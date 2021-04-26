J & J Snack Foods Reports Second Quarter Sales and Earnings

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ-JJSF) today announced sales and earnings for the second quarter ended March 27th, 2021.

Sales decreased 6% to $256.2 million from $272.0 million in last year’s second quarter. Net earnings were $6.1 million in the current quarter down from $7.3 million last year. Earnings per diluted share was $0.32 for the second quarter down from $0.38 last year. Operating income decreased 34% to $7.2 million in the current quarter from $11.0 million last year. Operating income was impacted by approximately $0.7 million of Covid-19 related costs as we remain focused on the safety and protection of our associates.

For the six months ended March 27, 2021, sales were $497.2 million, a 10% decline from the same period last year when sales were $554.9 million. Net earnings decreased 68% to $7.8 million for the six months compared to $24.4 million last year. Earnings per diluted share decreased 68% to $0.41 from $1.28 last year. Operating income decreased 76% to $7.8 million this year from $32.7 million last year. Operating income was impacted by $1.5 million of Covid-19 related costs during this six-month period.

Sales consistently improved throughout the quarter led by venue openings, accessibility to the Covid-19 vaccine, improving consumer confidence and the spring season. This year's Q2 sales decline was only 6% versus the prior year compared to a decline of 15% in our recently reported Q1 results. For the quarter, Food Service fell just 1% below prior year moving closer to pre-Covid sales performance, and Retail remained strong at 17% growth even as our food service business started to rebound. The Frozen Beverages business was 32% below prior year for the quarter which was a significant improvement when compared to Q1 of this year where sales were 41% below the prior year. Improved sales volume and a strong focus on cost efficiencies helped drive improved gross margins and profitability.

Dan Fachner, J&J’s President, commented, “I am starting to see some momentum in our business as key venues like theaters, amusement parks, sports arenas and schools start to open and increase capacity. Consumers are starting to get out of their homes with more confidence and enjoying experiences they have missed over the last year. Our products are well positioned for these encouraging trends, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead of us.”

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI’S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS** Flavored Ice Pops, Tio Pepe’s & CALIFORNIA CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY’S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has approximately twenty manufacturing facilities and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The Company has a history of strong sales growth and financial performance and remains focused on opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company
**SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.


J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
            
 Three months ended Six months ended
 March 27,  March 28,  March 27,  March 28, 
 2021  2020  2021  2020 
            
Net Sales$256,178  $272,042  $497,175  $554,939 
            
Cost of goods sold195,282  202,599  386,154  407,635 
Gross Profit60,896  69,443  111,021  147,304 
            
Operating expenses           
Marketing19,192  23,848  36,493  46,580 
Distribution25,443  24,834  48,332  48,376 
Administrative9,216  10,174  18,656  19,792 
Other general (income) expense(185) (395) (268) (129)
Total Operating Expenses53,666  58,461  103,213  114,619 
            
Operating Income7,230  10,982  7,808  32,685 
            
Other (expense) income           
Investment (loss) income579  (413) 1,949  1,373 
Interest (expense) & other4  (27) (11) (53)
            
Earnings before           
income taxes7,813  10,542  9,746  34,005 
            
Income taxes1,752  3,233  1,907  9,637 
            
NET EARNINGS$6,061  $7,309  $7,839  $24,368 
            
Earnings per diluted share$0.32  $0.38  $0.41  $1.28 
            
Weighted average number           
of diluted shares19,130  19,014  19,081  19,079 
            
Earnings per basic share$0.32  $0.39  $0.41  $1.29 
            
Weighted average number of           
basic shares19,006  18,921  18,971  18,910 
            
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share amounts)
    
 March 27,   
  2021  September 26,
 (unaudited)  2020 
Assets   
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$238,386  $195,809 
Marketable securities held to maturity 21,379   51,151 
Accounts receivable, net 137,683   126,587 
Inventories 115,590   108,923 
Prepaid expenses and other 17,231   17,087 
Total current assets 530,269   499,557 
    
Property, plant and equipment, at cost   
Land 2,494   2,494 
Buildings 26,582   26,582 
Plant machinery and equipment 337,763   330,168 
Marketing equipment 248,461   250,914 
Transportation equipment 9,942   9,966 
Office equipment 34,186   33,878 
Improvements 44,797   43,264 
Construction in progress 23,484   19,995 
Total Property, plant and equipment, at cost 727,709   717,261 
Less accumulated depreciation   
and amortization 472,012   455,645 
Property, plant and equipment, net 255,697   261,616 
    
Other assets   
Goodwill 121,833   121,833 
Other intangible assets, net 80,305   81,622 
Marketable securities held to maturity 7,580   16,927 
Marketable securities available for sale 12,518   13,976 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 53,994   58,110 
Other 2,719   2,912 
Total other assets 278,949   295,380 
Total Assets$1,064,915  $1,056,553 
    
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Current Liabilities   
Current finance lease liabilities$288  $349 
Accounts payable 83,460   73,135 
Accrued insurance liability 14,136   13,039 
Accrued liabilities 7,272   7,420 
Current operating lease liabilities 12,978   13,173 
Accrued compensation expense 14,120   16,134 
Dividends payable 10,943   10,876 
Total current liabilities 143,197   134,126 
    
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 256   368 
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 43,609   47,688 
Deferred income taxes 64,449   64,413 
Other long-term liabilities 404   460 
    
Stockholders' Equity   
Preferred stock, $1 par value; authorized   
10,000,000 shares; none issued -   - 
Common stock, no par value; authorized,   
50,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding   
19,034,000 and 18,915,000 respectively 65,026   49,268 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,839)  (15,587)
Retained Earnings 761,813   775,817 
Total stockholders' equity 813,000   809,498 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$1,064,915  $1,056,553 
    
J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) (in thousands)
    
 Six Months Ended
 March 27, March 28,
  2021   2020 
Operating activities:  
Net earnings$7,839  $24,368 
Adjustments to reconcile net   
earnings to net cash   
provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation of fixed assets 24,253   24,810 
Amortization of intangibles   
and deferred costs 1,457   1,677 
Share-based compensation 2,270   2,432 
Deferred income taxes (4)  (298)
(Gain) loss on marketable securities (768)  2,070 
Other (163)  (286)
Changes in assets and liabilities   
net of effects from purchase of companies   
  (Increase) decrease in accounts receivable (10,884)  6,343 
  Increase in inventories (6,432)  (11,328)
  Increase in prepaid expenses (118)  (1,598)
  Increase (decrease) in accounts payable   
    and accrued liabilities 9,331   (5,920)
Net cash provided by operating activities 26,781   42,270 
Investing activities:   
Payments for purchases of companies,   
net of cash acquired -   (57,197)
Purchases of property, plant   
and equipment (18,829)  (36,985)
Purchases of marketable securities -   (6,103)
Proceeds from redemption and sales of   
marketable securities 41,337   30,938 
Proceeds from disposal of property and   
equipment 1,262   1,853 
Other 18   (63)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 23,788   (67,557)
Financing activities:  
Payments to repurchase common stock -   (8,972)
Proceeds from issuance of stock 13,582   6,300 
Payments on capitalized lease obligations (173)  (168)
Payment of cash dividend (21,776)  (20,314)
Net cash used in financing activities (8,367)  (23,154)
Effect of exchange rate on cash  
and cash equivalents 375   (985)
Net increase (decrease) in cash  
and cash equivalents 42,577   (49,426)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning  
of period 195,809   192,395 
Cash and cash equivalents at end  
of period$238,386  $142,969 
   
 Three months ended Six months ended
 March 27,  March 28,  March 27,  March 28,
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
      
Sales to External Customers:       
Food Service       
Soft pretzels$36,776  $45,660  $69,463  $95,601 
Frozen juices and ices 10,590   9,491   16,885   16,534 
Churros 14,720   14,754   26,262   31,145 
Handhelds 19,992   7,447   37,603   14,636 
Bakery 82,910   89,407   171,874   185,779 
Other 4,336   4,573   7,662   11,085 
Total Food Service$169,324  $171,332  $329,749  $354,780 
        
Retail Supermarket       
Soft pretzels$15,789  $12,332  $29,677  $22,158 
Frozen juices and ices 19,386   15,864   34,702   25,957 
Biscuits 6,495   6,630   14,155   13,608 
Handhelds 2,243   3,117   5,023   5,878 
Coupon redemption (608)  (866)  (1,683)  (1,409)
Other 601   494   1,126   805 
Total Retail Supermarket$43,906  $37,571  $83,000  $66,997 
        
Frozen Beverages       
Beverages$18,529  $31,895  $34,384  $67,150 
Repair and       
maintenance service 18,218   21,779   37,114   44,265 
Machines revenue 5,663   8,910   12,152   20,891 
Other 538   555   776   856 
Total Frozen Beverages$42,948  $63,139  $84,426  $133,162 
        
Consolidated Sales$256,178  $272,042  $497,175  $554,939 
        
Depreciation and Amortization:       
Food Service$7,116  $7,240  $13,902  $14,158 
Retail Supermarket 384   329   770   688 
Frozen Beverages 5,648   6,188   11,424   11,641 
Total Depreciation and Amortization$13,148  $13,757  $26,096  $26,487 
        
Operating Income :       
Food Service$6,055  $7,951  $12,235  $25,985 
Retail Supermarket 6,364   4,337   11,087   6,554 
Frozen Beverages (5,189)  (1,306)  (15,514)  146 
Total Operating Income$7,230  $10,982  $7,808  $32,685 
        
Capital Expenditures:       
Food Service$7,246  $10,331  $15,532  $18,734 
Retail Supermarket 80   275   101   1,235 
Frozen Beverages 1,827   8,774   3,196   17,016 
Total Capital Expenditures$9,153  $19,380  $18,829  $36,985 
        
Assets:       
Food Service$760,557  $740,318  $760,557  $740,318 
Retail Supermarket 33,395   31,636   33,395   31,636 
Frozen Beverages 270,963   305,983   270,963   305,983 
Total Assets$1,064,915  $1,077,937  $1,064,915  $1,077,937 
      

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Consolidated J&J Snack Foods net sales decreased $15.9 million or 6% to $256.2 million for the three months ended March 27th, 2021.

FOOD SERVICE

Sales to food service customers decreased $2.0 million or 1% in the second quarter to $169.3 million. Traffic across our food service customers continues to improve as theatres re-open, more schools open their doors, entertainment and amusement venues increase capacity and stronger growth across QSR and casual dining restaurants. Soft pretzel sales to food service decreased 19% to $36.8 million. Frozen juices and ices sales increased 12% to $10.6 million and Churro sales were relatively flat in the quarter at $14.7 million.

Sales of bakery products decreased $6.5 million or 7% in the second quarter to $82.9 million.

Sales of handhelds increased $12.5 million or 168% in the quarter led by the continued success of a new product developed for one of our larger wholesale club customers.

Sales of new products in the first twelve months since their introduction were approximately $14.9 million in this quarter led by the previously noted handheld item. Price increases had a marginal impact on results in the quarter as traffic and volume drove almost all the sales decline compared to last year.

Operating income in our Food Service segment decreased $1.9 million in the quarter to $6.1 million driven by lower sales. This is an improving trend as profit margins improved throughout the quarter due to improved mix and manufacturing efficiencies.

RETAIL SUPERMARKETS

Sales of products to retail supermarkets increased $6.3 million or 17% to $43.9 million in the second quarter. Our SUPERPRETZEL brand performed well in the quarter driving an increase in soft pretzel sales of 28% to $15.8 million. Sales of frozen juices and ices were up 22% to $19.4 million, and sales of biscuits declined 2% to $6.5 million. Handheld sales to retail supermarket customers decreased 28% in the quarter. Sales from new products were approximately $0.2 million in the quarter driven by frozen novelty items.

Price increases had minimum impact on growth in the quarter as sales were driven by increased consumer traffic and volume in retail outlets.

Operating income in our Retail Supermarkets segment increased $2.0 million or 47% to $6.4 million in this year’s second quarter driven by sales increases and operating income margins of approaching 15%, approximately 300 basis points better than last year.

FROZEN BEVERAGES

Frozen beverage and related product sales decreased $20.2 million or 32% to $42.9 million in the second quarter. Beverage related sales declined 42% to $18.5 million. Gallon sales were down 40% for the three months which was a significant improvement from the first quarter when gallons were down 56% compared with prior year. This improvement was led by theaters and entertainment/amusement venues which opened across the country, and traffic at mass merchandisers continued to improve as more consumers got out of the house. Service revenue decreased 16% to $18.2 million which was primarily related to the cancellation of a key customer’s planned maintenance program. Machine revenue (primarily sales of frozen beverage machines) was $5.7 million, a decrease of 36% due mainly from slower customer expansion and replacement during the period.

Our Frozen Beverage segment incurred an operating loss for the quarter of $5.2 million compared to an operating loss of $1.3 million last year. Profits improved significantly in comparison to the first quarter’s loss of $10.3 million led by stronger sales and profit margins.

CONSOLIDATED

Gross profit as a percentage of sales was 23.8% in the three-month period this year and 25.5% last year but did improve every month throughout the quarter. Covid-19 is still impacting our business, but we are encouraged by the improving trends in the second quarter.

Total operating expenses decreased $4.8 million in the second quarter as we leveraged expenses by 54 bps. Marketing expenses decreased to 7.5% of sales in this year’s quarter from 8.8% last year. Distribution expenses were 9.9% of sales in this year’s quarter compared to 9.1% of sales last year. Administrative expenses were 3.6% of sales this quarter compared to 3.7% last year.

Operating income decreased $3.8 million or 34% to $7.2 million in the second quarter as a result of the aforementioned items.

Our investments generated before tax income of $0.6 million this quarter, an increase of $1.0 million compared to last year due to improved market conditions.

Net earnings decreased $1.2 million, or 17%, in the current three-month period to $6.1 million. Our effective tax rate was 22% in this year’s quarter.

There are many factors which can impact our net earnings from year to year and in the long run, among which are the supply and cost of raw materials and labor, insurance costs, factors impacting sales as noted above, the continuing consolidation of our customers, our ability to manage our manufacturing, marketing and distribution activities, our ability to make and integrate acquisitions and changes in tax laws and interest rates.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

