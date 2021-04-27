Board of directors issues 38,747 new ordinary shares

Regulatory Release no. 12 /2021



Reference is made to Regulatory Release 2/2020 “Better Collective acquires leading esports platform HLTV.org” released on February 28, 2020. Pursuant to the share sales and purchase agreement entered into between Better Collective and the sellers of HLTV.org, the Board of Directors has resolved to complete a part of the payment of the earn-out for the financial year 2020 in shares.

Pursuant to the authorisation stated in section 4.1 of the articles of association of Better Collective A/S, the Board of Directors has resolved to issue 38,747 new ordinary shares in Better Collective A/S, equal to shares with a nominal value of EUR 387.47

The new shares have been subscribed for by the sellers of HLTV.org ApS at a price per share of SEK 233.19 calculated on the basis of

The volume weighted average share price of the Company’s shares (as traded on Nasdaq Stockholm) during the period from and including 9 April 2021 to and including 22 April 2021; and

The SEK to EUR exchange rate applied by the Swedish National Bank (Sw. Riksbanken) on April 22, 2021

The price per share is approximately 6% above the closing price on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

The new shares will be issued through VP Securities under the Company's ordinary ISIN DK0060952240 and will be listed and tradable on Nasdaq Stockholm following registration of the new share capital with the Danish Business Authority. The new shares will entail a dilution of approximately 0.1 percent for existing shareholders of Better Collective A/S.

The total share capital of Better Collective A/S following the issue is nominal EUR 469,840.72 shares made up of 46,984,072 shares of a nominal value of EUR 0.01 each.

Head of Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

E-mail: Investor@bettercollective.com

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8:00 am CET on April 27, 2021.

About Better Collective

Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information, and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in-depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).

