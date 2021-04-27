English Finnish

Scanfil plc Press release 27 April 2021 9.00 p.m.



Scanfil joins the UN Global Compact and takes an important step in its sustainability journey

In April 2021 Scanfil joined United Nations Global Compact's ten principles for ethical business practices.

The company is now among over 13,000 companies world-wide that have affirmed their dedication to respecting human rights, labour rights, environmental quality, and anti-corruption practices.

“Scanfil is highly dedicated to sustainability and responsibility. By joining the UN Global Compact, we continue to affirm our commitment to ethical and responsible business practices in every area of our work', says Jokitalo. “Ensuring and developing the responsibility of operations is vitally important for Scanfil’s success.”

The monitoring and continuous development of corporate responsibility serves the needs of all Scanfil’s stakeholders. Scanfil has defined key factors for its corporate responsibility and divided them into responsible offering, responsibility for partners and the community, social responsibility and responsibility for the environment.

Read more about Scanfil’s sustainability work from 2020 Annual Report .

Read more about UN Global Compact .

