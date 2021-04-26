CPS Technologies Corporation Conference Call Notification

NORTON, Mass., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (Nasdaq:CPSH) today released instructions for its quarterly investor conference call which will be held on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at 4:45 P.M. (Eastern). Grant Bennett, President and Chief Executive Officer and Chuck Griffith, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s financial results for the three months ended March 27, 2021.



Those interested in participating in the conference call should dial:

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS' armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

CPS Technologies Corporation

