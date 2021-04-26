First Choice Bancorp Announces First Quarter of 2021 Financial Results

Current Quarter Highlights



Net income of $9.8 million, compared to $10.8 million for Q4'20 and $4.5 million for Q1'20

Diluted earnings per common share of $0.82, compared to $0.92 for Q4'20 and $0.39 for Q1'20

Pre-tax pre-provision income was $14.0 million, compared to $15.4 million for Q4'20 and $9.1 million for Q1'20

Net interest margin of 4.20%, compared to 4.31% for Q4'20 and 4.78% for Q1'20

Cost of funds of 0.18%, improved 9 bps from Q4'20 and 54 bps from Q1'20

Return on average assets of 1.64%, compared to 1.88% for Q4'20 and 1.06% for Q1'20

Return on average equity of 13.86%, compared to 15.44% for Q4'20 and 6.90% for Q1'20

Efficiency ratio of 46.4%, compared to 44.4% for Q4'20 and 56.0% for Q1'20

No provision for loan loss expense for Q1'21, compared to $100 thousand for Q4'20 and $2.7 million for Q1'20

Sale of SBA and Main Street loans decreased from Q4'20 resulting in a $2.6 million decrease in gain on sale of loans

Total loans held for investment excluding Paycheck Protection Program("PPP") loans increased $25.3 million, or 6.48% annualized

Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $177.8 million, up 21.7% over Q4'20, represented 52.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2021, compared to 50.2% at December 31, 2020 and 46.5% at March 31, 2020

Tangible book value per share of $17.69, up $0.40 per share from Q4'20 and up $1.88 per share from Q1'20

Community bank leverage ratio (preliminary) was 9.76% at March 31, 2021

Quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share



Community Support Updates

Originated Round 3 PPP loans of $194.3 million during Q1'21, with net deferred fees of $6.5 million

Total outstanding principal of PPP loans, net of deferred fees, was $442.7 million at March 31, 2021, up $122.6 million from December 31, 2020

$67.9 million of PPP loans originated in 2020 were forgiven by the SBA or repaid by the borrowers during Q1'21, for a total of $140.9 million forgiven or repaid since origination in 2020



Cerritos, CA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) ("us," "we," "our," or the "Company"), the holding company of First Choice Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.8 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and net income of $4.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. Pre-tax pre-provision income was $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.4 million, compared to the pre-tax pre-provision income of $15.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of $4.9 million, compared to the pre-tax pre-provision income of $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.

“First Choice’s first quarter of 2021 demonstrated the resilience of our franchise, the continued dedication of our employees, and the tremendous success we have been able to achieve for our clients and shareholders” said Peter Hui, Chairman of the Board of the Company. “With the rapid economic recovery, we are poised for continued growth while appropriately managing risks. I am proud of our First Choice Family and the commitment they have to our community and local businesses. It is their daily effort that continues to make First Choice successful.”

“We began 2021 with a sense of optimism about our business and the economy and we were not disappointed,” said Robert M. Franko, President, CEO and CFO of the Company. “Our first quarter results again demonstrated the strength of our banking franchise as we grew assets and deposits while maintaining healthy margins and strong credit quality. We continued to support the individuals and businesses we serve by originating $194 million of Round 3 PPP loans. The rebound of the local economy will provide the Company with the opportunity to reinforce our position as one of the premier Southern California community banks.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $23.8 million, an increase of $298 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower interest expense of $379 thousand, partially offset by lower interest income of $81 thousand. The decrease in interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was due primarily to lower interest expense on brokered time deposits and lower borrowing interest expense. Interest expense on deposits decreased $311 thousand, coupled with a decrease of $68 thousand on total borrowings. Interest expense on the PPP Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") was $171 thousand for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $216 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower average borrowings.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 decreased 11 basis points to 4.20% from 4.31% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The decrease in the net interest margin was due primarily to an 18 basis point decrease in loan yields (including fees and discounts), partially offset by a 9 basis point decrease in total funding costs. The yield on loans decreased to 4.97% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 5.15% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The weighted average loan yield for PPP loans was 3.76% including the accelerated accretion of deferred fee income from PPP loan forgiveness, or 2.32% without the accelerated accretion income. The yield on loans, excluding PPP loans, was stable at 5.27% and 5.28% for the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

The cost of funds decreased to 0.18% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.27% for the fourth quarter of 2020, due primarily to an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits, coupled with the lower brokered time deposit costs. The average cost of brokered time deposits decreased 114 basis points to 0.57% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 1.71% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The total cost of deposits decreased 9 basis points to 0.13% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.22% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses

No provision for loan losses was recognized for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $100 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the first quarter provision for loan losses was driven primarily by $104 thousand in net recoveries, a decrease in specific reserves of $368 thousand from a risk rating upgrade of a nonperforming loan relationship, and lower historical loss rates in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by the increased reserves required for organic loan growth. While the economy gradually reopened in the first quarter of 2021 with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the timing of an economic recovery continues to remain uncertain. Accordingly, the assumptions underlying the COVID-19 related qualitative factors we used in determining the adequacy of the provision for loan losses continued to include (a) uncertain and volatile macroeconomic conditions caused by the pandemic; (b) a stabilized unemployment rate; and (c) the additional government stimulus package signed into law during the first quarter of 2021. No provision for loan losses was recognized on PPP loans as the SBA guarantees 100% of loan principal under the program.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $2.3 million, a decrease of $1.9 million from $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 due primarily to lower gains on loan sales of $2.6 million, partially offset by higher net servicing fees of $199 thousand and higher other income of $468 thousand. SBA loans sold during the first quarter of 2021 totaled $7.4 million resulting in a gain on sale of $706 thousand, compared to $36.7 million of SBA loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gain on loan sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 included the sale of 95% participation interest in Main Street loans resulting in gains of $660 thousand. Other income included $476 thousand gain from sale of the Rowland Heights branch during the first quarter of 2021. There was no similar income in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $224 thousand to $12.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 from $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was due primarily to lower salaries and employee benefit expenses, and lower occupancy and equipment, partially offset by higher other expenses.

The $306 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to lower commission and incentive accruals and higher deferred origination costs, partially offset by higher payroll taxes and employee benefits resulting from a seasonally higher first quarter. The $85 thousand decrease in occupancy and equipment was due primarily to the reduction of rent expense from the branch sale and other office space consolidations during the first quarter of 2021.

The increase in other expenses related primarily to a $200 thousand increase in the provision for unfunded loan commitments

resulting from a volume increase in the first quarter of 2021. There was no provision for unfunded loan commitments recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The efficiency ratio remained favorable and increased to 46.4% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 44.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The higher efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2021 was driven primarily by lower revenue.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate was 30.2% for the first quarter of 2021 and 29.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Loan Portfolio

Total loans held for investment increased $147.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, to $2.03 billion at March 31, 2021, due to the net loan growth from PPP loans of $122.6 million, coupled with $25.3 million of net organic loan growth. Loans held for sale increased $2.7 million to $12.7 million as the Company continued to originate new SBA 7a loans in the first quarter of 2021.

New loan commitments from organic growth, excluding PPP loans, totaled $166.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $202.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and included $103.9 million in construction and commercial real estate loans, $41.0 million in commercial and industrial loans, $21.3 million in SBA loans.

Total unfunded loan commitments increased $54.5 million to $487.8 million at March 31, 2021 from $433.3 million at December 31, 2020 due partially to new commitments during the first quarter of 2021.



PPP Loans

PPP loans, net of unearned fees of $10.5 million, totaled $442.7 million at March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company originated more than 700 PPP Round 3 loans with outstanding principal of $194.3 million before net deferred fees of $6.5 million. Net deferred fees on PPP Round 3 are being accreted to income based on the five-year contractual loan maturity. During the first quarter of 2021, approximately $67.9 million of PPP loans originated in 2020 were forgiven by the SBA or repaid by the borrowers. Net PPP deferred fees of $1.4 million were accelerated to income at the time of SBA forgiveness or borrower repayment. PPP loans forgiven-to-date totaled $140.9 million at March 31, 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $261.4 million from the prior quarter to $1.90 billion at March 31, 2021 due to an increase in both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing nonmaturity deposits, partially offset by a decrease in time deposit accounts.

At March 31, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $998.5 million, an increase of $177.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 due primarily to the increase in core customer deposits, coupled with the increase in customers' accounts funded by the PPP funds. Interest-bearing nonmaturity deposits increased $90.4 million due primarily to an increase in low cost brokered deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 52.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2021, compared to 50.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.

Time deposits decreased $6.8 million due to a decrease in customer time deposits which matured in the first quarter of 2021, offset by an increase in brokered time deposits. At March 31, 2021, brokered time deposits totaled $109.8 million, compared to $101.1 million at December 31, 2020.

Borrowings

At March 31, 2021, FHLB borrowings decreased $50.0 million to $95.0 million, compared to $145.0 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in FHLB borrowings was due to the growth in noninterest-bearing deposits during the first quarter of 2021. The Company's borrowings under the PPPLF totaled $210.0 million, an increase of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $204.7 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in PPPLF was due to new borrowings of $50.7 million related to the Round 3 PPP loans, partially offset by the repayment of $45.4 million related to the PPP loan forgiveness during the first quarter of 2021. At March 31, 2021, there were no borrowings under the senior secured notes, compared to $2.0 million at December 31, 2020.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans decreased to $4.2 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $6.4 million at December 31, 2020, and represented 0.21% and 0.34%, respectively, of total loans held for investment. The decrease in nonperforming loans was due to seven loans totaling $2.2 million either upgraded and returned to accrual status or paid in full with no loss during the first quarter of 2021. There were no loans over 90 days past due that were still accruing interest at March 31, 2021. Net recoveries for the first quarter of 2021 were $104 thousand, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $333 thousand or 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2020. Nonperforming assets totaled $4.2 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $6.4 million at December 31, 2020, and represented 0.17% and 0.28% of total assets, respectively.

Loan delinquencies (30-89 days past due) totaled $1 thousand at March 31, 2021, compared to $54 thousand at December 31, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses increased 0.5% to $19.3 million and represented 0.95% of total loans held for investment and 459.8% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.02% and 297.3% at December 31, 2020, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans was 1.22% at March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2021, the net carrying value of acquired loans totaled $152.9 million and included a remaining net discount of $3.4 million. The discount is available to absorb losses on the acquired loans and represented 2.2% of the net carrying value of acquired loans and 0.17% of total gross loans held for investment.

CAPITAL POSITION

Capital Ratios

The Bank opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, beginning with the first quarter of 2020. The CBLR replaces the risk-based and leverage capital requirements in the generally applicable capital rules. The minimum CBLR was originally 9%, however, on April 23, 2020, the federal banking regulators, implementing the applicable provisions of the CARES Act, issued interim rules which modified the CBLR framework so that: (i) beginning in the second quarter 2020 and until the end of the year, a banking organization that has a leverage ratio of 8% or greater and meets certain other criteria may elect to use the CBLR framework; and (ii) community banking organizations will have until January 1, 2022, before the CBLR requirement is re-established at greater than 9%. Under the interim rules, the minimum CBLR is 8.5% for calendar year 2021, and 9% thereafter. The interim rules also maintain a two-quarter grace period for a qualifying community banking organization whose leverage ratio falls no more than 1% below the applicable community bank leverage ratio. In addition, assets originated under the PPP and covered loans pledged under the PPPLF are deducted from the average total consolidated assets for purposes of calculating the CBLR. However, such assets are included in total consolidated assets for purposes of determining the eligibility to opt into the CBLR framework.

At March 31, 2021, the Bank's preliminary CBLR ratio was 9.76% which exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under the CBLR framework and, accordingly, the Bank was considered to be ‘‘well-capitalized’’.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp, headquartered in Cerritos, California, is the sole shareholder of and the registered bank holding company for, First Choice Bank. As of March 31, 2021, First Choice Bancorp had total consolidated assets of $2.50 billion. First Choice Bank, also headquartered in Cerritos, California, is a community-based financial institution that serves primarily commercial and consumer clients in diverse communities and specializes in loans to small- to medium-sized businesses and private banking clients, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans. First Choice Bank is a Preferred Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender. First Choice Bank conducts business through eight full-service branches and two loan production offices located in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties. Founded in 2005, First Choice Bank has quickly become a leading provider of financial services that enable our customers to grow, maintain strength, and achieve their business objectives. We strive to surpass our clients’ expectations through our efficiency, personalized services and financial solutions and professionalism and are committed to being “First in Speed, Service, and Solutions.” First Choice Bank is a strong believer in social justice and equality and is proud of its cultural- and gender-diverse workforce. As of March 31, 2021, more than 72% of the Company's total workforce identified as ethnic minorities and more than 65% of its workforce and more than 50% of its senior management identified as female. First Choice Bancorp stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “FCBP.”

First Choice Bank’s website is www.FirstChoiceBankCA.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, certain matters set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to management’s beliefs, projections and assumptions concerning future results and events. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of the Company’s revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. As well, forward-looking statements may relate to future outlook and anticipated events, such as the Company's plans and protocols with regard to managing potential impacts related to the COVID-19 virus, the Company's strategy to help keep its workforce and local communities safe, the Company's business continuity protocols and the potential impact on operations related to COVID-19, and the Company's ability to successfully advance its development and expansion projects and achieve its growth objectives. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this presentation was prepared and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words or phrases such as “aim,” “can,” "may," "could," "predict," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," “hope,” "intend," "plan," "potential," ‘project,” "will likely result," "continue," "seek," “shall,” “possible,” "projection," “optimistic,” and "outlook," and variations of these words and similar expressions or the negative version of those words or phrases.

Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the SEC, including under Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as may be supplemented and/or amended by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed subsequent thereto.

First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights and Selected Ratios (unaudited):

At or for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Total interest and dividend income $ 24,792 $ 24,873 $ 21,744 Total interest expense 961 1,340 2,571 Net interest income 23,831 23,533 19,173 Total noninterest income 2,254 4,194 1,415 Total net interest income and noninterest income 26,085 27,727 20,588 Total noninterest expense 12,097 12,321 11,519 Pre-tax pre-provision income (1) 13,988 15,406 9,069 Provision for loan losses — 100 2,700 Income before taxes 13,988 15,306 6,369 Income taxes 4,230 4,512 1,823 NET INCOME $ 9,758 $ 10,794 $ 4,546 Total assets $ 2,500,744 $ 2,283,115 $ 1,775,662 Total loans held for investment 2,028,599 1,880,777 1,438,055 Total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans 1,585,955 1,560,687 1,438,055 Noninterest-bearing deposits 998,515 820,711 627,793 Total deposits 1,895,550 1,634,158 1,351,040 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.25 $ 0.25 $ 0.25 Net income per share-diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.92 $ 0.39 Return on average assets 1.64 % 1.88 % 1.06 % Return on average equity 13.86 % 15.44 % 6.90 % Return on average tangible common equity (1) 19.09 % 21.52 % 9.84 % Net interest margin 4.20 % 4.31 % 4.78 % Average loan yield 4.97 % 5.15 % 5.95 % Cost of deposits 0.13 % 0.22 % 0.63 % Cost of funds 0.18 % 0.27 % 0.72 % Efficiency ratio (1) 46.4 % 44.4 % 56.0 % Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 52.7 % 50.2 % 46.5 % Equity to assets ratio 11.49 % 12.30 % 14.83 % Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (1) 8.64 % 9.18 % 10.87 % Book value per share $ 24.31 $ 23.98 $ 22.58 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 17.69 $ 17.29 $ 15.81

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation.



First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020

(audited) (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 29,452 $ 18,011 Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 279,994 218,370 Total cash and cash equivalents 309,446 236,381 Investment securities, available-for-sale 37,376 42,027 Investment securities, held-to-maturity 1,348 1,358 Equity securities, at fair value 2,774 2,798 Restricted stock investments, at cost 12,999 12,999 Loans held for sale 12,669 9,932 Total loans held for investment 2,028,599 1,880,777 Allowance for loan losses (19,271 ) (19,167 ) Total loans held for investment, net 2,009,328 1,861,610 Accrued interest receivable 9,364 9,569 Premises and equipment 1,805 2,149 Servicing asset 2,778 2,860 Deferred taxes 6,407 7,385 Goodwill 73,425 73,425 Core deposit intangible 4,768 4,956 Other assets 16,257 15,666 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,500,744 $ 2,283,115 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 998,515 $ 820,711 Money market, interest checking and savings 729,996 639,630 Time deposits 167,039 173,817 Total deposits 1,895,550 1,634,158 Borrowings 95,000 145,000 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility 209,998 204,719 Senior secured debt — 2,000 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,784 16,497 Total liabilities 2,213,332 2,002,374 Total shareholders’ equity 287,412 280,741 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,500,744 $ 2,283,115 Shares outstanding 11,824,487 11,705,684 Book value per share $ 24.31 $ 23.98 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 17.69 $ 17.29

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation.



First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) INTEREST and DIVIDEND INCOME Interest and fees on loans $ 24,267 $ 24,411 $ 20,780 Interest on investment securities 152 154 218 Interest on deposits at other financial institutions 160 129 501 Dividends on FHLB and other stock 213 179 245 Total interest and dividend income 24,792 24,873 21,744 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on savings, interest checking and money market accounts 338 344 1,109 Interest on time deposits 250 555 995 Interest on borrowings 193 205 376 Interest on PPP Liquidity Facility 171 216 — Interest on senior secured notes 9 20 91 Total interest expense 961 1,340 2,571 Net interest income 23,831 23,533 19,173 Provision for loan losses — 100 2,700 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 23,831 23,433 16,473 NONINTEREST INCOME Gain on sale of loans 706 3,286 377 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 441 468 555 Net servicing fees 400 201 224 Other income 707 239 259 Total noninterest income 2,254 4,194 1,415 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 7,578 7,884 7,230 Occupancy and equipment 1,083 1,168 1,063 Data processing 1,022 1,017 807 Professional fees 437 462 471 Office, postage and telecommunications 290 300 258 Deposit insurance and regulatory assessments 295 318 61 Loan related 136 84 275 Customer service related 107 60 372 Amortization of core deposit intangible 188 192 193 Other expenses 961 836 789 Total noninterest expense 12,097 12,321 11,519 Income before taxes 13,988 15,306 6,369 Income taxes 4,230 4,512 1,823 Net income $ 9,758 $ 10,794 $ 4,546 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.92 $ 0.39 Weighted average shares - diluted 11,673,475 11,620,582 11,632,050

First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average

Balance Interest

Income / Expense Yield / Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income / Expense Yield / Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income / Expense Yield / Cost Interest-earning assets: (dollars in thousands) Loans (1) $ 1,981,226 $ 24,267 4.97 % $ 1,885,451 $ 24,411 5.15 % $ 1,404,652 $ 20,780 5.95 % Investment securities 44,354 152 1.39 % 46,292 154 1.32 % 36,200 218 2.42 % Deposits at other financial institutions 257,654 160 0.25 % 223,939 129 0.23 % 157,743 501 1.28 % Restricted stock investments and other bank stocks 16,034 213 5.39 % 15,056 179 4.73 % 14,524 245 6.78 % Total interest-earning assets 2,299,268 24,792 4.37 % 2,170,738 24,873 4.56 % 1,613,119 21,744 5.42 % Noninterest-earning assets 119,678 117,467 114,282 Total assets $ 2,418,946 $ 2,288,205 $ 1,727,401 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest checking $ 373,248 $ 138 0.15 % $ 276,539 $ 119 0.17 % $ 156,407 $ 262 0.67 % Money market accounts 305,931 189 0.25 % 317,173 214 0.27 % 318,465 798 1.01 % Savings accounts 32,080 11 0.14 % 32,655 11 0.13 % 28,264 49 0.70 % Time deposits 66,457 119 0.73 % 78,775 134 0.68 % 117,567 490 1.68 % Brokered time deposits 93,410 131 0.57 % 97,749 421 1.71 % 92,844 505 2.19 % Total interest-bearing deposits 871,126 588 0.27 % 802,891 899 0.45 % 713,547 2,104 1.19 % Borrowings 129,222 193 0.61 % 147,663 205 0.55 % 92,143 376 1.64 % Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility 197,243 171 0.35 % 244,638 216 0.35 % — — — % Senior secured notes 1,022 9 3.57 % 2,252 20 3.50 % 8,022 91 4.56 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,198,613 961 0.33 % 1,197,444 1,340 0.45 % 813,712 2,571 1.27 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 917,194 794,542 631,809 Other liabilities 17,519 18,170 17,011 Shareholders’ equity 285,620 278,049 264,869 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,418,946 $ 2,288,205 $ 1,727,401 Net interest spread $ 23,831 4.04 % $ 23,533 4.11 % $ 19,173 4.15 % Net interest margin 4.20 % 4.31 % 4.78 % Total deposits $ 1,788,320 $ 588 0.13 % $ 1,597,433 $ 899 0.22 % $ 1,345,356 $ 2,104 0.63 % Total funding sources $ 2,115,807 $ 961 0.18 % $ 1,991,986 $ 1,340 0.27 % $ 1,445,521 $ 2,571 0.72 %

(1) Average loans include net discounts and net deferred loan fees and costs. Interest income on loans includes $3.0 million, $3.4 million and $292 thousand related to the accretion of net deferred loan fees for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020. In addition, interest income includes $496 thousand, $287 thousand and $624 thousand of discount accretion on loans acquired in a business combination, including the interest recognized on the payoff of PCI loans, for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary

Loan Composition

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Amount Percentage of Total Amount Percentage of Total (dollars in thousands) Construction and land development $ 229,637 11.2 % $ 197,634 10.5 % Real estate: Residential 25,505 1.2 % 27,683 1.5 % Commercial real estate - owner occupied 159,039 7.8 % 161,823 8.6 % Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 572,414 28.0 % 550,788 29.1 % Commercial and industrial 366,706 18.1 % 388,814 20.5 % SBA loans (1) 688,197 33.7 % 562,842 29.8 % Consumer 3 — % 1 — % Total loans held for investment, net of discounts $ 2,041,501 100.0 % $ 1,889,585 100.0 % Net deferred loan fees (1) (12,902 ) (8,808 ) Total loans held for investment $ 2,028,599 $ 1,880,777 Allowance for loan losses (19,271 ) (19,167 ) Total loans held for investment, net $ 2,009,328 $ 1,861,610

(1) Includes PPP loans with total outstanding principal of $453.2 million and $326.7 million and net unearned fees of $10.5 million and $6.6 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.



Total loans held for investment

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Gross loans held for investment (1) $ 2,048,902 $ 1,897,599 Unamortized net discounts (2) (7,401 ) (8,014 ) Net unamortized deferred origination fees (1) (12,902 ) (8,808 ) Total loans held for investment $ 2,028,599 $ 1,880,777

(1) Includes PPP loans with total outstanding principal of $453.2 million and $326.7 million and net unearned fees of $10.5 million and $6.6 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

(2) Unamortized net discounts include discounts related to the retained portion of SBA loans and net discounts on Non-PCI acquired loans. At March 31, 2021, net discounts related to loans acquired in the PCB acquisition totaled $3.4 million that is expected to be accreted into interest income over a weighted average remaining life of 3.6 years. At December 31, 2020, net discounts related to loans acquired in the PCB acquisition totaled $3.9 million.

Allowance for Loan losses

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Balance, beginning of period $ 19,167 $ 18,734 $ 13,522 Provision for loan losses — 100 2,700 Charge-offs (2 ) (5 ) (28 ) Recoveries 106 338 24 Net recoveries (charge-offs) 104 333 (4 ) Balance, end of period $ 19,271 $ 19,167 $ 16,218 Annualized net recoveries to average loans 0.02 % 0.07 % — %

Credit Quality (1)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ — $ — Non-accrual loans 4,114 6,099 Troubled debt restructurings on non-accrual 77 347 Total nonperforming loans 4,191 6,446 Foreclosed assets — — Total nonperforming assets $ 4,191 $ 6,446 Troubled debt restructurings - on accrual $ 317 $ 319 Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment 0.21 % 0.34 % Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.17 % 0.28 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment 0.95 % 1.02 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans 1.22 % 1.23 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 459.82 % 297.35 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 459.82 % 297.35 % Accruing loans held for investment past due 30 - 89 days $ 1 $ 54

(1) Excludes purchased credit impaired loans with a net carrying value of $722 thousand, and $761 thousand at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: (1) efficiency ratio, (2) pre-tax pre-provision income, (3) average tangible common equity, (4) return on average tangible common equity, (5) tangible common equity, (6) tangible assets, (7) tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, and (8) tangible book value per share. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Efficiency Ratio (dollars in thousands) Noninterest expense (numerator) $ 12,097 $ 12,321 $ 11,519 Net interest income $ 23,831 $ 23,533 $ 19,173 Plus: Noninterest income 2,254 4,194 1,415 Total net interest income and noninterest income (denominator) $ 26,085 $ 27,727 $ 20,588 Efficiency ratio 46.4 % 44.4 % 56.0 % Pre-tax pre-provision income Net interest income $ 23,831 $ 23,533 $ 19,173 Noninterest income 2,254 4,194 1,415 Total net interest income and noninterest income 26,085 27,727 20,588 Less: Noninterest expense 12,097 12,321 11,519 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 13,988 $ 15,406 $ 9,069 Return on Average Assets, Equity, Tangible Equity Net income $ 9,758 $ 10,794 $ 4,546 Average assets $ 2,418,946 $ 2,288,205 $ 1,727,401 Average shareholders’ equity 285,620 278,049 264,869 Less: Average intangible assets 78,309 78,501 79,083 Average tangible common equity $ 207,311 $ 199,548 $ 185,786 Return on average assets 1.64 % 1.88 % 1.06 % Return on average equity 13.86 % 15.44 % 6.90 % Return on average tangible common equity 19.09 % 21.52 % 9.84 %



