Repdate – The Future-oriented Online Booking System for Independent Workshops

MUNICH, Germany, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATR International, Bosch, CARAT, CARUSO, Continental, Global One Automotive, Schaeffler, and ZF jointly launch the industry solution for online appointment bookings for workshops in Europe.



With Repdate, the companies present a cost-effective and powerful workshop platform that can be easily integrated into existing solutions. Part of Repdate is a customer management system that enables vehicle owners to conveniently book their service appointments using their smartphones - in almost all European languages. If the vehicle's telematics data is available, the workshop can create a needs analysis as well as an automated cost estimation in the same booking process. And this regardless of whether the data comes directly from the vehicle or via a dongle. A first dongle provider is currently being connected to the system. These digital contact points enable independent workshops to increase their customer loyalty and, what’s more, mobility providers and fleet operators benefit from the solution, as they can use the system to direct their vehicles to the respective workshops.

Currently, more customers than ever before are using online sales channels to interact with companies from a wide variety of industries. In line with this customer expectation, independent workshops must be able to offer an end-to-end solution for booking and fully processing a repair and maintenance order.

Not every independent workshop should have to build its own solution. This is exactly where Repdate comes into play and is made available to the entire market in the form of an industry solution - operated by Caruso GmbH. In addition, the initiative is open to participation by other trade groups and manufacturers and gives each of the concept providers the opportunity to operate the online booking system under their own branding. Further information is available via https://www.caruso-dataplace.com/repdate/, or from the participating companies.

From Connected Cars to Connected Business. CARUSO is a neutral, open, and secure mobility data marketplace. The platform enables third parties to consume data standardized across multiple vehicle manufacturers. Additionally, their built-in consent management technology ensures data privacy by giving vehicle end-users full control over data sharing. With that, CARUSO empowers its customers to easily build life-improving solutions based on data from connected cars.

