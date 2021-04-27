CGG: Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 12, 2021 First Quarter 2021 Results on May 12, 2021

English French

Annual Shareholders Meeting on May 12, 2021

First Quarter 2021 Results on May 12, 2021

Paris, France - April 27, 2021

Annual Shareholders Meeting



CGG announces that a Combined General Meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) will be held on May 12, 2021 at 10.30 a.m. (Paris Time). In the context of the health crisis emergency due to the outbreak of Covid-19, the Combined General Meeting of CGG will be held exceptionally behind closed doors, without the physical presence of shareholders, in order to ensure equal access to this Meeting for all and to avoid exposing shareholders to health risks.

The preliminary notice of meeting was published on April 5, 2021 in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO). The convening notice was published in the BALO on April 23, 2021.

Other documents and information regarding this Meeting are available to shareholders and also published on the Company’s website www.cgg.com, at the following link: https://www.cgg.com/investors/shareholder-services.

The Combined General Meeting will be broadcast live and recorded in audio format on the Company's website www.cgg.com.

We also remind that the shareholders will not be able to vote during the Meeting and, therefore, they will need to exercise their voting rights remotely and prior to the Combined General Meeting by voting by mail, electronically or by being represented under the conditions set out in the preliminary notice of meeting.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the section dedicated to the Annual Shareholders Meeting on the Company’s website.

First Quarter 2021 Results



CGG will announce its first quarter 2021 results on May 12, 2021 before the opening of the Paris stock exchange. The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on the www.cgg.com website at 7.30 a.m. (Paris time)

An analysts’ conference call in English is scheduled the same day at 8.00 a.m. (Paris time) / 7.00 a.m. (London time).

To join this conference call, the analysts shall access the audio webcast through the Company’s website www.cgg.com.

A replay of this conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months via the audio webcast on the www.cgg.com website.

The analysts are requested to dial the numbers below 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:

France call-in +33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81 UK call-in +44 (0) 844 481 9752 Access Code 7693239

About CGG:

CGG S.A. (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, the CGG Group provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG S.A. is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations



Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: : christophe.barnini@cgg.com





Attachment