HK Coffee Subscription Launched by BeanCurious Single Origin Coffee Hong Kong

Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeanCurious coffee subscriptions help coffee lovers in Hong Kong to get their coffee fix delivered directly to their door. The Hong Kong-based company offers a subscription service for their range of organic, sustainable, single-origin beans, and specialty coffee roasts. That means coffee fans will never be without a flavourful cup of coffee whenever they need one. Subscriptions cost between HKD 88 – HKD 292 per week and subscribers get the chance to try a wide range of blends from all over the world. For more information visit: https://beancurious.com

The company specializes in sourcing single-origin and specialty coffee that would never be available at a regular high-street coffee shop or café. A coffee subscription is easy to set up and very flexible to suit every customer’s needs. Subscribers can choose how much coffee they want to have delivered and also how often. The company understands that people need flexibility with their subscription so they offer their subscribers the option to alter their subscription at any time and pause deliveries for holidays and times away from home.

The most popular types of coffee that Hong Kong customers tend to demand are low acidity coffee used in pour-over, french press, AeroPress, or drip coffees.

BeanCurious subscriptions are a great way for people looking for that perfect roast because customers get to try a wide range of coffee blends as the company rotates their coffee bean blends every four weeks. Taking up a subscription will also mean customers can have their coffee conveniently delivered direct to their door and won’t miss out on any rare or interesting blends that the company source. Find out how subscriptions work at https://beancurious.com

According to Sean Okihiro, founder of BeanCurious “I think the main pain point we are trying to address is that coffee is an art and a hobby. Whereas every other part of your day may be chaotic, we can give you the tools to turn your morning ritual into something you can control, fine-tune, and turn into an expression of your ideal taste. It’s for people who want to spend 5 to 10 minutes fiddling with something they enjoy every day, trying to make it better, rather than dropping a pod and getting on with it.”

BeanCurious subscriptions are becoming the number one choice for coffee lovers in Hong Kong. The company has a dedicated team that is passionate about coffee and they work hard to curate a consistent collection of coffee blends that aim to delight and intrigue their subscribers. A subscription is also an ideal gift for a coffee-loving friend or family member that loves discovering interesting new blends from specialty coffee bean roasters.

For those who have an interest in the best coffee beans and want to become coffee aficionados, BeanCurious offers a trial subscription. For more information visit https://beancurious.com