CGI Communications, CEO Bob Bartosiewicz Builds Success During the Pandemic

Rochester, New York, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Guy News is spotlighting businesses and business leaders who are setting an example during the Global Pandemic. Today we highlight CGI Communications CEO Bob Bartosiewicz.

Leadership is about forging ahead with new ideas that benefit everyone, and CGI Communication CEO Bob Bartosiewicz demonstrates that with his commitment to local communities through his company CGI Communications.

CGI Communications History Of Involvement

CGI Communications has long been involved in local governments and communities by helping municipalities create videos and messaging to residents. It was a pioneer in working with city governments, collaborating marketing-highlighting, which resulted in partnerships with the United States Conference of Mayors USCM and the National League of Cities NLC.

The company also has the support of the National Association of Counties.

Changes With The Pandemic

Under the direction of CGI Communication CEO Bob Bartosiewicz, in-depth involvement increased with the onset of the pandemic as local businesses faced lockdowns and permanent closings. His companies worked with both businesses and governments to help keep many small businesses going with increased exposure and marketing.

Now, CGI Communication’s CEO Bob Bartosiewicz has announced an expansion of the program to help both local government and businesses thrive in a post-pandemic recovery. The latest effort showcased by the 34-year-old company is "The Community Video Network," which is the nation's most extensive collection of professionally produced videos for local communities.

The City Video program covers more than 7,000 communities nationwide. Businessweek Magazine has even featured it as a success story.

More Ways To Success

Along with these efforts, CGI Communication CEO Bob Bartosiewicz is leading the way to a community business guide that offers local businesses a free listing.

This provides more marketing exposure to struggling businesses that suffered over the past year and makes it much easier for customers to find them.

Other efforts the company makes to improve local communities include offering video services to local governments that communicate new information and promote the community. CGI does this through its eLocalLink service, where professional videos are produced for both governments and its business sponsors. In addition, they focus on enabling new voice search options for text and video on websites. This helps potential customers find items of interest easily. Critically this comes at a time when voice search is outpacing traditional desktop search on the internet.

Small Business Initiatives

Small businesses often can't afford to hire professional online marketing companies and struggle with their online image. CGI Communications knows how to manage all aspects of online marketing, including proper SEO, and providing these services gives access to businesses that they have never had before.

These efforts have proven successful for many local businesses. CGI clients said their website traffic increased after a video from CGI Communications was released. More traffic means more potential customers.

CGI Communications works with clients to ensure that the business or city government improves its image marketing to support the community. One of the principles the communication company lives by is that building community ensures the success of everyone.

CGI Communication CEO Bob Bartosiewicz states the 250 employees in his company work as a team to offer these cost-free programs to local governments and business sponsors just as they would for top-paying clients. After all, he said the goal is to thrive together.