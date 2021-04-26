Gregg F. Martin, Retired Army Major General, Joins SoldierStrong Advisory Board

STAMFORD, Conn., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregg F. Martin has joined the advisory board of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of the nation’s military veterans by providing them with revolutionary medical technologies to help them take their next steps forward in their lives after service.



“Gregg Martin has demonstrated exemplary leadership within the United States military and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his new role on the SoldierStrong advisory board,” said Chris Meek, the organization’s co-founder and chairman. “I believe his presence on the board will play a key role in helping our organization bring much needed, life changing technology into the lives of veterans. His leadership skills, extensive military background and powerful personal story will undoubtedly be an asset to our mission.”

Martin is a combat veteran, bipolar survivor, Airborne-Ranger-Engineer qualified soldier and Army strategist, who served on active duty for 36 years. He holds a Ph.D. and two master’s degrees from MIT, master’s degrees in national security strategy from both the Army and Naval war colleges and a bachelor's degree from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. During the first year of the Iraq War, he commanded the 130th Engineer Brigade, which was the largest engineering force in the theater.

In addition to serving multiple overseas tours, Martin has commanded the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Northwest Division as a general officer, served as Commandant of the U.S. Army Engineer School, commanded Fort Leonard Wood, served as Deputy Commanding General of Third Army/US Army Central, Commandant of the Army War College, President of National Defense University and Special Assistant to the Chief of Engineers. He has been awarded the Distinguished Service Medal twice, as well as the Bronze Star Medal and the Combat Action Badge.

Married with three sons, Martin’s family is committed to the tradition of service. Two of his sons, and his daughter-in-law, are Army combat veterans. Martin and his wife, Maggie, live in Cocoa Beach, Florida, where he writes, speaks and continually shares his story of battling bipolar disorder in an effort to help save lives and stop the stigma. He praises his wife as “a heroine for persevering through our Army career, and surviving and overcoming our bipolar ordeal, which was the toughest fight of our lives.”

“As a veteran who has experienced mental health challenges and who has received support from the Veterans Administration, I feel that I am in an advantageous position to offer my experiences and expertise as a board member in a way that will help positively shape SoldierStrong’s efforts to provide innovative medical technology – including virtual reality systems to aid in the treatment of post-traumatic stress – to VA hospitals and other medical facilities,” Martin said. “I am proud to be part of an organization of SoldierStrong’s caliber. The organization is truly changing the lives of veterans each and every day and I look forward to contributing in a meaningful way that will have a positive impact on the physical and mental health of our nation’s heroes for years to come.”