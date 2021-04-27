Bank of Åland Plc: Interim Report for the period January - March 2021

English Swedish





Interim Report for the period January - March 2021





“We are starting 2021 with continued good growth, where the inflow of new customers and volume in our asset management operations has been especially strong. The quarterly net operating profit of EUR 10.8 M (6.9) was the best-ever start of a year for us. This was also true of our return on equity after taxes, which ended up at 12.5 (8.4) per cent.

“We are continuing to invest in additional employees and IT, which raises our total expenses, but this will also make us prepared for further growth. Our credit quality remains good, and we are not yet seeing any rising volumes of non-performing loans due to the pandemic.”



Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive

Net operating profit increased by 56 per cent to EUR 10.8 M (6.9).





Net interest income increased by 5 per cent to EUR 15.2 M (14.5).





Net commission income increased by 16 per cent to EUR 19.6 M (16.9).





Total expenses increased by 12 per cent to EUR 30.5 M (27.2).





Net impairment losses on financial assets (including recoveries) totalled EUR 0.1 M (3.8), equivalent to a loan loss level of 0.02 (0.37) per cent.





Return on equity after taxes (ROE) increased to 12.5 (8.4) per cent.





Earnings per share increased by 58 per cent to EUR 0.55 (0.35).





The common equity Tier 1 ratio capital decreased to 14.2 per cent (14.3 per cent on December 31, 2020).





Unchanged future outlook: The Bank of Åland expects its net operating profit in 2021 to be at about the same level as in 2020.

﻿Financial summary



Group Q1

2021 Q4

2020 % Q1

2020 % EUR M Income Net interest income 15.2 14.9 2 14.5 5 Net commission income 19.6 18.5 6 16.9 16 Net income from financial items at fair value 0.4 0.4 -13 0.7 -51 Other income 6.2 6.3 -2 5.8 7 Total income 41.4 40.1 3 37.9 9 Staff costs -17.4 -16.9 3 -15.2 15 Other expences -10.2 -7.9 29 -9.0 13 Depreciation/amortisation -2.9 -3.1 -5 -3.1 -5 Total expenses -30.5 -27.8 10 -27.2 12 Profit before impairment losses 10.9 12.3 -12 10.7 1 Impairment losses on financial assets, net -0.1 0.0 -3.8 -98 Net operating profit 10.8 12.3 -12 6.9 56 Income taxes -2.2 -2.5 -14 -1.5 45 Profit for the report period 8.6 9.8 -12 5.4 58 Attributable to: Shareholders in Bank of Åland Plc 8.6 9.8 -12 5.4 58 Volume Lending to the public 4,419 4,378 1 4,076 8 Deposits from the public 3,529 3,605 -2 3,409 4 Actively managed assets 1 7,808 7,436 5 5,431 44 Equity capital 298 292 2 258 15 Balance sheet total 6,089 6,035 1 5,599 9 Risk exposure amount 1,688 1,670 1 1,589 6 Financial ratios Return on equity after taxes, % (ROE) 2 12.5 13.6 8.4 Return on equity after taxes, % (ROE),

moving 12-month average to end of report period 12.6 11.6 10.9 Expense/income ratio 3 0.74 0.69 0.72 Loan loss level, % 4 0.02 -0.04 0.37 Gross share of loans in Stage 3, % 5 0.92 0.89 0.85 Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR), % 6 165 159 146 Net stable funding ratio (NSFR), % 7 106 106 119 Loan/deposit ratio, % 8 125 121 120 Common equtiy Tier 1 capital ratio, % 9 14.2 14.3 14.4 Tier 1 capital ratio, % 10 15.9 14.3 14.4 Total capital ratio, % 11 18.1 16.5 16.6 Leverage ratio, % 12 4.7 4.2 4.0 Earnings per share, EUR 13 0.55 0.63 -12 0.35 58 Earnings per share, EUR,

moving 12-month average to end of report period 2.22 2.02 10 1.75 27 Equity capital per share, EUR 14 17.19 18.76 -8 16.54 4 Working hours re-calculated to full-time equivalent positions 790 770 3 720 10

1 Actively managed assets encompassed managed assets in the Group’s own mutual funds, as well as discretionary and advisory securities volume.

2 Profit for the report period attributable to shareholders / Average shareholders´portion of equity capital

3 Expenses / Income

4 Impairment losses on loan portfolio and other commitments / Lending to the public at the beginning of the period

5 Share of loans in Stage 3 / Gross lending to the public

6 LCR, assets at levels 1 and 2 / 30-day net cash outflow

7 Available stable funding / Stable funding requirement

8 Lending to the public / Deposits from the public

9 Common equity Tier 1 capital / Risk exposure amount

10 Tier 1 capital / Risk exposure amount

11 Own funds / Risk exposure amount

12 Tier 1 capital / Total exposure metric

13 Shareholders’ portion of profit for the period / Average number of share

14 Shareholders’ portion of equity capital / Number of shares on closing day



