Northrim BanCorp Earnings Increase to $12.2 Million, or $1.94 Per Diluted Share, in First Quarter 2021

ANCHORAGE, Alaska, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) (“Northrim” or the "Company") today reported net income of $12.2 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $10.1 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020, and $1.03 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the first quarter a year ago.



Continued high levels of production in the Home Mortgage Lending segment, continued loan and core deposit growth, and fee and interest income from the Small Business Administration's ("SBA") Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans contributed to profitability for the quarter. Also benefiting first quarter results was a $1.5 million benefit to the provision for credit losses. This compares to a $599,000 benefit to the provision for credit losses in the preceding quarter and a $2.1 million provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2020. The benefit to the provision for credit losses for the current quarter was recorded under ASU 2016-13, which is also commonly referred to as the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) methodology that Northrim implemented on January 1, 2021 and includes a benefit to the provision for credit losses on loans and a provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments.

“Northrim’s record first quarter results were fueled by strong production in mortgage banking operations and the continued success of our outreach to new and existing customers, as we all navigate through the economic impact of the pandemic,” said Joe Schierhorn, President and CEO. “Over the past year we have been active participants in the SBA’s PPP lending programs, helping our new and existing business customers sustain their business operations. Under the initial program, we helped approximately 2,900 businesses receive $375.6 million in PPP loans, making Northrim the largest originator of PPP loans in Alaska. In January 2021, we began accepting and processing loan applications under the second PPP program, and as of quarter-end we had funded 2,125 applications totaling $204.0 million to our customers under the program.”

COVID-19 Issues:

Industry Exposure: Northrim has identified various industries that may be adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the significant decline in oil prices that occurred in 2020. Though the industries affected may change through the progression of the pandemic, the following sectors for which Northrim has exposure, as a percent of the total loan portfolio excluding SBA PPP loans as of March 31, 2021, are: Healthcare (8%), Tourism (7%), Oil and Gas (6%), Aviation (non-tourism) (5%), Accommodations (3%), Retail (3%) and Restaurants (3%).

Customer Accommodations: The Company has implemented assistance to help its customers experiencing financial challenges as a result of COVID-19 in addition to participation in PPP lending. These accommodations include interest only and deferral options on loan payments, as well as the waiver of various fees related to loans, deposits and other services. The number of loans with modifications has decreased significantly since June 30, 2020, with approximately 98% of the modifications at March 31, 2021, representing 5 relationships. The total outstanding principal balance of loan modifications due to the impacts of COVID-19 as of March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2020 were as follows:

Loan Modifications due to COVID-19 as of March 31, 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Only Full Payment Deferral Total Portfolio loans $ 65,201 $ 23,096 $ 88,297 Number of modifications 21 9 30





Loan Modifications due to COVID-19 as of December 31, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Only Full Payment Deferral Total Portfolio loans $ 43,379 $ 22,165 $ 65,544 Number of modifications 23 11 34





Loan Modifications due to COVID-19 as of September 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Only Full Payment Deferral Total Portfolio loans $ 46,056 $ 74,337 $ 120,393 Number of modifications 16 59 75





Loan Modifications due to COVID-19 as of June 30, 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Interest Only Full Payment Deferral Total Portfolio loans $ 64,298 $ 293,224 $ 357,522 Number of modifications 76 403 479

Consumer loans represent less than 1% of total loan modifications identified above. Of the $88.3 million and 30 loan modifications as of March 31, 2021, approximately $83.2 million and 26 loans have entered into a second modification.

Provision for Credit Losses: Northrim booked a benefit for credit loss provisions of $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. This compares to a benefit for credit loss provisions of $599,000 during the previous quarter and a $2.1 million provision for credit losses in the first quarter a year ago. The provision for the current quarter was recorded using the CECL methodology and reflects expected lifetime credit losses on loans and off-balance sheet unfunded loan commitments. The decrease in the provision for credit loss in the first quarter of 2021 is primarily the result of the improvement in economic assumptions used to estimate lifetime credit losses, which was only partially offset by an increase in the provision for unfunded commitments resulting from an increase in unfunded commitments.

Credit Quality: Net adversely classified loans improved slightly to $16.9 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $17.4 million in the first quarter a year ago. Net loan recoveries were $44,000 in the first quarter of 2021, compared to net loan charge offs of $131,000 in the first quarter of 2020.

Branch Operations: No branch operations are limited as a result of COVID-19, while a number of customer and employee safety measures continue to be implemented.

Growth and Paycheck Protection Program: Over the last twelve months, Northrim funded a total of 5,025 PPP loans totaling $579.6 million to both existing and new customers. Of this amount, 2,125 loans totaling $204.0 million were originated during the first quarter of 2021 through the second round of PPP funding. As of March 31, 2021, the second round of PPP resulted in 459 new customers totaling $21.3 million in PPP loans, no non-PPP loans, and $10.4 million in new deposit balances. PPP round one and two has resulted in 1,844 new customers, with non-PPP loan balances of $26.6 million and deposit balances of $97.4 million as of March 31, 2021. Management estimates that we funded approximately 27% of the number and 34% of the value of all Alaska PPP second round loans for the quarter ending March 31, 2021. As of March 31, 2021, Northrim customers had received forgiveness through the SBA on 1,704 PPP loans totaling $170.1 million, of which 1,167 PPP loans totaling $105 million were forgiven in the first quarter of 2021. The Company initially utilized the Federal Reserve Bank's Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility to fund PPP loans, but paid back those funds in full during the second quarter of 2020 and has since funded the SBA PPP loans through core deposits and maturity of long-term investments.



Capital Management: At March 31, 2021, the Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets* ratio was 9.22% and the capital of Northrim Bank (the "Bank") was well in excess of all regulatory requirements. During the first quarter of 2021, the Company repurchased 61,399 shares of common stock at an average price of $36.02.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights:

For the first quarter of 2021, total revenue increased 60% to $35.4 million, compared to $22.1 million in the first quarter of 2020, and decreased compared to $37.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Community Banking provided 59% of total revenues and 61% of earnings in the first quarter of 2021. Home Mortgage Lending provided 41% of total revenue and 39% of earnings in the first quarter of 2021.

Net interest income in the first quarter of 2021 was $19.5 million, up 1% from $19.2 million in the preceding quarter and up 24% from $15.7 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis (“NIMTE”)* was 3.92% in the first quarter of 2021, a 4-basis point contraction compared to the preceding quarter, and a 45-basis point contraction compared to the first quarter a year ago.

Return on average assets ("ROAA") was 2.25% and return on average equity ("ROAE") was 21.40% for the first quarter of 2021 compared to ROAA of 0.25% and ROAE of 2.00% for the first quarter of 2020.

Net loans increased 45% to $1.53 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $1.06 billion at March 31, 2020, and increased 8% compared to $1.42 billion at December 31, 2020.

Total deposits increased 47% to $2.05 billion at March 31, 2021, compared to $1.40 billion at March 31, 2020, and increased 12% compared to $1.82 billion at December 31, 2020.

The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, Residential Mortgage, LLC, generated a $133 million increase in production during the quarter ended March 31, 2021, as compared to the same period in 2020.

The mortgage servicing right asset increased by $439,000 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to a decrease of $629,000 for the preceding quarter and a decrease of $267,000 for the first quarter a year ago. The increase in the first quarter of 2021 is the result of the value of newly originated servicing rights exceeding the value of servicing rights that were removed from the balance sheet as those loans were paid off.

Financial Highlights Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Total assets $ 2,351,243 $ 2,121,798 $ 2,097,738 $ 2,016,705 $ 1,691,262 Total portfolio loans $ 1,548,924 $ 1,444,050 $ 1,492,720 $ 1,433,201 $ 1,081,873 Average portfolio loans $ 1,492,906 $ 1,489,029 $ 1,465,839 $ 1,342,717 $ 1,059,023 Total deposits $ 2,051,317 $ 1,824,981 $ 1,806,133 $ 1,737,359 $ 1,395,492 Average deposits $ 1,894,868 $ 1,820,251 $ 1,750,167 $ 1,620,008 $ 1,359,206 Total shareholders' equity $ 231,452 $ 221,575 $ 214,616 $ 206,923 $ 197,723 Net income $ 12,181 $ 10,100 $ 11,855 $ 9,900 $ 1,033 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.94 $ 1.59 $ 1.84 $ 1.52 $ 0.16 Return on average assets 2.25 % 1.90 % 2.31 % 2.04 % 0.25 % Return on average shareholders' equity 21.40 % 18.22 % 22.10 % 19.44 % 2.00 % NIM 3.90 % 3.94 % 3.90 % 3.98 % 4.32 % NIMTE* 3.92 % 3.96 % 3.93 % 4.02 % 4.37 % Efficiency ratio 60.24 % 65.31 % 58.85 % 64.76 % 84.87 % Total shareholders' equity/total assets 9.84 % 10.44 % 10.23 % 10.26 % 11.69 % Tangible common equity/tangible assets* 9.22 % 9.76 % 9.54 % 9.54 % 10.84 % Book value per share $ 37.29 $ 35.45 $ 34.18 $ 32.49 $ 31.06 Tangible book value per share* $ 34.71 $ 32.88 $ 31.62 $ 29.97 $ 28.53 Dividends per share $ 0.37 $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 0.34 $ 0.34

* References to NIMTE, tangible book value per share, and tangible common equity and tangible assets (all of which exclude intangible assets) represent non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP measurements in this earnings release, because it believes these measures are useful to investors. See the end of this release for reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.



Alaska Economic Update

(Note: sources for information included in this section are included on page 13.)

2020 was a challenging year for the global economy as health policies led to significant disruption in normal business activity. Mark Edwards, EVP Chief Credit Officer and Bank Economist summarized the impacts on Alaska, “it is counter-intuitive to have a year where payroll jobs declined by 7% and gross state product fell 4.9% in Alaska, yet per capita income rose over 3% and housing prices and sales activity increased substantially. This was only possible because billions of dollars of federal stimulus money reached Alaska and helped support businesses and individuals through the most challenging times. Record low interest rates and low levels of building activity also contributed to home price increases. Oil prices were shocked much lower at the beginning of 2020 at the height of the virus fears and low level of travel activity. However, as the year progressed, oil prices returned to a more stable level and oil production levels in Alaska also followed a similar path.”

February 2021 employment data from the Alaska Department of Labor ("DOL") shows a 7% reduction in total payroll jobs, a decline of 22,300 compared to February of 2020. Leisure and hospitality was hit hard, down 23% year over year, a loss of 7,300 jobs. Direct Oil and Gas jobs fell 38% or 3,900 jobs. A decline in public education positions led to a 2,000 job decrease in local government, according to the DOL. Transportation, Warehousing and Utilities declined 9% or 1,800 jobs since last February. Professional and Business Services has also been negatively impacted, down 6% or 1,600 fewer positions, over the past year. According to the DOL report, State Government was the only sector to grow year over year. The 1% or 200 job increase was attributed to hiring people for contact tracing and to process unemployment insurance claims. The level of jobless claims reported by the DOL in the middle of February were 3.75 times higher than the same week in 2020.

Alaska’s real gross state product (“GSP”) was $52.1 billion in 2020, compared to $54.7 billion in 2019, according to the Federal Bureau of Economic Analysis ("BEA") in a preliminary report released on March 26, 2021. The U.S. GDP declined 3.5% for 2020. Alaska’s reduction was 4.9% and the worst state was Hawaii at 8%. Based on the report, both states were more negatively affected by travel restrictions reducing tourism. 2020 was very erratic due to COVID-19’s impact on the economy. According to the BEA, Alaska’s GSP declined by 6% and 34% in the first two quarters of the year and then grew 32% and 6% in the third and fourth quarters of 2020 at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate. This is very similar to the nationwide averages for the U.S. which saw a decline of 5% and 31% in the first two quarters of 2020, and then increased 33% and 4% in third and fourth quarters. Alaska’s largest GSP declines in 2020 came from Transportation and Warehousing, followed by Accommodation and Food Services, Oil & Gas and Health Care. All of these sectors showed positive recovery in the 4th quarter of 2020 in Alaska, helping place it 9th fastest growing for the quarter of the 50 U.S. states.

Alaska’s seasonally adjusted personal income for 2020 was $47.4 billion compared to $46 billion in 2019, according to a report released by the BEA on March 24, 2021. Personal income in the U.S. in 2020 increased 6.1% and Alaska rose 3.1%. In a typical year, the majority of personal income is derived from wage earnings. Additionally, some people receive government transfer payments, such as social security, Medicare and Medicaid. Personal income is further supported by earnings from dividends, interest and rents. However, in 2020 earnings from wages and investments decreased in the U.S. and Alaska. The growth in personal income in the U.S. was primarily from a net $1.1 trillion increase in government transfer payments. About half of the transfer payment increase was from unemployment insurance. Direct stimulus payments accounted for a large part of the remainder.

Per capita income in the U.S. was $59,729 compared to $64,780 in Alaska, according to the BEA. This places Alaska as the 9th highest income of the 50 U.S. states. In Alaska, earnings from wages decreased 1.5% or $435 million in 2020 and investment income fell 0.7% or $65 million. Government transfer payments rose 24.2% or $1.9 billion over 2019 levels. By far the largest drop in wage earnings came in Accommodations and Food Services, followed by State and Local Government and Oil & Gas. There were positive increases in wages in the Professional and Technical Services Industry and Health Care.

Alaska North Slope (“ANS”) crude oil had monthly average prices in 2018 and 2019 ranging from $58.86 to $80.03 a barrel. ANS began 2020 at $65.48. Prices fell quickly at the beginning of 2020, responding to fears that COVID-19 would devastate the global economy and reduce the demand for travel. The low month was April when ANS averaged $16.54 a barrel. However, by June the oil markets stabilized and for the last six months the average monthly price remained between $40.42 and $50.32. Thus far in 2021, the monthly average price was $55.56, $61.88 and $65.60 in January, February and March, respectively.

Alaska’s crude oil production averaged 485,300 barrels per day (“bpd”) in fiscal year (“FY”) 2020, which ended in June. This was a decrease of 4.8% compared to the previous FY end. Total output declined 1.2% in FY 2018 and 4.5% in FY 2019. The State Department of Revenue forecasts production on the North Slope to increase by 0.7% in FY 2021 to 488,900 bpd. The production average for the month of March 2021 was 494,176 bpd. In February of 2021 there was an average of 495,076 bpd and 498,176 bpd in January.

Alaska’s home mortgage delinquency and foreclosure levels continue to be better than most of the nation. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, Alaska’s foreclosure rate was 0.45% at the end of 2020, compared to 0.49% in the third quarter 2020. This was an improvement from 0.63% at the end of 2019. The comparable national average rate was slightly higher than Alaska at 0.56% at the end of 2020, 0.59% in the third quarter of 2020, and 0.78% at the end of 2019. We believe that the foreclosure rates are somewhat misleading because the federal moratorium on foreclosure activity on occupied homes led to declining foreclosure numbers, even though job losses strained the economy and borrowers' ability to pay.

The Mortgage Bankers Association survey reported that the percentage of delinquent mortgage loans at the end of 2020 in Alaska was 6.21%, down considerably from 6.78% at the end of September 2020. However, this is significantly higher than 2.85% at the end of 2019 before the effects of COVID-19 impacted the market. The comparable delinquency rate for the entire country was higher than Alaska at 7.19% at the end of 2020, compared to 7.6% in the third quarter of 2020, and 4.07% at the end of 2019.

Mr. Edwards commented, “many people across the country took advantage of mortgage forbearance plans available from lenders to delay payments or pay interest only on their homes. Until they catch up on past due payments these loans will appear delinquent because they are still behind according to the original terms of the mortgage.”

According to the Alaska Multiple Listing Services ("MLS"), the average sales price of a single family home in Anchorage rose 5.9% in 2020 to $396,826. This is following increases of 0.5% and 2.3% in 2019 and 2018, respectively. Average sales prices in the Matanuska Susitna Borough rose 9.9% in 2020, continuing a decade of consecutive price gains. These two markets represent where the vast majority of the Bank’s residential building activity occurs.

The number of units sold in Anchorage was up significantly in 2020 by 19.5%, climbing from 2,719 homes sold in 2019 to 3,249 last year. The main difference was a record number of sales occurred in the last quarter of the year, when sales activity typically declines in the winter. The Matanuska Susitna Borough also had strong sales activity, up 9.7% in 2020 to 2,135 units sold compared to 1,946 in 2019. The Matanuska Susitna Borough also had stronger than normal sales in the second half of 2020.

We believe that the low interest rate environment has been a major factor. According to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, the average 30 year fixed rate mortgage in the U.S. hit all-time record lows last year. Rates began 2020 at 3.72% in the first week of January and fell more than a percent to 2.67% in the last week of December 2020. Rates have begun to rise in the first quarter of 2021 and finished March at 3.18%.

Northrim Bank sponsors the Alaskanomics blog to provide news, analysis, and commentary on Alaska’s economy. Join the conversation at Alaskanomics.com, or for more information on the Alaska economy, visit: www.northrim.com and click on the “Business Banking” link and then click “Learn.” Information from our website is not incorporated into, and does not form, a part of this earnings release.

Review of Income Statement

Consolidated Income Statement

In the first quarter of 2021, Northrim generated a ROAA of 2.25% and a ROAE of 21.40%, compared to 1.90% and 18.22%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2020 and 0.25% and 2.00%, respectively, in the first quarter a year ago. Northrim’s ROAA and ROAE are above peer averages posted by the SNL Small Cap U.S. Bank Index with total market capitalization between $250 million and $1 billion as of December 31, 20201.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased 24% to $19.5 million in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $15.7 million in the first quarter of 2020 and increased 1% compared to $19.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Interest income benefited from the amortization of PPP loan fees and the full recognition of the deferred PPP loan fees upon forgiveness by the SBA. During the first quarter of 2021, Northrim received $105.0 million in loan forgiveness through the SBA, compared to $65.1 million in loan forgiveness during the prior quarter, resulting in total net PPP fee income of $3.3 million and $2.9 million, respectively. As of March 31, 2021, there was $3.1 million of net PPP fee income from round one remaining and $8.8 million remaining from round two for total net deferred fees on PPP loans of $11.9 million.

NIMTE* was 3.92% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 3.96% in the preceding quarter and 4.37% in the first quarter a year ago. “Our NIMTE* remained fairly steady compared to the prior quarter due to the recognition of PPP loan fees. The decrease compared to the first quarter a year ago was due to the 150 basis point reduction in short-term interest rates during the last twelve months and the mix of our earning assets due to increased liquidity,” said Jed Ballard, Chief Financial Officer. “Also notable was the impact of SBA PPP loans on the books, which increased our NIMTE* by 19 basis points during the first quarter of 2021 compared to what our NIMTE* would have been if we had not made any SBA PPP loans, or 3.73%. The increase from SBA PPP loans this quarter is the result of recognition of fee income on loans that were forgiven.” Northrim’s NIMTE* continues to remain above the peer average posted by the SNL Small Cap U.S. Bank Index with total market capitalization between $250 million and $1 billion as of December 31, 20201.

1As of December 31, 2020, the SNL Small Cap US Bank Index tracked 117 banks with total common market capitalization between $250 million to $1B for the following ratios: NIMTE* of 3.24%. ROAA 0.77%, and ROAE 7.33%.



The yield on interest earning assets in the first quarter of 2021 was 4.14%, down 10 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2020 and down 68 basis points compared to the first quarter a year ago. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 36 basis points in the first quarter of 2021, down 10 basis points compared to the preceding quarter and down 34 basis points compared to the first quarter a year ago.

Provision for Credit Losses

Northrim recorded a benefit to the provision for credit losses of $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2021, which includes a $417,000 provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments and a benefit of $1.9 million for credit losses on loans. This compares to a recapture to the provision for credit losses on loans of $599,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, and a provision for credit losses on loans of $2.1 million in the first quarter a year ago. The provision for unfunded commitments was $7,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020 and in the first quarter of 2020 and is recorded in other operating expense. “The benefit to the provision during the quarter primarily emulates our current assessment of risks associated with the economy and reflects expected lifetime credit losses based upon the conditions that existed as of quarter-end,” said Ballard. “The ongoing impacts of the CECL methodology will be dependent upon changes in economic conditions and forecasts, as well as loan portfolio composition and portfolio duration.” The increase in the provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments is a result of an increase in the balance of unfunded commitments as of March 31, 2021 and is also impacted by the adoption of CECL as of January 1, 2021.

Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees, increased during the quarter to $13.0 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $10.0 million at December 31, 2020, and decreased slightly compared to $13.4 million at March 31, 2020. The allowance for credit losses was 113% of nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees, at the end of the first quarter of 2021, compared to 210% three months earlier and 157% a year ago.

Other Operating Income

In addition to home mortgage lending, Northrim has interests in other businesses that complement its core community banking activities, including purchased receivables financing and wealth management. Other operating income contributed $15.9 million, or 45% of total first quarter 2021 revenues, as compared to $17.7 million, or 48% of revenues in the fourth quarter of 2020, and $6.4 million, or 29% of revenues in the first quarter of 2020. The increase in other operating income in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter a year ago was due primarily to the increased volume of mortgage activity.

Other notable changes during the quarter include changes in the fair value mark-to-market of the marketable equity securities portfolio, which decreased other income by $84,000 in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a $408,000 increase in the fourth quarter of 2020 and an $871,000 decrease in the first quarter of 2020. There was $92,000 in interest rate swap income in the first quarter of 2021. This compares to $206,000 in interest rate swap income in the preceding quarter and no interest rate swap income in the first quarter of 2020 on the execution of interest rate swaps related to the Company's commercial lending operations.

Other Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $21.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $24.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, and $18.8 million in the first quarter of 2020. The quarterly decrease in non-interest expense as compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 reflects increased capitalized loan origination expense, primarily related to increased PPP deferred loan costs due to the $204 million in new PPP loan originations during the first quarter of 2021. Other factors impacting operating expenses include lower salary costs and personnel expenses as well as lower marketing costs and lower loan related costs included in other operating expense compared to the prior quarter.

Income Tax Provision

In the first quarter of 2021, Northrim recorded $3.4 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 21.7%, compared to $3.3 million, or 24.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $243,000, or 19.0% in the first quarter a year ago.

Community Banking

“We have always considered our Alaskan communities to be our primary focus, and while growing, we never lost sight of our mission to serve the people and businesses within the communities we support,” said Schierhorn. “We opened our second Fairbanks branch during the first quarter of 2021 and in March of 2020 we opened a loan production office in Kodiak. We will continue to look for ways to expand our branch network and support our customers and communities.”

Net interest income in the Community Banking segment totaled $18.7 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $18.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $15.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. Net interest income benefited from $4.2 million of PPP income in the first quarter of 2021, and $3.8 million of PPP income in the fourth quarter of 2020. As of March 31, 2021, there was $11.9 million of unearned loan fees net of costs related to round one and round two PPP loans.

Other operating income in the Community Banking segment was down for the first quarter 2021 compared to the preceding quarter and was up compared to the first quarter of the prior year. The primary change from the preceding quarter related to the change in fair value mark-to-market of the marketable equity securities portfolio, which decreased other income by $84,000 in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a $408,000 increase in the fourth quarter of 2020. In addition, interest rate swap income in the first quarter of 2021 decreased to $92,000, compared to swap income of $206,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. The significant change in other operating income from the prior year first quarter was due to the change in fair value mark-to-market of the marketable equity securities portfolio, which decreased other income by $84,000 in the first quarter of 2021, compared to a $871,000 decrease in the first quarter of 2020. Partially offsetting this was a decrease in purchased receivable income as a result of lower average balances, as many customers have been using proceeds from government stimulus rather than drawing on their accounts receivable lines.

Other operating expense in the Community Banking segment for the first quarter of 2021 decreased $1.9 million compared to the preceding quarter and increased $52,000 compared to the first quarter of 2020. The primary reason for the reduction from the preceding quarter was due to an increase in PPP loan deferral costs.

The following table provides highlights of the Community Banking segment of Northrim:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Net interest income $ 18,734 $ 18,349 $ 17,388 $ 16,649 $ 15,261 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (1,488 ) (599 ) 567 404 2,060 Other operating income 2,274 2,921 3,696 2,308 1,768 Other operating expense 13,664 15,536 14,353 14,113 13,612 Income before provision for income taxes 8,832 6,333 6,164 4,440 1,357 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,452 1,303 1,249 (124 ) 266 Net income $ 7,380 $ 5,030 $ 4,915 $ 4,564 $ 1,091 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,277,177 6,324,461 6,413,221 6,440,898 6,560,593 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.18 $ 0.79 $ 0.76 $ 0.70 $ 0.17

Home Mortgage Lending

“The increased activity in the mortgage market has continued through the first quarter of 2021, with the low interest rate environment fueling robust refinance activity and home purchases activity,” said Ballard.

During the first quarter of 2021, mortgage loan volume was $301.0 million, of which 40% was for new home purchases, compared to $381.9 million and 52% of loans funded for new home purchases in the fourth quarter of 2020, and $168.2 million, of which 54% was for new home purchases in the first quarter of 2020.

Loan fundings decreased during the first quarter of 2021 as compared to the preceding quarter, but increased year-over-year driven by both increased refinance activity and new home purchase activity. This was partially offset by the net change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, which decreased mortgage banking income by $1.0 million during the first quarter of 2021 primarily due to continued refinance of existing mortgages in the servicing portfolio.

“Our mortgage servicing business, which we initiated to service loans primarily for the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation, was essentially unchanged during the quarter, as new loans were off-set by loan payoffs,” said Ballard. As of March 31, 2021, Northrim serviced 2,821 loans in its $682.8 million home-mortgage-servicing portfolio, compared to $683.1 million serviced for the fourth quarter of 2020, and a modest increase from the $678.1 million serviced a year ago. Delinquencies in the loan servicing portfolio totaled $25.4 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $13.8 million at March 31, 2020. Mortgage servicing revenue contributed $2.2 million to revenues in the first quarter of 2021 compared to $2.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2020. As a result of COVID-19, approximately 4% of mortgages serviced were in forbearance as of March 31, 2021, compared to 5% as of December 31, 2020, and 2% as of March 31, 2020.

Total mortgage servicing income fluctuates based on the number of mortgage servicing rights originated during the period and changes in the fair value of those servicing rights. The fair value of mortgage servicing rights is driven by interest rate volatility and the number of serviced mortgages that pay off during the period as well as fluctuations in estimated prepayment speeds based on published industry metrics. The change in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights was a decrease of $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2021, compared to a decrease of $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 and a decrease of $930,000 for the first quarter of 2020.

The following table provides highlights of the Home Mortgage Lending segment of Northrim:

Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Mortgage commitments $ 181,417 $ 150,276 $ 257,304 $ 206,274 $ 197,892 Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 300,963 $ 381,942 $ 364,159 $ 381,086 $ 168,224 Mortgage loan refinances to total fundings 60 % 48 % 39 % 65 % 46 % Mortgage loans serviced for others $ 682,827 $ 683,117 $ 655,733 $ 655,183 $ 678,096 Net realized gains on mortgage loans sold $ 11,795 $ 15,557 $ 14,736 $ 11,322 $ 4,643 Change in fair value of mortgage loan commitments, net 98 (2,724 ) 1,943 3,579 (545 ) Total production revenue 11,893 12,833 16,679 14,901 4,098 Mortgage servicing revenue 2,152 2,510 2,044 1,633 1,327 Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights: Due to changes in model inputs of assumptions1 (180 ) (410 ) (699 ) (891 ) (701 ) Other2 (829 ) (783 ) (806 ) (1,037 ) (229 ) Total mortgage servicing revenue, net 1,143 1,317 539 (295 ) 397 Other mortgage banking revenue 586 661 714 621 170 Total mortgage banking income $ 13,622 $ 14,811 $ 17,932 $ 15,227 $ 4,665 Net interest income $ 759 $ 875 $ 906 $ 808 $ 429 Mortgage banking income 13,622 14,811 17,932 15,227 4,665 Other operating expense 7,663 8,611 9,153 8,561 5,175 Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 6,718 7,075 9,685 7,474 (81 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 1,917 2,005 2,745 2,138 (23 ) Net income (loss) $ 4,801 $ 5,070 $ 6,940 $ 5,336 $ (58 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,277,177 6,324,461 6,413,221 6,440,898 6,560,593 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.76 $ 0.80 $ 1.08 $ 0.82 $ (0.01 )

1Principally reflects changes in discount rates and prepayment speed assumptions, which are primarily affected by changes in interest rates.

2Represents changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time.

Balance Sheet Review

Northrim’s total assets increased to $2.35 billion at March 31, 2021, up 11% from the preceding quarter and up 39% from a year ago. Northrim’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 76% at March 31, 2021, down from 79% at December 31, 2020, and up from 78% at March 31, 2020.

Average interest-earning assets were $2.03 billion in the first quarter of 2021, up 4% from $1.94 billion in the fourth quarter of 2020 and up 39% from $1.46 billion in the first quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.14% in the first quarter of 2021, down from 4.24% in the preceding quarter and down from 4.82% in the first quarter a year ago.

Average investment securities increased to $298.8 million in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $231.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $284.1 million in the first quarter a year ago. The average net tax equivalent yield on the securities portfolio was 1.45% for the first quarter of 2021, up from 1.73% in the preceding quarter and down from 2.59% in the year ago quarter. The average estimated duration of the investment portfolio at March 31, 2021, was 4.2 years. In an effort to diversify its investment portfolio into higher yielding, longer duration assets, Northrim added $10.0 million of investment securities, classified as held to maturity in the fourth quarter of 2020 and $10.0 million in the first quarter of 2021.

“Much of the loan production during the past four quarters resulted from new customers we obtained through the PPP process,” said Ballard. At March 31, 2021, commercial loans represented 30% of total loans, PPP loans represented 26% of total loans, commercial real estate owner occupied loans comprised 11% of total loans, commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans comprised 23% of total loans, and construction loans made up 8% of total loans. Portfolio loans were $1.55 billion at March 31, 2021, up 7% from the preceding quarter and up 43% from a year ago. Portfolio loans excluding the impact from PPP were $1.15 billion at March 31, 2021, up nearly 1% from the preceding quarter and up 6% from a year ago. Average portfolio loans in the first quarter of 2021 were $1.49 billion, which was unchanged from the preceding quarter and up 41% from a year ago. Yields on average portfolio loans in the first quarter of 2021 increased to 5.08% from 5.00% in the fourth quarter of 2020 and decreased compared to 5.69% in the first quarter of 2020.

Alaskans continue to account for substantially all of Northrim’s deposit base, which is primarily made up of low-cost transaction accounts. At March 31, 2021, balances in transaction accounts represented 91% of total deposits. Total deposits were $2.05 billion at March 31, 2021, up 12% from $1.82 billion at December 31, 2020, and up 47% from $1.40 billion a year ago. Demand deposits increased 68% year-over-year to $762.8 million at March 31, 2021. Average interest-bearing deposits were up 6% to $1.21 billion with an average cost of 0.32% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to $1.14 billion and an average cost of 0.40% in the fourth quarter of 2020, and up 30% compared to $925.9 million and an average cost of 0.64% in the first quarter of 2020.

“We continue to attract new customers through our outreach in the community and with new relationships we established from PPP lending. The investments in our people and products and services, especially with regard to treasury management, have allowed us to attract a broader customer base,” said Michael Martin, the Bank's Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. “As a result, our lenders, retail bankers and commercial cash managers are doing an excellent job of capturing new market share.”

Shareholders’ equity was $231.5 million, or $37.29 per share, at March 31, 2021, compared to $221.6 million, or $35.45 per share, at December 31, 2020 and $197.7 million, or $31.06 per share, a year ago. Tangible book value per share* was $34.71 at March 31, 2021, compared to $32.88 at December 31, 2020, and $28.53 per share a year ago. Northrim continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with Tier 1 Capital to Risk Adjusted Assets of 14.55% at March 31, 2021, compared to 14.20% at December 31, 2020, and 13.25% at March 31, 2020.

Asset Quality

“Credit quality metrics remain solid, with classified loans decreasing compared to a year ago. We had a $3 million increase in nonperforming loans in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the prior quarter, which represents two commercial relationships with four loans and which we believe are not indicative of future problems in the portfolio,” said Martin. “While we are pleased with the overall performance in the loan portfolio, we still have elevated credit monitoring structures in place and are working closely with our customers given the current economic environment.”

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") net of government guarantees were $19.6 million at March 31, 2021, up from $16.3 million at December 31, 2020 and consistent with $19.6 million a year ago. Of the NPAs at March 31, 2021, $10.4 million, or 53% are nonaccrual loans related to seven commercial relationships. One of these relationships, which totaled $1.2 million at March 31, 2021, is a business in the medical industry.

Net adversely classified loans were $16.9 million at March 31, 2021, as compared to $12.8 million at December 31, 2020, and $17.4 million a year ago. Net loan recoveries were $44,000 in the first quarter of 2021, compared to net loan recoveries of $53,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, and net loan charge offs of $131,000 in the first quarter of 2020. Adversely classified loans are loans that Northrim has classified as substandard, doubtful, and loss, net of government guarantees. As of March 31, 2021, $11.9 million, or 70% of net adversely classified loans are attributable to nine relationships with five loans to commercial businesses, one loan to a medical business, and three loans to oilfield services commercial businesses.

Performing restructured loans that were not included in nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2021, net of government guarantees were $812,000, down from $832,000 three months earlier and from $1.4 million a year ago. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty and who have been granted concessions that may include interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations are categorized as restructured loans, unless it is the result of the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Company presents restructured loans that are performing separately from those that are classified as nonaccrual to provide more information on this category of loans and to differentiate between accruing performing and nonperforming restructured loans.

Excluding SBA PPP loans, Northrim had $91.4 million, or 8% of total portfolio loans, in the healthcare sector; $80.0 million, or 7% of portfolio loans, in the tourism sector; $57.6 million, or 5% of portfolio loans, in the aviation (non-tourism) sector; $37.8 million, or 3% in the accommodations sector; $29.1 million, or 3% in retail loans; and $35.5 million, or 3% in the restaurant sector, as of March 31, 2021.

Northrim estimates that $64.7 million, or approximately 6% of portfolio loans excluding SBA PPP loans, had direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, as of March 31, 2021, and $5.0 million of these loans are adversely classified. As of March 31, 2021, Northrim has an additional $67.5 million in unfunded commitments to companies with direct exposure to the oil and gas industry in Alaska, and none of these unfunded commitments are considered to be adversely classified loans. Northrim defines direct exposure to the oil and gas sector as loans to borrowers that provide oilfield services and other companies that have been identified as significantly reliant upon activity in Alaska related to the oil and gas industry, such as lodging, equipment rental, transportation and other logistics services specific to this industry.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. is the parent company of Northrim Bank, an Alaska-based community bank with 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Soldotna, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka, and a loan production office in Kodiak, serving 90% of Alaska’s population; and an asset based lending division in Washington; and a wholly-owned mortgage brokerage company, Residential Mortgage Holding Company, LLC. The Bank differentiates itself with its detailed knowledge of Alaska’s economy and its “Customer First Service” philosophy. Pacific Wealth Advisors, LLC is an affiliated company of Northrim BanCorp.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release may contain “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined for purposes of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements are, in effect, management’s attempt to predict future events, and thus are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views only as of the date hereof. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, regarding our financial position, business strategy, management’s plans and objectives for future operations, and statements related to the expected or potential impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the related responses of the government are forward-looking statements. When used in this report, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend” and words or phrases of similar meaning, as they relate to Northrim and its management are intended to help identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that management’s expectations as reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure readers that those expectations will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements, whether concerning the COVID-19 pandemic and the government responses related thereto or otherwise, are subject to various risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from our expectations as indicated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: the uncertainties relating to the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's credit quality, business, operations and employees; the impact of the results of the recent U.S. elections on the regulatory landscape, capital markets, and the response to and management of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the effectiveness of already-enacted fiscal stimulus from the federal government and a potential infrastructure bill; the timing of PPP loan forgiveness; our ability to maintain strong asset quality and to maintain or expand our market share or net interest margins; and our ability to execute our business plan. Further, actual results may be affected by our ability to compete on price and other factors with other financial institutions; customer acceptance of new products and services; the regulatory environment in which we operate; and general trends in the local, regional and national banking industry and economy as those factors relate to our cost of funds and return on assets. In addition, there are risks inherent in the banking industry relating to collectability of loans and changes in interest rates. Many of these risks, as well as other risks that may have a material adverse impact on our operations and business, are identified in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and from time to time are disclosed in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. However, you should be aware that these factors are not an exhaustive list, and you should not assume these are the only factors that may cause our actual results to differ from our expectations. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release, and Northrim does not undertake any obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Income Statement (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Interest Income: Interest and fees on loans $ 19,424 $ 19,587 $ 15,359 Interest on portfolio investments 1,134 967 1,744 Interest on deposits in banks 38 25 236 Total interest income 20,596 20,579 17,339 Interest Expense: Interest expense on deposits 949 1,144 1,484 Interest expense on borrowings 154 211 165 Total interest expense 1,103 1,355 1,649 Net interest income 19,493 19,224 15,690 Provision (benefit) for credit losses (1,488 ) (599 ) 2,060 Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 20,981 19,823 13,630 Other Operating Income: Mortgage banking income 13,622 14,811 4,665 Bankcard fees 740 743 643 Purchased receivable income 532 538 921 Service charges on deposit accounts 290 300 362 Interest rate swap income 92 206 — Gain on sale of securities — — 98 Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable equity securities (84 ) 408 (871 ) Other income 704 726 615 Total other operating income 15,896 17,732 6,433 Other Operating Expense: Salaries and other personnel expense 14,728 16,826 12,256 Data processing expense 2,035 2,015 1,769 Occupancy expense 1,660 1,701 1,657 Professional and outside services 624 951 608 Marketing expense 404 739 583 Insurance expense 314 300 312 Intangible asset amortization expense 9 12 12 OREO expense, net rental income and gains on sale (36 ) (250 ) (36 ) Other operating expense 1,589 1,853 1,626 Total other operating expense 21,327 24,147 18,787 Income before provision for income taxes 15,550 13,408 1,276 Provision for income taxes 3,369 3,308 243 Net income $ 12,181 $ 10,100 $ 1,033 Basic EPS $ 1.96 $ 1.61 $ 0.16 Diluted EPS $ 1.94 $ 1.59 $ 0.16 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 6,219,871 6,245,254 6,467,630 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 6,277,177 6,324,461 6,560,593





Balance Sheet (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 20,332 $ 23,304 $ 31,096 Interest bearing deposits in other banks 183,258 92,661 54,714 Investment securities available for sale 303,810 247,633 268,959 Investment securities held to maturity 20,000 10,000 — Marketable equity securities 9,471 9,052 7,609 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock 3,116 2,551 3,312 Loans held for sale 116,128 146,178 86,258 Portfolio loans 1,548,924 1,444,050 1,081,873 Allowance for credit losses, loans (14,764 ) (21,136 ) (21,017 ) Net portfolio loans 1,534,160 1,422,914 1,060,856 Purchased receivables, net 11,818 13,922 23,670 Mortgage servicing rights, at fair value 11,657 11,218 11,653 Other real estate owned, net 7,563 7,289 7,205 Premises and equipment, net 38,171 38,102 39,293 Lease right of use asset 11,934 12,440 13,757 Goodwill and intangible assets 16,037 16,046 16,082 Other assets 63,788 68,488 66,798 Total assets $ 2,351,243 $ 2,121,798 $ 1,691,262 Liabilities: Demand deposits $ 762,793 $ 643,825 $ 453,003 Interest-bearing demand 524,373 459,095 333,352 Savings deposits 325,625 308,725 228,383 Money market deposits 253,934 237,705 207,418 Time deposits 184,592 175,631 173,336 Total deposits 2,051,317 1,824,981 1,395,492 Other borrowings 14,749 14,817 36,848 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 Lease liability 11,883 12,378 13,685 Other liabilities 31,532 37,737 37,204 Total liabilities 2,119,791 1,900,223 1,493,539 Shareholders' Equity: Total shareholders' equity 231,452 221,575 197,723 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,351,243 $ 2,121,798 $ 1,691,262

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Composition of Portfolio Investments March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total U.S. Treasury securities $ 77,184 23.2 % $ 37,547 14.1 % $ 58,097 21.0 % U.S. Agency securities 147,309 44.2 % 137,054 51.4 % 153,812 55.6 % Corporate securities 50,456 15.1 % 40,492 15.2 % 30,567 11.1 % Marketable equity securities 9,471 2.8 % 9,052 3.4 % 7,609 2.8 % Collateralized loan obligations 48,005 14.4 % 41,684 15.6 % 24,160 8.7 % Alaska municipality, utility, or state bonds 856 0.3 % 856 0.3 % 2,323 0.8 % Total portfolio investments $ 333,281 $ 266,685 $ 276,568





Composition of Portfolio Loans March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Commercial loans $ 449,153 30 % $ 469,540 33 % $ 460,542 31 % $ 426,675 29 % $ 434,832 40 % SBA Paycheck Protection loans 414,381 26 % 310,518 21 % 375,636 25 % 353,485 24 % — — % CRE owner occupied loans 178,476 11 % 163,597 11 % 148,993 10 % 154,741 11 % 146,453 13 % CRE nonowner occupied loans 368,145 23 % 355,694 24 % 364,232 24 % 360,533 25 % 355,753 33 % Construction loans 121,943 8 % 118,782 8 % 120,619 8 % 114,464 8 % 109,849 10 % Consumer loans 34,603 2 % 37,654 3 % 37,183 2 % 38,310 3 % 39,923 4 % Subtotal 1,566,701 1,455,785 1,507,205 1,448,208 1,086,810 Unearned loan fees, net (17,777 ) (11,735 ) (14,485 ) (15,007 ) (4,937 ) Total portfolio loans $ 1,548,924 $ 1,444,050 $ 1,492,720 $ 1,433,201 $ 1,081,873





Composition of Deposits March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Balance % of total Demand deposits $ 762,793 37 % $ 643,825 35 % $ 697,363 38 % $ 680,033 40 % $ 453,003 33 % Interest-bearing demand 524,373 26 % 459,095 25 % 427,811 24 % 400,138 23 % 333,352 24 % Savings deposits 325,625 16 % 308,725 17 % 272,624 15 % 261,934 15 % 228,383 16 % Money market deposits 253,934 12 % 237,705 13 % 227,106 13 % 215,735 12 % 207,418 15 % Time deposits 184,592 9 % 175,631 10 % 181,229 10 % 179,519 10 % 173,336 12 % Total deposits $ 2,051,317 $ 1,824,981 $ 1,806,133 $ 1,737,359 $ 1,395,492

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Asset Quality March 31, December 31, March 31, 2021 2020 2020 Nonaccrual loans $ 14,463 $ 11,120 $ 15,074 Loans 90 days past due and accruing — 449 — Total nonperforming loans 14,463 11,569 15,074 Nonperforming loans guaranteed by government (1,382 ) (1,483 ) (1,671 ) Net nonperforming loans 13,081 10,086 13,403 Other real estate owned 7,563 7,289 7,205 Repossessed assets 225 231 231 Other real estate owned guaranteed by government (1,279 ) (1,279 ) (1,279 ) Net nonperforming assets $ 19,590 $ 16,327 $ 19,560 Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans 0.84 % 0.70 % 1.24 % Nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 1.19 % 0.92 % 1.28 % Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees / total assets 0.83 % 0.77 % 1.16 % Nonperforming assets, net of government guarantees / total assets net of government guarantees 1.03 % 0.92 % 1.18 % Performing restructured loans $ 2,354 $ 2,355 $ 4,389 Performing restructured loans guaranteed by government (1,542 ) (1,523 ) (2,953 ) Net performing restructured loans $ 812 $ 832 $ 1,436 Nonperforming loans plus performing restructured loans, net of government guarantees $ 13,893 $ 10,918 $ 14,839 Nonperforming loans plus performing restructured loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans 0.90 % 0.76 % 1.37 % Nonperforming loans plus performing restructured loans, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 1.26 % 1.00 % 1.41 % Nonperforming assets plus performing restructured loans, net of government guarantees / total assets 0.87 % 0.81 % 1.24 % Nonperforming assets plus performing restructured loans, net of government guarantees / total assets, net of government guarantees 1.08 % 0.97 % 1.27 % Adversely classified loans, net of government guarantees $ 16,902 $ 12,805 $ 17,388 Special mention loans, net of government guarantees $ 14,629 $ 19,063 $ 16,254 Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.33 % Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing, net of government guarantees / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.34 % Allowance for credit losses / portfolio loans 0.95 % 1.46 % 1.94 % Allowance for credit losses / portfolio loans, net of government guarantees 1.34 % 1.93 % 2.00 % Allowance for credit losses / nonperforming loans, net of government guarantees 113 % 210 % 157 % Gross loan charge-offs for the quarter $ 163 $ 11 $ 165 Gross loan recoveries for the quarter $ (207 ) $ (64 ) $ (34 ) Net loan (recoveries) charge-offs for the quarter $ (44 ) $ (53 ) $ 131 Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) for the quarter / average loans, for the quarter 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.01 %

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nonperforming Assets Rollforward Balance at December 31, 2020 Additions this quarter Payments this quarter Writedowns

/Charge-offs

this quarter Transfers to

OREO/ REPO Transfers to

Performing Status

this quarter Sales this quarter Balance at March 31, 2021 Commercial loans $ 5,576 $ 5,995 $ (1,345 ) $ (163 ) $ (274 ) $ — $ — $ 9,789 Commercial real estate 5,122 — (280 ) — — (449 ) — 4,393 Construction loans 702 — (585 ) — — — — 117 Consumer loans 169 — (5 ) — — — — 164 Non-performing loans guaranteed by government (1,483 ) — 101 — — — — (1,382 ) Total non-performing loans 10,086 5,995 (2,114 ) (163 ) (274 ) (449 ) — 13,081 Other real estate owned 7,289 274 — — — — — 7,563 Repossessed assets 231 — — (6 ) — — — 225 Nonperforming purchased receivables — — — — — — — — Other real estate owned guaranteed by government (1,279 ) — — — — — — (1,279 ) Total non-performing assets, net of government guarantees $ 16,327 $ 6,269 $ (2,114 ) $ (169 ) $ (274 ) $ (449 ) $ — $ 19,590

The following table details loan charge-offs, by industry:

Loan Charge-offs by Industry Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Charge-offs: Support for oil and gas operations $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 36 Plastic material and resin manufacturing 150 — — — — Aircraft parts and auxiliary equipment manufacturing 13 — — — — Office of physicians — 11 — — — Retail sales — — — — 16 Food service contractors — — — — 99 Excavation and construction — — 33 — — Health care and social assistance — — 108 804 — Consumer — — — — 14 Total charge-offs $ 163 $ 11 $ 141 $ 804 $ 165

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Average Balances, Yields, and Rates Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Average Average Average Average Tax Equivalent Average Tax Equivalent Average Tax Equivalent Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Balance Yield/Rate Assets Interest bearing deposits in other banks $ 120,875 0.12 % $ 84,872 0.12 % $ 68,076 1.37 % Portfolio investments 298,776 1.45 % 231,867 1.73 % 284,068 2.59 % Loans held for sale 114,585 2.73 % 135,776 2.79 % 50,375 3.51 % Portfolio loans 1,492,906 5.08 % 1,489,029 5.00 % 1,059,023 5.69 % Total interest-earning assets 2,027,142 4.14 % 1,941,544 4.24 % 1,461,542 4.82 % Nonearning assets 170,565 175,413 174,049 Total assets $ 2,197,707 $ 2,116,957 $ 1,635,591 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,207,079 0.32 % $ 1,140,327 0.40 % $ 925,859 0.64 % Borrowings 25,100 2.47 % 24,819 3.35 % 22,188 2.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,232,179 0.36 % 1,165,146 0.46 % 948,047 0.70 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 687,789 679,924 433,347 Other liabilities 46,922 51,363 46,231 Shareholders' equity 230,817 220,524 207,966 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,197,707 $ 2,116,957 $ 1,635,591 Net spread 3.78 % 3.78 % 4.12 % NIM 3.90 % 3.94 % 4.32 % NIMTE* 3.92 % 3.96 % 4.37 % Cost of funds 0.23 % 0.29 % 0.48 % Average portfolio loans to average interest-earning assets 73.65 % 76.69 % 72.46 % Average portfolio loans to average total deposits 78.79 % 81.80 % 77.91 % Average non-interest deposits to average total deposits 36.30 % 37.35 % 31.88 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 164.52 % 166.64 % 154.16 %

The components of the change in NIMTE* are detailed in the table below:

1Q21 vs. 4Q20 1Q21 vs. 1Q20 Nonaccrual interest adjustments 0.03 % 0.01 % Impact of SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans 0.12 % 0.19 % Interest rates and loan fees, all other loans (0.05 )% (0.49 )% Volume and mix of other interest-earning assets and liabilities (0.14 )% (0.16 )% Change in NIMTE* (0.04 )% (0.45 )%

Additional Financial Information

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Capital Data (At quarter end) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 March 31, 2020 Book value per share $ 37.29 $ 35.45 $ 31.06 Tangible book value per share* $ 34.71 $ 32.88 $ 28.53 Total shareholders' equity/total assets 9.84 % 10.44 % 11.69 % Tangible Common Equity/Tangible Assets* 9.22 % 9.76 % 10.84 % Tier 1 Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets 14.55 % 14.20 % 13.25 % Total Capital / Risk Adjusted Assets 15.50 % 15.46 % 14.50 % Tier 1 Capital / Average Assets 10.33 % 10.25 % 11.93 % Shares outstanding 6,206,913 6,251,004 6,366,100 Unrealized gain (loss) on AFS debt securities, net of income taxes $ 177 $ 1,260 $ 13 Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives and hedging activities, net of income taxes $ (340 ) $ (1,242 ) $ (1,718 )





Profitability Ratios March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 For the quarter: NIM 3.90 % 3.94 % 3.90 % 3.98 % 4.32 % NIMTE* 3.92 % 3.96 % 3.93 % 4.02 % 4.37 % Efficiency ratio 60.24 % 65.31 % 58.85 % 64.76 % 84.87 % Return on average assets 2.25 % 1.90 % 2.31 % 2.04 % 0.25 % Return on average equity 21.40 % 18.22 % 22.10 % 19.44 % 2.00 %

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although we believe these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by stakeholders in the evaluation of the Company, they have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results as reported under GAAP.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis ("NIMTE") is a non-GAAP performance measurement in which interest income on non-taxable investments and loans is presented on a tax equivalent basis using a combined federal and state statutory rate of 28.43% in both 2020 and 2019. The most comparable GAAP measure is net interest margin and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of NIMTE to net interest margin.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Net interest income $ 19,493 $ 19,224 $ 18,294 $ 17,457 $ 15,690 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 2,027,142 1,941,544 1,866,936 1,762,140 1,461,542 Net interest margin ("NIM")2 3.90 % 3.94 % 3.90 % 3.98 % 4.32 % Net interest income $ 19,493 $ 19,224 $ 18,294 $ 17,457 $ 15,690 Plus: reduction in tax expense related to tax-exempt interest income 111 122 136 168 187 $ 19,604 $ 19,346 $ 18,430 $ 17,625 $ 15,877 Divided by average interest-bearing assets 2,027,142 1,941,544 1,866,936 1,762,140 1,461,542 NIMTE2 3.92 % 3.96 % 3.93 % 4.02 % 4.37 %

2Calculated using actual days in the quarter divided by 365 for the quarter ended in 2021 and 366 for quarters ended in 2020.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Tangible Book Value

Tangible book value is a non-GAAP measure defined as shareholders' equity, less intangible assets, divided by shares outstanding. The most comparable GAAP measure is book value per share and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible book value per share and book value per share.

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Total shareholders' equity $ 231,452 $ 221,575 $ 214,616 $ 206,923 $ 197,723 Divided by shares outstanding 6,207 6,251 6,279 6,368 6,366 Book value per share $ 37.29 $ 35.45 $ 34.18 $ 32.49 $ 31.06





March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Total shareholders' equity $ 231,452 $ 221,575 $ 214,616 $ 206,923 $ 197,723 Less: goodwill and intangible assets 16,037 16,046 16,058 16,070 16,082 $ 215,415 $ 205,529 $ 198,558 $ 190,853 $ 181,641 Divided by shares outstanding 6,207 6,251 6,279 6,368 6,366 Tangible book value per share $ 34.71 $ 32.88 $ 31.62 $ 29.97 $ 28.53

Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets

Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP ratio that represents total equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by total assets less goodwill and intangible assets. The most comparable GAAP measure of shareholders' equity to total assets is calculated by dividing total shareholders' equity by total assets and the following table sets forth the reconciliation of tangible common equity to tangible assets and shareholders' equity to total assets.

Northrim BanCorp, Inc.



March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Total shareholders' equity $ 231,452 $ 221,575 $ 214,616 $ 206,923 $ 197,723 Total assets 2,351,243 2,121,798 2,097,738 2,016,705 1,691,262 Total shareholders' equity to total assets 9.84 % 10.44 % 10.23 % 10.26 % 11.69 %





Northrim BanCorp, Inc.

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 Total shareholders' equity $ 231,452 $ 221,575 $ 214,616 $ 206,923 $ 197,723 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 16,037 16,046 16,058 16,070 16,082 Tangible common shareholders' equity $ 215,415 $ 205,529 $ 198,558 $ 190,853 $ 181,641 Total assets $ 2,351,243 $ 2,121,798 $ 2,097,738 $ 2,016,705 $ 1,691,262 Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net 16,037 16,046 16,058 16,070 16,082 Tangible assets $ 2,335,206 $ 2,105,752 $ 2,081,680 $ 2,000,635 $ 1,675,180 Tangible common equity ratio 9.22 % 9.76 % 9.54 % 9.54 % 10.84 %



