UNCF: The Fight Must Continue

WASHINGTON, DC, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF stands shoulder to shoulder with those who affirm that “Black lives matter.” And while UNCF mourns the loss of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and more recently Daunte Wright—we redouble our daily efforts to educate and prepare college students to be graduates who will be leaders that create solutions for societal ills and fuel progressive gains for all Americans.

“For the first time in recent memory, we witnessed a rogue member of law enforcement held accountable for the senseless murder of an unarmed Black man,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO, UNCF. “While this conviction is a step towards justice, the fight for racial equality for all citizens must continue.

“As we move into our 77th anniversary this week, UNCF remains committed to demanding justice and accountability. With the development of the new UNCF George Floyd Peace and Justice Scholarship, we envision a world where even more HBCU graduates help to lead us all toward a future where equality can finally be reached,” said Lomax.

UNCF is a steadfast supporter of H.R. 1280, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2021. Having passed the U.S. House of Representatives and now waiting for action in the U.S. Senate, the bill addresses a wide range of policies and issues regarding policing practices and law enforcement accountability.

The work UNCF does on behalf of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and their students is vital work and, is at its core, inextricably intertwined with the ongoing Black struggle for our full citizenship rights, privileges and protections. Like the lives of Black men and women, our HBCUs are constantly undervalued, disparaged, under assault and put at risk.

“UNCF has always prided itself on forging bipartisan coalitions for the betterment of all our people—uplifting social justice issues, like education,” said Lodriguez Murray, senior vice president for public policy and government affairs, UNCF. “Today, we at UNCF feel it is imperative that Democratic and Republican senators come together to forge the necessary path forward and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. If senators can put the people first, they can pass a bill that will reduce the likelihood of racial profiling and provide a path to justice for all of our communities.”



About UNCF

