Tattle Announces Integration with Australia-Based Redcat

NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tattle, the innovator in the customer experience improvement (CXI) category, is going international. The brand is now integrated with Redcat, Australia’s prominent hospitality IT platform. This partnership empowers mutually partnered restaurants to effortlessly uncover key operational improvements, resulting in tangible ways to elevate the off-premise guest experience, giving team members the data they need to increase positive guest sentiment, ultimately driving sales and transactions.



Tattle provides guests with a survey after they order from the Redcat platform. This provides restaurant operating teams with guest feedback from Redcat’s online ordering and QR code ordering experiences, so they can in turn, make high-impact operational improvements.

Tattle is a customer feedback technology platform built with an open-API in order to collect guest feedback and measure satisfaction across all-digital ordering channels, such as dine-in, take-out, delivery, and drive-thru for omni-channel visibility. Using AI, Tattle recommends the most high-impact operational area for improvement across restaurant locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Now, through this partnership, all guests that place an order with a participating restaurant that uses Redcat will be sent an automated survey from Tattle, pre-installed with their unique transaction data such as location of order, timing, ordering channel, and more.

"With off-premise revenue accounting for anywhere from 60-80% of a restaurant's overall revenue today, the quality of the off-premise guest experience has now become paramount for operators," says Alex Beltrani, Tattle Founder and CEO. "Based on our guest data, delivery and take-out experiences have shown to deliver a 20% lower guest satisfaction score compared to its dine-in counterpart, with accuracy and meal packaging incidents occurring at a 4x greater frequency. Without off-premise measurement, restaurants may miss the opportunity for both operational improvement and guest recovery, both of which are key contributors to ROI."

The core benefits of the integration include:

Automated post-transaction survey distribution to guests for optimal engagement

Pre-populated survey with transaction data to ensure 90%+ survey completion rate of 50-questions

Statistically significant guest feedback volume for reliable identification of high-impact areas for improvement

More opportunity for guest recovery methods in order to extend hospitality beyond restaurants walls

Lawrence Pelletier, Redcat Sales and Marketing Director said, “With our customers pivoting to online, app and QR code ordering, it’s essential that their consumers have the great experiences across all sales channels. Tattle’s platform gives insights into their experiences and the restaurant’s performance, improving customer satisfaction, and leading to increased sales.”

About Tattle

Tattle is the only Customer Experience Improvement (CXI) platform built for hospitality that helps restaurants collect actionable feedback data by interacting with their customers where they make transactions. Using existing third party tools and API integrations, we connect brands with their guests at every touch point of the customer journey. Through our AI, we recommend the most opportunistic operational area for improvement at each of our partners' locations to drive the greatest increase in guest satisfaction. Tattle powers the operational improvement strategy for industry leaders, such as MOD Pizza, Bareburger, Farmer Boys, Blaze Pizza, The Halal Guys and many more.

About Redcat

The Redcat hospitality IT platform supports restaurants, QSRs and multi-site franchises. At the platform’s core is our POS, which includes kitchen management and reporting. However our points of difference include Loyalty, Mobile Apps, Online Ordering, Delivery, Multi site management and reporting, and award-winning direct integrations with Accounting, Rostering, Delivery Partners, and white label delivery services.

Tattle Media Contact:

press@gettattle.com

Redcat Media Contact:

Marketing@redcat.com.au