Los Angeles, USA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline Drugs and Companies Insight Report: Analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments

The global demand for Atrial Fibrillation treatment options is emerging swiftly, driven by consumption in major emerging markets. As more growth opportunities will surge, several companies such as ARCA biopharma, AbbVie, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Espero BioPharma, Vivasc Therapeutics, HUYA Bioscience, Novartis, Acesion Pharma, and others are working on Atrial Fibrillation pipeline.

Some of the key takeaways of the Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline Report

In March 2021, Milestone Pharmaceuticals announced the first patient had been enrolled in its Phase II proof-of-concept study of etripamil nasal spray to reduce Ventricular Rate in patients experiencing AF and rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR), or the ReVeRA study.

announced the first patient had been enrolled in its Phase II proof-of-concept study of etripamil nasal spray to reduce Ventricular Rate in patients experiencing AF and rapid ventricular rate (AFib-RVR), or the ReVeRA study. AGN-151607 is an inhibitor of acetylcholine, a modulator of membrane transport protein and acts as neuromuscular blocking agents. Allergan initially developed it.

is an inhibitor of acetylcholine, a modulator of membrane transport protein and acts as neuromuscular blocking agents. Allergan initially developed it. In May 2020, AbbVie announced that it had completed its acquisition of Allergan plc following receipt of regulatory approval from all government authorities required by the transaction agreement and acceptance by the Irish High Court.

announced that it had completed its acquisition of Allergan plc following receipt of regulatory approval from all government authorities required by the transaction agreement and acceptance by the Irish High Court. In February 2020, HUYA Bioscience International announced the successful completion of Phase I Trial of HBI-3000.

announced the successful completion of Phase I Trial of HBI-3000. Currently, Abbvie is developing AGN-151607 and is in the phase II stage of development for Atrial Fibrillation treatment.

Atrial Fibrillation is an irregular heartbeat that can lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. The atria beat chaotically and irregularly out of coordination with the ventricles of the heart.

Atrial Fibrillation Emerging Drugs

Etripamil: Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Etripamil, the lead investigational product, is developed to be a rapid-response therapy for episodic cardiovascular conditions. The novel calcium channel blocker is self-administered through a nasal spray that may shift the current treatment paradigm for many patients with Paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) in the emergency department to the at-home setting. Milestone is conducting a thorough development program for etripamil, with Phase 3 trials underway in PSVT, and intends to start a Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with atrial fibrillation with rapid ventricular rate, with subsequent studies anticipated in other conditions where calcium channel blockers are utilised.

OMT 28: OMEICOS Therapeutics

OMT-28 is a stable synthetic small molecule analogue of the natural omega-3 fatty acid metabolite 17, 18-EEQ, which has a structure optimised to confer efficacy, safety, and oral availability. The compound has shown its anti-arrhythmic, cardioprotective, and anti-fibrotic potential in different in vivo models. Presently, it is in phase 2 of clinical trials for the Atrial Fibrillation treatment.

HBI-3000 (sulcardine sulfate trihydrate): HUYA Bioscience International

HBI-3000 is a multi-ion channel blocker with effects on INa-Peak, INa-Late, ICa, L, and IKr with similar in vitro potencies across these several ion channels in human atrial cardiomyocytes. It is being developed by HUYA Bioscience International® (HUYABIO™) for the conversion of recent-onset Atrial Fibrillation. It is currently undergoing phase 1 of clinical trials.

AP 30663: Acesion Pharma

It is based on the inhibition of SK channels - ion channels present in the atria that regulate the cardiac rhythm. Inhibiting these ion channels with a functionally atrial selective drug help avoid harmful effects on the ventricles. Targeting the SK channels thereby comprises a novel and promising approach for an effective treatment for Atrial Fibrillation with an anticipated higher safety and tolerability profile.

Scope of Atrial Fibrillation Pipeline Drug Insight



Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 17+ Key Players

Prominent Players: ARCA biopharma, AbbVie, Espero BioPharma, Vivasc Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, HUYA Bioscience, Novartis, Acesion Pharma, and many others.

ARCA biopharma, AbbVie, Espero BioPharma, Vivasc Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, HUYA Bioscience, Novartis, Acesion Pharma, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 17+ Products

Phases: Mechanism of Action: Beta 1 adrenergic receptor antagonists Ion channel antagonists Acetylcholine inhibitors KATP channel inhibitors; Sodium channel antagonists Molecule Types: Small molecules Natural metabolites Monoclonal antibodies Route of Administration: Subcutaneous Intravenous Oral Intramuscular Product Types: Monotherapy Combination Mono/Combination Atrial Fibrillation Therapies Late-stage (Phase III) Atrial Fibrillation Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II) Atrial Fibrillation Therapies Early-stage (Phase I) Atrial Fibrillation Pre-clinical stage and Discovery candidates Discontinued and Inactive candidates



Key Questions regarding Current Atrial Fibrillation Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Atrial Fibrillation treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Atrial Fibrillation?

How many are Atrial Fibrillation emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Atrial Fibrillation?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Atrial Fibrillation market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Atrial Fibrillation?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Atrial Fibrillation therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Atrial Fibrillation?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Atrial Fibrillation?

Table of Contents

