Seoul Robotics Scales Availability of ‘Discovery’ in European Market Through Partnership With Level Five Supplies

LONDON, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , the 3D computer vision company using AI and machine learning to power the future of mobility, today announces a partnership with Level Five Supplies to distribute its first-of-its-kind LiDAR Processing Unit (LPU), Discovery, throughout the European market. Through this partnership, Level Five Supplies will now offer customers the option of customizable LiDAR-solutions to fit their specific business needs.



One of the greatest challenges for companies implementing LiDAR technology is the need for a truly plug-and-play system. Discovery solves for this challenge by turning any LiDAR sensor into an IoT device and comes complete with both hardware and software components for quick set-up. Powered by SENSR™, Seoul Robotics proprietary sensor-agnostic perception software, Discovery can be used in conjunction with any of Level Five Supplies LiDAR sensor partners.

“3D sensors are revolutionizing far more industries beyond autonomous driving, and we are seeing a growing interest from companies looking to gain more accurate and comprehensive data to solve long-standing business challenges,” said HanBin Lee, CEO of Seoul Robotics. “No other solution on the market is as cost-effective and easy to use as Discovery. Our partnership with Level Five Supplies will enable more European businesses to easily and quickly gather 3D data, bringing an additional dimension of insights to operations and accelerating the growth of autonomous mobility.”

The development of autonomous vehicles is gaining momentum within the European market and this industry will be a key focus of the Level Five Supplies and Seoul Robotics partnership. Through Discovery, in addition to vehicle applications, customers will also have the opportunity to develop solutions that support the future of autonomous mobility. These solutions, including pedestrian monitoring and smart city installations, will play a crucial role in creating a safer and more efficient environment for autonomous vehicles.

“Traditionally, 3D software is challenging to make readily available to companies, but Discovery is changing the game, making it easier than ever for companies to gain this valuable data,” said Alex Lawrence-Berkeley, CEO at Level Five Supplies. “We are always looking to offer our customers the most advanced autonomy solutions on the market, and Discovery will revolutionize the way European businesses access these insights.”

Seoul Robotics is actively expanding its operations and partnerships across Europe. In addition to Level Five Supplies, the company is working with Swiss directional software start-up EmboTech to develop a SaaS fleet automation platform that will be used for automated functions for internal logistic and assembly processes at BMW headquarters in Munich. To learn more about Seoul Robotics or if you are looking to join the company’s growing team, visit https://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics is a 3D computer vision company building a perception platform that uses AI and machine learning to power the future of mobility. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has partnered with OEMs, system integrators, and government agencies around the world to diversify the use of 3D data. The company has developed its own proprietary software, which is compatible with nearly all commercially available LiDAR and 3D data sensors, to increase accuracy, efficiency and ensure safety across a range of industries and applications. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Silicon Valley, Munich, and Detroit and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit http://www.seoulrobotics.org/ .

About Level Five Supplies

Level Five Supplies is a technology distributor and integrator headquartered in the UK, with facilities in Somerset, with offices in Ireland and Spain. Founded in 2018, and specialising in LiDAR, robotics and autonomous vehicles, it sells hardware and engineering services to universities, startups and research & development departments all over the world. For more information, visit https://levelfivesupplies.com