Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend

JASPER, Ind., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ: KBAL) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of nine cents ($0.09) per share for all outstanding shares of common stock payable July 15, 2021, to shareholders of record on June 25, 2021.



