U.S. Patent Office Issues Notice of Allowance for Nicox’s Latanoprostene Bunod in Normal Tension Glaucoma





April 27, 2021 – release at 7:30 am CET

Sophia Antipolis, France



Nicox SA (Euronext Paris: FR0013018124, COX), an international ophthalmology company, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for the U.S. patent covering the use of latanoprostene bunod for the treatment of normal tension glaucoma. Latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution, 0.024%, is commercialized as VYZULTA®, for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension in the United States and other territories that have the same indication.



Normal tension glaucoma, also known as low tension or normal pressure glaucoma, is a form of glaucoma in which damage occurs to the optic nerve at intraocular pressure (IOP) within the normal range (less than 21 mmHg). Normal tension glaucoma is typically treated by reducing the eye pressure using medications, laser treatments and/or conventional surgery.



VYZULTA is commercialized by Nicox’s exclusive global licensee Bausch + Lomb in the U.S. (since 2017), Canada (2019), Argentina (2020), Mexico (2020) and Hong Kong (2020), and is now approved in 5 other territories (Brazil, Colombia, South Korea, Taiwan and Ukraine).



Under the terms of the exclusive global license agreement with Bausch + Lomb, Nicox receives increasing tiered royalties of 6% to 12% on net global sales of VYZULTA plus up to $150 million in potential future milestone payments.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A. is an international ophthalmology company developing innovative solutions to help maintain vision and improve ocular health. Nicox’s lead program in clinical development is NCX 470, a novel nitric oxide-donating prostaglandin analog, for lowering intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma. The company is also developing NCX 4251, a proprietary formulation of fluticasone, for acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Nicox generates revenue from VYZULTA® in glaucoma, licensed exclusively worldwide to Bausch + Lomb, and ZERVIATE® in allergic conjunctivitis, licensed in multiple geographies, including to Eyevance Pharmaceuticals, LLC, in the U.S. and Ocumension Therapeutics in the Chinese and in the majority of Southeast Asian markets.



Nicox is headquartered in Sophia Antipolis, France, is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B: Mid Caps; Ticker symbol: COX) and is part of the CAC Healthcare, CAC Pharma & Bio and Next 150 indexes.



For more information on Nicox, its products or pipeline, please visit: www.nicox.com.

