TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Name Change to TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. Effective Wednesday, April 28, 2021

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER British Columbia, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP2) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) announces that pursuant to a directors’ resolution, as of commencement of trading on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, the Company’s name will be changed from TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. (the “Former Name”) to TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc. (the “Updated Name”).



There will be no change to the symbol, the Company’s common shares will continue to trade under the ticker “TAAT” on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The CUSIP number assigned to the Company’s shares following the name change to the Updated Name is 87320M101 (ISIN: CA87320M1014).

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

Any questions regarding the upcoming change from the Company’s Former Name to its Updated Name can be directed to TAAT™ Investor Relations by email at investor@taatusa.com or by telephone at 1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872).

TAAT™ CEO Setti Coscarella commented, “Now that we have gained momentum in the USD $814 billion global tobacco industry, we have determined it to be important to ensure the most prominent identifying attributes of the Company reflect our mission and business objectives. Last week, we announced our Beyond Nicotine™ initiative based on reports that the Biden administration plans to take action to reduce nicotine content in tobacco cigarettes sold in the United States. Our value proposition is built around offering a better alternative for smokers aged 21+, giving them the choice to keep the experiences they enjoy while leaving nicotine behind. With over 1.3 billion users of tobacco worldwide, we believe TAAT™ and its Beyond Tobacco™ base material are relevant globally, which led to our Board of Directors agreeing on the Updated Name.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Company,

TAAT™ LIFESTYLE & WELLNESS LTD.

“Setti Coscarella”

Setti Coscarella, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

TAAT™ Investor Relations

1-833-TAAT-USA (1-833-822-8872)

investor@taatusa.com

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE (“CSE”) HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE, NOR HAS OR DOES THE CSE’S REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER.

About TAAT™ Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the potential launch of Beyond Tobacco™. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) changes to the growth and size of the tobacco markets; and (iii) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The statements in this news release have not been evaluated by Health Canada or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. As each individual is different, the benefits, if any, of taking the Company’s products will vary from person to person. No claims or guarantees can be made as to the effects of the Company’s products on an individual’s health and well-being. The Company’s products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

This news release may contain trademarked names of third-party entities (or their respective offerings with trademarked names) typically in reference to (i) relationships had by the Company with such third-party entities as referred to in this release and/or (ii) client/vendor/service provider parties whose relationship with the Company is/are referred to in this release. All rights to such trademarks are reserved by their respective owners or licensees.

Statement Regarding Third-Party Investor Relations Firms