Fox River Grants Stock Options

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox River Resources Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE: FOX) announces that it has granted a total of 2,100,000 stock options (the "Options") to directors and officers of the Company in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.41 for a five year term expiring on April 26, 2026. Subject to certain accelerated vesting provisions, one-third of the Options will vest immediately, one-third will vest after 12 months, and the remaining one-third will vest 24 months after the date of the grant. Following this grant, the Company has a total of 2,600,000 stock options outstanding.



ABOUT FOX RIVER

Fox River owns a 100% interest in the Martison Phosphate Project, located near Hearst, Ontario. Additional information can be found at www.fox-river.ca or under Fox River’s profile on SEDAR, including the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated April 11, 2016.

