First Choice Bancorp Announces First Quarter of 2021 Financial Results

Current Quarter Highlights

  • Net income of $9.8 million, compared to $10.8 million for Q4'20 and $4.5 million for Q1'20
  • Diluted earnings per common share of $0.82, compared to $0.92 for Q4'20 and $0.39 for Q1'20
  • Pre-tax pre-provision income was $14.0 million, compared to $15.4 million for Q4'20 and $9.1 million for Q1'20
  • Net interest margin of 4.20%, compared to 4.31% for Q4'20 and 4.78% for Q1'20
  • Cost of funds of 0.18%, improved 9 bps from Q4'20 and 54 bps from Q1'20
  • Return on average assets of 1.64%, compared to 1.88% for Q4'20 and 1.06% for Q1'20
  • Return on average equity of 13.86%, compared to 15.44% for Q4'20 and 6.90% for Q1'20
  • Efficiency ratio of 46.4%, compared to 44.4% for Q4'20 and 56.0% for Q1'20
  • No provision for loan loss expense for Q1'21, compared to $100 thousand for Q4'20 and $2.7 million for Q1'20
  • Sale of SBA and Main Street loans decreased from Q4'20 resulting in a $2.6 million decrease in gain on sale of loans
  • Total loans held for investment excluding Paycheck Protection Program("PPP") loans increased $25.3 million, or 6.48% annualized
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits increased $177.8 million, up 21.7% over Q4'20, represented 52.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2021, compared to 50.2% at December 31, 2020 and 46.5% at March 31, 2020
  • Tangible book value per share of $17.69, up $0.40 per share from Q4'20 and up $1.88 per share from Q1'20
  • Community bank leverage ratio (preliminary) was 9.76% at March 31, 2021
  • Quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share

Community Support Updates

  • Originated Round 3 PPP loans of $194.3 million during Q1'21, with net deferred fees of $6.5 million
  • Total outstanding principal of PPP loans, net of deferred fees, was $442.7 million at March 31, 2021, up $122.6 million from December 31, 2020
  • $67.9 million of PPP loans originated in 2020 were forgiven by the SBA or repaid by the borrowers during Q1'21, for a total of $140.9 million forgiven or repaid since origination in 2020

Cerritos, CA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) ("us," "we," "our," or the "Company"), the holding company of First Choice Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $9.8 million for the first quarter of 2021, or $0.82 per diluted share, compared to net income of $10.8 million, or $0.92 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020 and net income of $4.5 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2020. Pre-tax pre-provision income was $14.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, a decrease of $1.4 million, compared to the pre-tax pre-provision income of $15.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and an increase of $4.9 million, compared to the pre-tax pre-provision income of $9.1 million for the first quarter of 2020.

“First Choice’s first quarter of 2021 demonstrated the resilience of our franchise, the continued dedication of our employees, and the tremendous success we have been able to achieve for our clients and shareholders” said Peter Hui, Chairman of the Board of the Company. “With the rapid economic recovery, we are poised for continued growth while appropriately managing risks. I am proud of our First Choice Family and the commitment they have to our community and local businesses. It is their daily effort that continues to make First Choice successful.”

“We began 2021 with a sense of optimism about our business and the economy and we were not disappointed,” said Robert M. Franko, President, CEO and CFO of the Company. “Our first quarter results again demonstrated the strength of our banking franchise as we grew assets and deposits while maintaining healthy margins and strong credit quality. We continued to support the individuals and businesses we serve by originating $194 million of Round 3 PPP loans. The rebound of the local economy will provide the Company with the opportunity to reinforce our position as one of the premier Southern California community banks.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $23.8 million, an increase of $298 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower interest expense of $379 thousand, partially offset by lower interest income of $81 thousand. The decrease in interest expense for the first quarter of 2021 was due primarily to lower interest expense on brokered time deposits and lower borrowing interest expense. Interest expense on deposits decreased $311 thousand, coupled with a decrease of $68 thousand on total borrowings. Interest expense on the PPP Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") was $171 thousand for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $216 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2020 due to lower average borrowings.

Net Interest Margin

Net interest margin for the first quarter of 2021 decreased 11 basis points to 4.20% from 4.31% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The decrease in the net interest margin was due primarily to an 18 basis point decrease in loan yields (including fees and discounts), partially offset by a 9 basis point decrease in total funding costs. The yield on loans decreased to 4.97% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 5.15% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The weighted average loan yield for PPP loans was 3.76% including the accelerated accretion of deferred fee income from PPP loan forgiveness, or 2.32% without the accelerated accretion income. The yield on loans, excluding PPP loans, was stable at 5.27% and 5.28% for the first quarter of 2021 and the fourth quarter of 2020, respectively.

The cost of funds decreased to 0.18% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.27% for the fourth quarter of 2020, due primarily to an increase in average noninterest-bearing deposits, coupled with the lower brokered time deposit costs. The average cost of brokered time deposits decreased 114 basis points to 0.57% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 1.71% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

The total cost of deposits decreased 9 basis points to 0.13% for the first quarter of 2021, compared to 0.22% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

Provision for Loan Losses

No provision for loan losses was recognized for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $100 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2020. The decrease in the first quarter provision for loan losses was driven primarily by $104 thousand in net recoveries, a decrease in specific reserves of $368 thousand from a risk rating upgrade of a nonperforming loan relationship, and lower historical loss rates in the first quarter of 2021, partially offset by the increased reserves required for organic loan growth. While the economy gradually reopened in the first quarter of 2021 with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, the timing of an economic recovery continues to remain uncertain. Accordingly, the assumptions underlying the COVID-19 related qualitative factors we used in determining the adequacy of the provision for loan losses continued to include (a) uncertain and volatile macroeconomic conditions caused by the pandemic; (b) a stabilized unemployment rate; and (c) the additional government stimulus package signed into law during the first quarter of 2021. No provision for loan losses was recognized on PPP loans as the SBA guarantees 100% of loan principal under the program.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2021 was $2.3 million, a decrease of $1.9 million from $4.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 due primarily to lower gains on loan sales of $2.6 million, partially offset by higher net servicing fees of $199 thousand and higher other income of $468 thousand. SBA loans sold during the first quarter of 2021 totaled $7.4 million resulting in a gain on sale of $706 thousand, compared to $36.7 million of SBA loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of $2.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gain on loan sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 included the sale of 95% participation interest in Main Street loans resulting in gains of $660 thousand. Other income included $476 thousand gain from sale of the Rowland Heights branch during the first quarter of 2021. There was no similar income in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense decreased $224 thousand to $12.1 million for the first quarter of 2021 from $12.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This decrease was due primarily to lower salaries and employee benefit expenses, and lower occupancy and equipment, partially offset by higher other expenses.

The $306 thousand decrease in salaries and employee benefits was primarily due to lower commission and incentive accruals and higher deferred origination costs, partially offset by higher payroll taxes and employee benefits resulting from a seasonally higher first quarter. The $85 thousand decrease in occupancy and equipment was due primarily to the reduction of rent expense from the branch sale and other office space consolidations during the first quarter of 2021.

The increase in other expenses related primarily to a $200 thousand increase in the provision for unfunded loan commitments

resulting from a volume increase in the first quarter of 2021. There was no provision for unfunded loan commitments recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The efficiency ratio remained favorable and increased to 46.4% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to 44.4% in the fourth quarter of 2020. The higher efficiency ratio in the first quarter of 2021 was driven primarily by lower revenue.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $4.2 million for the first quarter of 2021 compared to $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate was 30.2% for the first quarter of 2021 and 29.5% for the fourth quarter of 2020.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

Loan Portfolio

Total loans held for investment increased $147.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, to $2.03 billion at March 31, 2021, due to the net loan growth from PPP loans of $122.6 million, coupled with $25.3 million of net organic loan growth. Loans held for sale increased $2.7 million to $12.7 million as the Company continued to originate new SBA 7a loans in the first quarter of 2021.

New loan commitments from organic growth, excluding PPP loans, totaled $166.2 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to $202.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and included $103.9 million in construction and commercial real estate loans, $41.0 million in commercial and industrial loans, $21.3 million in SBA loans.

Total unfunded loan commitments increased $54.5 million to $487.8 million at March 31, 2021 from $433.3 million at December 31, 2020 due partially to new commitments during the first quarter of 2021.

PPP Loans

PPP loans, net of unearned fees of $10.5 million, totaled $442.7 million at March 31, 2021. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company originated more than 700 PPP Round 3 loans with outstanding principal of $194.3 million before net deferred fees of $6.5 million. Net deferred fees on PPP Round 3 are being accreted to income based on the five-year contractual loan maturity. During the first quarter of 2021, approximately $67.9 million of PPP loans originated in 2020 were forgiven by the SBA or repaid by the borrowers. Net PPP deferred fees of $1.4 million were accelerated to income at the time of SBA forgiveness or borrower repayment. PPP loans forgiven-to-date totaled $140.9 million at March 31, 2021.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $261.4 million from the prior quarter to $1.90 billion at March 31, 2021 due to an increase in both noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing nonmaturity deposits, partially offset by a decrease in time deposit accounts.

At March 31, 2021, noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $998.5 million, an increase of $177.8 million in the first quarter of 2021 due primarily to the increase in core customer deposits, coupled with the increase in customers' accounts funded by the PPP funds. Interest-bearing nonmaturity deposits increased $90.4 million due primarily to an increase in low cost brokered deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 52.7% of total deposits at March 31, 2021, compared to 50.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.

Time deposits decreased $6.8 million due to a decrease in customer time deposits which matured in the first quarter of 2021, offset by an increase in brokered time deposits. At March 31, 2021, brokered time deposits totaled $109.8 million, compared to $101.1 million at December 31, 2020.

Borrowings

At March 31, 2021, FHLB borrowings decreased $50.0 million to $95.0 million, compared to $145.0 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in FHLB borrowings was due to the growth in noninterest-bearing deposits during the first quarter of 2021. The Company's borrowings under the PPPLF totaled $210.0 million, an increase of $5.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $204.7 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in PPPLF was due to new borrowings of $50.7 million related to the Round 3 PPP loans, partially offset by the repayment of $45.4 million related to the PPP loan forgiveness during the first quarter of 2021. At March 31, 2021, there were no borrowings under the senior secured notes, compared to $2.0 million at December 31, 2020.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming loans decreased to $4.2 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $6.4 million at December 31, 2020, and represented 0.21% and 0.34%, respectively, of total loans held for investment. The decrease in nonperforming loans was due to seven loans totaling $2.2 million either upgraded and returned to accrual status or paid in full with no loss during the first quarter of 2021. There were no loans over 90 days past due that were still accruing interest at March 31, 2021. Net recoveries for the first quarter of 2021 were $104 thousand, or 0.02% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to net recoveries of $333 thousand or 0.07% of average loans on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2020. Nonperforming assets totaled $4.2 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $6.4 million at December 31, 2020, and represented 0.17% and 0.28% of total assets, respectively.

Loan delinquencies (30-89 days past due) totaled $1 thousand at March 31, 2021, compared to $54 thousand at December 31, 2020.

The allowance for loan losses increased 0.5% to $19.3 million and represented 0.95% of total loans held for investment and 459.8% of nonperforming loans at March 31, 2021, compared to 1.02% and 297.3% at December 31, 2020, respectively. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans was 1.22% at March 31, 2021. At March 31, 2021, the net carrying value of acquired loans totaled $152.9 million and included a remaining net discount of $3.4 million. The discount is available to absorb losses on the acquired loans and represented 2.2% of the net carrying value of acquired loans and 0.17% of total gross loans held for investment.

CAPITAL POSITION

Capital Ratios

The Bank opted into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR") framework, beginning with the first quarter of 2020. The CBLR replaces the risk-based and leverage capital requirements in the generally applicable capital rules. The minimum CBLR was originally 9%, however, on April 23, 2020, the federal banking regulators, implementing the applicable provisions of the CARES Act, issued interim rules which modified the CBLR framework so that: (i) beginning in the second quarter 2020 and until the end of the year, a banking organization that has a leverage ratio of 8% or greater and meets certain other criteria may elect to use the CBLR framework; and (ii) community banking organizations will have until January 1, 2022, before the CBLR requirement is re-established at greater than 9%. Under the interim rules, the minimum CBLR is 8.5% for calendar year 2021, and 9% thereafter. The interim rules also maintain a two-quarter grace period for a qualifying community banking organization whose leverage ratio falls no more than 1% below the applicable community bank leverage ratio. In addition, assets originated under the PPP and covered loans pledged under the PPPLF are deducted from the average total consolidated assets for purposes of calculating the CBLR. However, such assets are included in total consolidated assets for purposes of determining the eligibility to opt into the CBLR framework.

At March 31, 2021, the Bank's preliminary CBLR ratio was 9.76% which exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under the CBLR framework and, accordingly, the Bank was considered to be ‘‘well-capitalized’’.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp, headquartered in Cerritos, California, is the sole shareholder of and the registered bank holding company for, First Choice Bank. As of March 31, 2021, First Choice Bancorp had total consolidated assets of $2.50 billion. First Choice Bank, also headquartered in Cerritos, California, is a community-based financial institution that serves primarily commercial and consumer clients in diverse communities and specializes in loans to small- to medium-sized businesses and private banking clients, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans. First Choice Bank is a Preferred Small Business Administration (SBA) Lender. First Choice Bank conducts business through eight full-service branches and two loan production offices located in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego Counties. Founded in 2005, First Choice Bank has quickly become a leading provider of financial services that enable our customers to grow, maintain strength, and achieve their business objectives. We strive to surpass our clients’ expectations through our efficiency, personalized services and financial solutions and professionalism and are committed to being “First in Speed, Service, and Solutions.” First Choice Bank is a strong believer in social justice and equality and is proud of its cultural- and gender-diverse workforce. As of March 31, 2021, more than 72% of the Company's total workforce identified as ethnic minorities and more than 65% of its workforce and more than 50% of its senior management identified as female. First Choice Bancorp stock is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “FCBP.”

First Choice Bank’s website is www.FirstChoiceBankCA.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, certain matters set forth herein constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including forward-looking statements relating to management’s beliefs, projections and assumptions concerning future results and events. Forward-looking statements include descriptions of management’s plans or objectives for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of the Company’s revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. As well, forward-looking statements may relate to future outlook and anticipated events, such as the Company's plans and protocols with regard to managing potential impacts related to the COVID-19 virus, the Company's strategy to help keep its workforce and local communities safe, the Company's business continuity protocols and the potential impact on operations related to COVID-19, and the Company's ability to successfully advance its development and expansion projects and achieve its growth objectives. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, based on the beliefs and assumptions of management and on the information available to management at the time that this presentation was prepared and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words or phrases such as “aim,” “can,” "may," "could," "predict," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," “hope,” "intend," "plan," "potential," ‘project,” "will likely result," "continue," "seek," “shall,” “possible,” "projection," “optimistic,” and "outlook," and variations of these words and similar expressions or the negative version of those words or phrases.

Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond our control. Many factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law. Any statements about future operating results, such as those concerning accretion and dilution to the Company's earnings or shareholders, are for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and actual results may differ. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the SEC, including under Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 as may be supplemented and/or amended by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed subsequent thereto.

Contacts
First Choice Bancorp
Robert M. Franko, 562.345.9241
President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

First Choice Bank
Mag Wangsuwana, 562.263.8340
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary

Financial Highlights and Selected Ratios (unaudited):

  At or for the Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020
  (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Total interest and dividend income $24,792   $24,873   $21,744  
Total interest expense 961   1,340   2,571  
Net interest income 23,831   23,533   19,173  
Total noninterest income 2,254   4,194   1,415  
Total net interest income and noninterest income 26,085   27,727   20,588  
Total noninterest expense 12,097   12,321   11,519  
Pre-tax pre-provision income (1) 13,988   15,406   9,069  
Provision for loan losses —   100   2,700  
Income before taxes 13,988   15,306   6,369  
Income taxes 4,230   4,512   1,823  
NET INCOME $9,758   $10,794   $4,546  
       
Total assets $2,500,744   $2,283,115   $1,775,662  
Total loans held for investment 2,028,599   1,880,777   1,438,055  
Total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans 1,585,955   1,560,687   1,438,055  
Noninterest-bearing deposits 998,515   820,711   627,793  
Total deposits 1,895,550   1,634,158   1,351,040  
Dividends declared per common share $0.25   $0.25   $0.25  
Net income per share-diluted $0.82   $0.92   $0.39  
Return on average assets 1.64 % 1.88 % 1.06 %
Return on average equity 13.86 % 15.44 % 6.90 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1) 19.09 % 21.52 % 9.84 %
Net interest margin 4.20 % 4.31 % 4.78 %
Average loan yield 4.97 % 5.15 % 5.95 %
Cost of deposits 0.13 % 0.22 % 0.63 %
Cost of funds 0.18 % 0.27 % 0.72 %
Efficiency ratio (1) 46.4 % 44.4 % 56.0 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits to total deposits 52.7 % 50.2 % 46.5 %
Equity to assets ratio 11.49 % 12.30 % 14.83 %
Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio (1) 8.64 % 9.18 % 10.87 %
Book value per share $24.31   $23.98   $22.58  
Tangible book value per share (1) $17.69   $17.29   $15.81  

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation.

First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

  March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
(audited)
  (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
ASSETS    
Cash and due from banks $29,452    $18,011   
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks 279,994    218,370   
Total cash and cash equivalents 309,446    236,381   
Investment securities, available-for-sale 37,376    42,027   
Investment securities, held-to-maturity 1,348    1,358   
Equity securities, at fair value 2,774    2,798   
Restricted stock investments, at cost 12,999    12,999   
Loans held for sale 12,669    9,932   
Total loans held for investment 2,028,599    1,880,777   
Allowance for loan losses (19,271)  (19,167) 
Total loans held for investment, net 2,009,328    1,861,610   
Accrued interest receivable 9,364    9,569   
Premises and equipment 1,805    2,149   
Servicing asset 2,778    2,860   
Deferred taxes 6,407    7,385   
Goodwill 73,425    73,425   
Core deposit intangible 4,768    4,956   
Other assets 16,257    15,666   
TOTAL ASSETS $2,500,744    $2,283,115   
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY    
Deposits:    
Noninterest-bearing demand $998,515    $820,711   
Money market, interest checking and savings 729,996    639,630   
Time deposits 167,039    173,817   
Total deposits 1,895,550    1,634,158   
Borrowings 95,000    145,000   
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility 209,998    204,719   
Senior secured debt —    2,000   
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 12,784    16,497   
Total liabilities 2,213,332    2,002,374   
Total shareholders’ equity 287,412    280,741   
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $2,500,744    $2,283,115   
     
Shares outstanding 11,824,487    11,705,684   
Book value per share $24.31    $23.98   
Tangible book value per share (1) $17.69    $17.29   
     

(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation.

First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020
 (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
INTEREST and DIVIDEND INCOME     
Interest and fees on loans$24,267   $24,411   $20,780  
Interest on investment securities152   154   218  
Interest on deposits at other financial institutions160   129   501  
Dividends on FHLB and other stock213   179   245  
Total interest and dividend income24,792   24,873   21,744  
INTEREST EXPENSE     
Interest on savings, interest checking and money market accounts338   344   1,109  
Interest on time deposits250   555   995  
Interest on borrowings193   205   376  
Interest on PPP Liquidity Facility171   216   —  
Interest on senior secured notes  20   91  
Total interest expense961   1,340   2,571  
Net interest income23,831   23,533   19,173  
Provision for loan losses—   100   2,700  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses23,831   23,433   16,473  
NONINTEREST INCOME     
Gain on sale of loans706   3,286   377  
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts441   468   555  
Net servicing fees400   201   224  
Other income707   239   259  
Total noninterest income2,254   4,194   1,415  
NONINTEREST EXPENSE     
Salaries and employee benefits7,578   7,884   7,230  
Occupancy and equipment1,083   1,168   1,063  
Data processing1,022   1,017   807  
Professional fees437   462   471  
Office, postage and telecommunications290   300   258  
Deposit insurance and regulatory assessments295   318   61  
Loan related136   84   275  
Customer service related107   60   372  
Amortization of core deposit intangible188   192   193  
Other expenses961   836   789  
Total noninterest expense12,097   12,321   11,519  
Income before taxes13,988   15,306   6,369  
Income taxes4,230   4,512   1,823  
Net income$9,758   $10,794   $4,546  
      
Net income per share - diluted$0.82   $0.92   $0.39  
Weighted average shares - diluted11,673,475   11,620,582   11,632,050  

First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary

Average Balance Sheets and Yield Analysis

 Three Months Ended
 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income / Expense		 Yield / Cost Average
Balance		 Interest
Income / Expense		 Yield / Cost Average
Balance		 Interest
Income / Expense		 Yield / Cost
Interest-earning assets:(dollars in thousands)
Loans (1)$1,981,226   $24,267   4.97 % $1,885,451   $24,411   5.15 % $1,404,652   $20,780   5.95 %
Investment securities44,354   152   1.39 % 46,292   154   1.32 % 36,200   218   2.42 %
Deposits at other financial institutions257,654   160   0.25 % 223,939   129   0.23 % 157,743   501   1.28 %
Restricted stock investments and other bank stocks16,034   213   5.39 % 15,056   179   4.73 % 14,524   245   6.78 %
Total interest-earning assets2,299,268   24,792   4.37 % 2,170,738   24,873   4.56 % 1,613,119   21,744   5.42 %
                  
Noninterest-earning assets119,678       117,467       114,282      
Total assets$2,418,946       $2,288,205       $1,727,401      
                  
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest checking$373,248   $138   0.15 % $276,539   $119   0.17 % $156,407   $262   0.67 %
Money market accounts305,931   189   0.25 % 317,173   214   0.27 % 318,465   798   1.01 %
Savings accounts32,080   11   0.14 % 32,655   11   0.13 % 28,264   49   0.70 %
Time deposits66,457   119   0.73 % 78,775   134   0.68 % 117,567   490   1.68 %
Brokered time deposits93,410   131   0.57 % 97,749   421   1.71 % 92,844   505   2.19 %
Total interest-bearing deposits871,126   588   0.27 % 802,891   899   0.45 % 713,547   2,104   1.19 %
Borrowings129,222   193   0.61 % 147,663   205   0.55 % 92,143   376   1.64 %
Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility197,243   171   0.35 % 244,638   216   0.35 % —   —   — %
Senior secured notes1,022     3.57 % 2,252   20   3.50 % 8,022   91   4.56 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities1,198,613   961   0.33 % 1,197,444   1,340   0.45 % 813,712   2,571   1.27 %
                  
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Demand deposits917,194       794,542       631,809      
Other liabilities17,519       18,170       17,011      
Shareholders’ equity285,620       278,049       264,869      
                  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$2,418,946       $2,288,205       $1,727,401      
                  
Net interest spread  $23,831   4.04 %   $23,533   4.11 %   $19,173   4.15 %
Net interest margin    4.20 %     4.31 %     4.78 %
                  
Total deposits$1,788,320   $588   0.13 % $1,597,433   $899   0.22 % $1,345,356   $2,104   0.63 %
Total funding sources$2,115,807   $961   0.18 % $1,991,986   $1,340   0.27 % $1,445,521   $2,571   0.72 %

(1) Average loans include net discounts and net deferred loan fees and costs. Interest income on loans includes $3.0 million, $3.4 million and $292 thousand related to the accretion of net deferred loan fees for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020. In addition, interest income includes $496 thousand, $287 thousand and $624 thousand of discount accretion on loans acquired in a business combination, including the interest recognized on the payoff of PCI loans, for the quarters ended March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020.

First Choice Bancorp and Subsidiary

Loan Composition

 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
 AmountPercentage of Total AmountPercentage of Total
 (dollars in thousands)
Construction and land development$229,637   11.2 % $197,634   10.5 %
Real estate:     
Residential25,505   1.2 % 27,683   1.5 %
Commercial real estate - owner occupied159,039   7.8 % 161,823   8.6 %
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied572,414   28.0 % 550,788   29.1 %
Commercial and industrial366,706   18.1 % 388,814   20.5 %
SBA loans (1)688,197   33.7 % 562,842   29.8 %
Consumer  — %   — %
Total loans held for investment, net of discounts$2,041,501   100.0 % $1,889,585   100.0 %
Net deferred loan fees (1)(12,902)   (8,808)  
Total loans held for investment$2,028,599     $1,880,777    
Allowance for loan losses(19,271)   (19,167)  
Total loans held for investment, net$2,009,328     $1,861,610    

(1) Includes PPP loans with total outstanding principal of $453.2 million and $326.7 million and net unearned fees of $10.5 million and $6.6 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

Total loans held for investment

 March 31, 2021December 31, 2020
 (dollars in thousands)
Gross loans held for investment (1)$2,048,902    $1,897,599   
Unamortized net discounts (2)(7,401)  (8,014) 
Net unamortized deferred origination fees (1)(12,902)  (8,808) 
Total loans held for investment$2,028,599    $1,880,777   
    

(1) Includes PPP loans with total outstanding principal of $453.2 million and $326.7 million and net unearned fees of $10.5 million and $6.6 million at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020.
(2) Unamortized net discounts include discounts related to the retained portion of SBA loans and net discounts on Non-PCI acquired loans. At March 31, 2021, net discounts related to loans acquired in the PCB acquisition totaled $3.4 million that is expected to be accreted into interest income over a weighted average remaining life of 3.6 years. At December 31, 2020, net discounts related to loans acquired in the PCB acquisition totaled $3.9 million.

Allowance for Loan losses

  Three Months Ended
  March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020
  (dollars in thousands)
Balance, beginning of period $19,167    $18,734    $13,522   
Provision for loan losses —    100    2,700   
Charge-offs (2)  (5)  (28) 
Recoveries 106    338    24   
Net recoveries (charge-offs) 104    333    (4) 
Balance, end of period $19,271    $19,167    $16,218   
       
Annualized net recoveries to average loans 0.02  % 0.07  % —  %

Credit Quality (1)

  March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
  (dollars in thousands)
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $—   $—  
Non-accrual loans 4,114   6,099  
Troubled debt restructurings on non-accrual 77   347  
Total nonperforming loans 4,191   6,446  
Foreclosed assets —   —  
Total nonperforming assets $4,191   $6,446  
Troubled debt restructurings - on accrual $317   $319  
     
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans held for investment 0.21 % 0.34 %
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets 0.17 % 0.28 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment 0.95 % 1.02 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans held for investment excluding PPP loans 1.22 % 1.23 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans 459.82 % 297.35 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of nonperforming assets 459.82 % 297.35 %
Accruing loans held for investment past due 30 - 89 days $  $54  

(1) Excludes purchased credit impaired loans with a net carrying value of $722 thousand, and $761 thousand at March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: (1) efficiency ratio, (2) pre-tax pre-provision income, (3) average tangible common equity, (4) return on average tangible common equity, (5) tangible common equity, (6) tangible assets, (7) tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio, and (8) tangible book value per share. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.

 Three Months Ended 
 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 
Efficiency Ratio(dollars in thousands)
Noninterest expense (numerator)$12,097   $12,321   $11,519   
       
Net interest income$23,831   $23,533   $19,173   
Plus: Noninterest income2,254   4,194   1,415   
Total net interest income and noninterest income (denominator)$26,085   $27,727   $20,588   
Efficiency ratio46.4 % 44.4 % 56.0 % 
       
Pre-tax pre-provision income      
Net interest income$23,831   $23,533   $19,173   
Noninterest income2,254   4,194   1,415   
Total net interest income and noninterest income26,085   27,727   20,588   
Less: Noninterest expense12,097   12,321   11,519   
Pre-tax pre-provision income$13,988   $15,406   $9,069   
       
Return on Average Assets, Equity, Tangible Equity      
Net income$9,758   $10,794   $4,546   
       
Average assets$2,418,946   $2,288,205   $1,727,401   
Average shareholders’ equity285,620   278,049   264,869   
Less: Average intangible assets78,309   78,501   79,083   
Average tangible common equity$207,311   $199,548   $185,786   
       
Return on average assets1.64 % 1.88 % 1.06 % 
Return on average equity13.86 % 15.44 % 6.90 % 
Return on average tangible common equity19.09 % 21.52 % 9.84 % 


 As of
 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020
Tangible Common Equity Ratio/Tangible Book Value Per Share(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Shareholders’ equity$287,412   $280,741  
Less: Intangible assets78,193   78,381  
Tangible common equity$209,219   $202,360  
    
Total assets$2,500,744   $2,283,115  
Less: Intangible assets78,193   78,381  
Tangible assets$2,422,551   $2,204,734  
    
Equity to assets ratio11.49 % 12.30 %
Tangible common equity to tangible asset ratio8.64 % 9.18 %
    
Shares outstanding11,824,487   11,705,684  
Book value per share$24.31   $23.98  
Tangible book value per share$17.69   $17.29  


