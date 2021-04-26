INTERalliance Celebrates Community Members for Receiving 2021 NCWIT Awards

CINCINNATI, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati is proud to recognize multiple members of our community for receiving accolades from The National Center for Women & Information Technology. INTERalliance Leadership Council members Ayushe Nagpal and Mina Ryumae were recipients of the NCWIT Aspirations in Computing High School Award, and Board Member Jillian Maher received the 2021 Kentucky Affiliate Educator Award.



Ayushe Nagpal is a senior at Mason High School with a passion for IT. Outside of school, Ayushe serves on the Leadership Council for the INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati. As the organization’s COO, she works to encourage local high school students to pursue IT Careers in the Cincinnati region by leading TechOlympics, the nation’s largest student-run tech conference, and professional development series. She, alongside Mina, runs the INTERalliance Girls Who Code Club. Beyond her role as COO, Ayushe has interned at Procter & Gamble for Olay’s Super Bowl LIV Campaign: #MakeSpaceForWomen. At P&G, Ayushe helped create landing pages to recognize fellow fearless women in STEM. She plans to further her love for IT by majoring in Computer Science at a four-year college. Ayushe has received the 2021 and 2020 Ohio Affiliate: Honorable Mention.

Mina Ryumae is a senior at the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky. Throughout her high school career, Mina has actively participated and taken charge of multiple IT groups and programs. As the Director of Online Systems, Mina helps implement new software, manage websites, and fulfill all technological needs. Furthermore, she is currently working as a data analytics intern for P&G Olay’s eCommerce Search Team. In this role, she helps improve Olay.com’s error tracking process, ensure accurate data collection, and design ads for their Gmail Campaign. Mina has been accepted to The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) through Early Action and plans to dual major in Computer Science and Digital Media/Art. Mina has received the 2019, 2020, and 2021 National: Honorable Mention and has won the 2019, 2020, and 2021 Kentucky Affiliate Award.

Board Member Jill Maher is a Computer Science Teacher at Randall K. Cooper High School, where she teaches Intro to Programming, AP Computer Science Principles, Project-Based Programming, and many more courses. Jill is also the CTE Department Team leader and INTERalliance sponsor. She consistently works to advocate and support educating students in IT at all learning levels. Regionally, she works as the President of the Northern Kentucky CSTA chapter and serves on the INTERalliance Board of Directors. She is currently furthering her expertise by working on her Rank 1 certification in Teaching and Leading with an emphasis on Dual Credit Computer Science certification. Jill has received the 2021 Kentucky Affiliate Educator Award.

INTERalliance is proud of these amazing women and can’t wait to see what they will achieve next!

About The INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati

Based in Cincinnati, INTERalliance is a student-run non-profit whose mission is to inspire and assist young talent to pursue an IT career in Greater Cincinnati. Member companies of the INTERalliance include The Kroger Co., Procter & Gamble, Great American Insurance, FIS, GE, Vora Technologies, Fifth Third Bank, Western & Southern Financial Group, among many others. For more information, please contact INTERalliance at central.office@interalliance.org or visit www.interalliance.org .

About The National Center for Women & Information Technology:

The National Center for Women & Information Technology (NCWIT) is the only national non-profit focused on women's participation in computing across the entire ecosystem, helping 1,400 organizations recruit, retain, and advance women from K-12 and higher education through industry and entrepreneurial careers by providing support, evidence, and action. For more information, please visit https://www.ncwit.org/