MDxHealth Announces its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Shareholders’ Meetings

27 April 2021, 7:00 a.m. CET

IRVINE, CA, and HERSTAL, BELGIUM – 27 April 2021 – MDxHealth SA (Euronext Brussels: MDXH) (the "Company" or "MDxHealth") a commercial-stage innovative molecular diagnostics company, today invites the holders of securities issued by the Company to its ordinary and extraordinary general shareholders' meetings that will be held on Thursday 27 May 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Belgian time.

The items on the agenda of the ordinary and extraordinary general shareholders' meetings include the proposed approval of a number of resolutions relating to the financial year ended on 31 December 2020, as well as the issuance of a new share option plan called the "2021 Share Option Plan" and the renewal of the authorisation to the board of directors to increase the share capital within the framework of the authorised capital.

Exceptionally, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures imposed by the Belgian government to deal with this pandemic, which may still be in effect on the date of the Company's ordinary and extraordinary general shareholders' meetings, the board of directors of the Company recommends that the holders of securities issued by the Company that wish to participate to the general shareholders' meeting make use, as much as practically possible, of the right to vote through voting by mail or by means of a written proxy to the chair of the board of directors. The Company will grant access to the meeting to security holders, proxy holders and other persons only to the extent permitted in light of the measures taken or to be taken by the authorities as applicable on the date of the meeting, and always taking into account the recommendations of the authorities, and safety and health considerations.

In order to participate to the ordinary and extraordinary general shareholders’ meetings of the Company, the holders of securities issued by the Company must comply with Article 7:134, §2, first indent of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code and the articles of association of the Company, and fulfill the formalities described in the convening notice. The convening notice, forms and other documents relating to the ordinary and extraordinary general shareholders’ meetings can be consulted on the Company’s website.

As postal services could be disrupted, the Company recommends the holders of its securities to use e-mail for all communication with the Company regarding the general shareholders' meetings. The Company's email address for such communication is: agsm@mdxhealth.com .

About MDxHealth®

MDxHealth is a commercial-stage, innovative healthcare company that provides actionable molecular diagnostic information to personalize the diagnosis and treatment of cancer. The Company’s tests are based on proprietary genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy. The Company’s European headquarters are in Herstal, Belgium, with laboratory operations in Nijmegen, The Netherlands, and US headquarters and laboratory operations based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit mdxhealth.com and follow us on social media at:

twitter.com/mdxhealth, facebook.com/mdxhealth and linkedin.com/company/mdxhealth.

For more information: MDxHealth info@mdxhealth.com

The MDxHealth logo, MDxHealth, ConfirmMDx and SelectMDx are trademarks or registered trademarks of MDxHealth SA (the "Company" or "MDxHealth"). All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

This announcement contains forward-looking statements and estimates with respect to the anticipated future performance of MDxHealth and the market in which it operates. Such statements and estimates are based on assumptions and assessments of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which were deemed reasonable but may not prove to be correct. Actual events are difficult to predict, may depend upon factors that are beyond the Company's control, and may turn out to be materially different. MDxHealth expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based unless required by law or regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of MDxHealth only as of the date of this announcement.

