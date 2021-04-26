Westell Unveils Innovative Public Safety Class A & B Bi-Directional Amplifiers

AURORA, Ill., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westell Technologies, Inc. announced an expansion to the ClearLink™ line of In-Building wireless solutions with the release of its new ProtectLink™ Series of Public Safety Bi-Directional Amplifier (BDA) products. ProtectLink™ Public Safety BDAs meet all of the requirements and are listed to the new UL2524 Standard, In-building 2-Way Emergency Radio Communication Enhancement Systems. Listing to the UL2524 standard assures that the BDA solution has been fully tested by a nationally recognized test lab to comply with the most rigorous standards. Westell’s distributor partners are accepting orders now.



Westell’s ProtectLink™ BDAs represent the next generation of in-building wireless coverage for first responders as required by certain National Fire Protection Association (NFPA 72 & 1221) and International Fire Code (IFC 510) building codes. The ProtectLink™ Distributed Antenna System (DAS) is a vital link protecting first responders, building occupants, and the building itself by providing superior indoor radio coverage for emergency responders with a smaller, easier-to-install solution. Westell’s innovative DAS-Ready design allows the BDA to support multiple fiber fed remotes for large venues when the optical interface unit is expected to launch later this year.

“Westell is raising the technology bar for emergency first responder radio communications inside buildings,” said J. J. Swartwood, Westell Sr. Vice President of Worldwide Sales.

The first product in the ProtectLink™ series is a dual band 700-800MHz DAS-Ready BDA that will operate in either Class A or Class B mode. This BDA is available with 1 watt RF output per band and 2.5 watts per band, single band or dual band operation. Class A operation offers 32 filters per band. In Class B operation, these BDAs feature four independently adjustable filters per band. The dual band versions are field upgradeable via software license keys. Other standard features include Intelligent Oscillation Management, Emergency Power Off switch contacts, channelized squelch, P25 phase 2 compliant Class A filter, and integrated battery charging and alarming. A NEMA 3R and UL2524 listed battery backup cabinet is available with battery options for 4, 12, and 24 hour emergency power backup.

ProtectLink™ BDAs also feature the smallest Remote Annunciator (RA) panel in the industry which mounts on a standard 2 gang electrical box. This innovative RA operates up to 650 feet from the BDA utilizing standard CAT5 cable.

“ProtectLink™ is a key part of our ongoing commitment to bring superior products to market that are easier to install and meet authority having jurisdiction (AHJ) requirements. It provides the advanced features needed to support first responder communications,” Swartwood said.

