Income (loss) before income taxes 4,004   820   1,702   415   (970)
Income tax expense (benefit) 1,005   105   217   53   (124)
Net income (loss) 2,999   715   1,485   362   (846)
Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests -   402   834   204   (475)
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company (6)$2,999  $313  $651  $158  $(371)
          
Mortgage Banking Segment:         
Net interest income$439  $731  $957  $947  $585 
Provision for loan losses -   -   -   -   - 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 439   731   957   947   585 
Noninterest income 34,076   43,246   52,417   43,853   8,513 
Noninterest expense 27,844   33,544   33,987   25,734   13,514 
Income (loss) before income taxes 6,671   10,433   19,387   19,066   (4,416)
Income tax expense (benefit) 2,183   3,852   6,558   5,211   (1,241)
Net income (loss) attributable to the Company$4,488  $6,581  $12,829  $13,855  $(3,175)
          
Net Income (Loss) Per Share by Segment         
Net income per share, basic - Core Banking$1.27  $1.28  $0.70  $0.59  $1.24 
Net income (loss) per share, basic - SBA Lending (Q2) (7) 1.27   0.13   0.28   0.07   (0.16)
Net income (loss) per share, basic - Mortgage Banking 1.89   2.78   5.42   5.85   (1.35)
  Total net income (loss) per share, basic (7)$4.43  $4.19  $6.40  $6.51  $(0.27)
          
Net Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share by Segment         
Net income per share, diluted - Core Banking$1.26  $1.27  $0.70  $0.59  $1.23 
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - SBA Lending (Q2) (8) 1.26   0.13   0.27   0.07   (0.16)
Net income (loss) per share, diluted - Mortgage Banking 1.87   2.76   5.42   5.85   (1.33)
  Total net income (loss) per share, diluted (8)$4.39  $4.16  $6.39  $6.51  $(0.26)
          
(5) Includes net interest income derived from PPP loans of: 1,887   928   861   571   - 
          
(6) Includes net income attributable to the Company derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: 1,415   810   751   498   - 
          
(7) Includes basic net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: 0.60   0.34   0.32   0.21   - 
          
(8) Includes diluted net income per share derived from PPP loans (tax effected) of: 0.59   0.34   0.32   0.21   - 
          
          
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended
Noninterest Expense Detail by SegmentMarch 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In thousands) 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
Core Banking Segment:         
Compensation$4,895  $4,127  $4,250  $4,219  $3,535 
Occupancy 1,387   1,392   1,512   1,239   1,133 
Advertising 248   177   225   195   151 
Other 2,461   2,416   1,933   1,980   1,901 
Total Noninterest Expense$8,991  $8,112  $7,920  $7,633  $6,720 
          
SBA Lending Segment (Q2):         
Compensation$1,929  $2,280  $1,939  $1,314  $1,569 
Occupancy 129   93   116   118   99 
Advertising 8   10   6   -   9 
Other 383   363   484   210   164 
Total Noninterest Expense$2,449  $2,746  $2,545  $1,642  $1,841 
          
Mortgage Banking Segment:         
Compensation$22,657  $27,455  $27,092  $21,363  $9,803 
Occupancy 998   1,100   1,207   855   757 
Advertising 1,796   2,124   2,011   1,666   1,617 
Other 2,393   2,865   3,677   1,850   1,337 
Total Noninterest Expense$27,844  $33,544  $33,987  $25,734  $13,514 
          
          
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended
 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
Mortgage Banking Noninterest Expense Fixed vs. Variable 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
(In thousands)         
Noninterest Expense - Fixed Expenses$11,713  $13,296  $11,838  $8,394  $6,740 
Noninterest Expense - Variable Expenses (9) 16,131   20,248   22,149   17,340   6,774 
Total Noninterest Expense$27,844  $33,544  $33,987  $25,734  $13,514 
          
          
 Three Months Ended
SBA Lending (Q2) DataMarch 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In thousands, except percentage data) 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
Final funded loans guaranteed portion sold, SBA$29,883  $14,116  $25,623  $16,605  $16,180 
          
Gross gain on sales of loans, SBA$3,858  $1,698  $3,094  $1,771  $1,597 
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, SBA 12.91%  12.03%  12.08%  10.67%  9.87%
          
Net gain on sales of loans, SBA (10)$3,239  $1,267  $2,366  $1,317  $1,229 
Weighted average net gain on sales of loans, SBA 10.84%  8.98%  9.23%  7.93%  7.60%
          
          
 Three Months Ended
Mortgage Banking DataMarch 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In thousands, except percentage data) 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
          
Mortgage originations for sale in the secondary market$1,344,873  $1,430,628  $1,526,809  $1,003,518  $532,996 
          
Mortgage sales$1,476,198  $1,349,044  $1,471,501  $954,568  $488,457 
          
Gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking$27,606  $47,224  $53,633  $31,067  $14,912 
Weighted average gross gain on sales of loans, mortgage banking 1.87%  3.50%  3.64%  3.25%  3.05%
          
Mortgage banking income (11)$32,398  $42,300  $52,035  $43,713  $8,411 
          
(9) Variable expenses include incentive compensation and advertising expenses.         
          
(10) Net of commissions, referral fees, SBA repair fees and discounts on unguaranteed portions held-for-investment, and inclusive of gains on servicing assets.  
          
(11) Net of lender credits and other investor expenses, and inclusive of loan fees, gains on mortgage servicing rights, fair value adjustments and gains (losses) on derivative instruments.
          
          
SUMMARIZED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (UNAUDITED) (CONTINUED):Three Months Ended
Summarized Consolidated Average Balance SheetsMarch 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31,
(In thousands) 2021   2020   2020   2020   2020 
Interest-earning assets         
Average balances:         
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks$48,035  $34,412  $58,775  $25,985  $48,306 
   Loans, excluding PPP 1,217,398   1,205,278   1,172,547   1,076,376   970,083 
   PPP loans 164,533   179,316   180,561   114,721   - 
   Investment securities - taxable 42,424   42,462   44,026   43,569   46,216 
   Investment securities - nontaxable 146,145   146,374   145,042   143,702   122,770 
   FRB and FHLB stock 19,294   17,992   17,293   16,804   14,878 
     Total interest-earning assets$1,637,829  $1,625,834  $1,618,244  $1,421,157  $1,202,253 
          
Interest income (tax equivalent basis):         
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks$18  $18  $22  $37  $153 
   Loans, excluding PPP 13,033   13,171   12,924   12,164   11,736 
   PPP loans 2,031   1,085   1,019   671   - 
   Investment securities - taxable 432   471   483   502   504 
   Investment securities - nontaxable 1,487   1,508   1,507   1,514   1,300 
   FRB and FHLB stock 167   108   144   168   151 
     Total interest income (tax equivalent basis)$17,168  $16,361  $16,099  $15,056  $13,844 
          
Weighted average yield (tax equivalent basis, annualized):         
   Interest-bearing deposits with banks 0.15%  0.21%  0.15%  0.57%  1.27%
   Loans, excluding PPP 4.28%  4.37%  4.41%  4.52%  4.84%
   PPP loans 4.94%  2.42%  2.26%  2.34%  0.00%
   Investment securities - taxable 4.07%  4.44%  4.39%  4.61%  4.36%
   Investment securities - nontaxable 4.07%  4.12%  4.16%  4.21%  4.24%
   FRB and FHLB stock 3.46%  2.40%  3.33%  4.00%  4.06%
     Total interest-earning assets 4.19%  4.03%  3.98%  4.24%  4.61%
          
Interest-bearing liabilities         
Average balances:         
   Interest-bearing deposits$840,556  $811,016  $842,363  $770,402  $716,051 
   Fed funds purchased -   -   -   1,978   143 
   Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 293,819   306,299   292,876   292,168   248,205 
   Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings 158,354   173,701   174,835   74,218   - 
   Subordinated debt and other borrowings 19,786   19,803   19,786   19,769   19,752 
     Total interest-bearing liabilities$1,312,515  $1,310,819  $1,329,860  $1,158,535  $984,151 
          
Interest expense:         
   Interest-bearing deposits$771  $936  $974  $1,311  $1,625 
   Fed funds purchased -   -   -   2   - 
   Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 833   861   853   846   838 
   Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings 137   153   154   66   - 
   Subordinated debt and other borrowings 319   337   356   318   320 
     Total interest expense$2,060  $2,287  $2,337  $2,543  $2,783 
          
Weighted average cost (annualized):         
   Interest-bearing deposits 0.37%  0.46%  0.46%  0.68%  0.91%
   Repurchase agreements 0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.00%
   Fed funds purchased 0.00%  0.00%  0.00%  0.40%  0.00%
   Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 1.13%  1.12%  1.16%  1.16%  1.35%
   Federal Reserve PPPLF borrowings 0.35%  0.35%  0.35%  0.36%  0.00%
   Subordinated debt and other borrowings 6.45%  6.81%  7.20%  6.43%  6.48%
     Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.63%  0.70%  0.70%  0.88%  1.13%
          
Interest rate spread (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.56%  3.33%  3.28%  3.36%  3.48%
          
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.69%  3.46%  3.40%  3.52%  3.68%
          
Net interest margin, excluding PPP and PPPLF (non-GAAP), (tax equivalent basis, annualized) 3.59%  3.63%  3.59%  3.65%  3.68%
          

 


