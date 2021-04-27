Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Full Year Results

Dublin, IRELAND

FALCON OIL & GAS LTD.

(“Falcon)

Full Year Results

27 April 2021 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV: FO, AIM: FOG) is pleased to announce its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2020.

The following should be read in conjunction with the complete audited financial statements and the accompanying Management’s Discussion and Analysis (‘’MD&A’’) for the year ended 31 December 2020.

2020 Financial Highlights

  • Strong financial position, debt free with cash of US$11 million at 31 December 2020 (31 December 2019: US$13.1 million).
  • Continued focus on strict cost management and efficient operation of the portfolio.

Filing of Financial Statements, MD&A, AIF and Reserves Data

Falcon has filed its audited financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020, the accompanying MD&A for year ended 31 December 2020 dated 26 April 2021, its Annual Information Form (“AIF”) dated 26 April 2021 and the Statement of Reserves Data and Other Oil and Gas Information (National Instrument 51-101, Forms 51-101F1, 51-101F2 and 51-101F3) with the relevant provincial securities regulators. These filings are available for review on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com. The audited financial statements, MD&A and AIF are also available on Falcon’s website www.falconoilandgas.com.

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

   Year Ended
31 December 2020
$’000		Year Ended
31 December 2019
$’000		  
       
Revenue      
Oil and natural gas revenue  55  
   55  
       
Expenses      
Exploration and evaluation expenses  (159)(233)  
Production and operating expenses  (12)(13)  
General and administrative expenses  (1,871)(1,780)  
Share based compensation  -(12)  
Foreign exchange gain / (loss)  105(70)  
   (1,937)(2,108)  
       
Results from operating activities  (1,932)(2,103)  
       
Fair value gain – outstanding warrant  110369  
       
Finance income  224221  
Finance expense  (231)(226)  
Net finance expense  (7)(5)  
       
Loss before tax   (1,829)(1,739)  
       
Taxation  --  
       
Loss and comprehensive loss for the year  (1,829)(1,739)  
       
Loss and comprehensive loss attributable to:      
       
Equity holders of the company  (1,830)(1,739)  
Non-controlling interests  1-  
       
Loss and comprehensive loss for the year  (1,829)(1,739)  
       
     
Loss per share attributable to equity holders of the company:    
       
Basic and diluted  (0.002 cent)(0.002 cent)  


Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

  At 31 December
2020
$’000		At 31 December
2019
$’000
    
Assets   
Non-current assets   
Exploration and evaluation assets 40,44440,246
Property, plant and equipment 41
Trade and other receivables 2330
Restricted cash 2,4292,241
  42,90042,518
    
Current assets   
Cash and cash equivalents 11,03613,066
Trade and other receivables 117141
  11,15313,207
    
Total assets 54,05355,725
    
Equity and liabilities   
    
Equity attributable to owners of the parent   
Share capital 392,170392,170
Contributed surplus 45,07545,075
Deficit (395,173)(393,343)
  42,07243,902
Non-controlling interests 701700
Total equity 42,77344,602
    
Liabilities    
Non-current liabilities   
Decommissioning provision 10,56310,331
  10,56310,331
    
Current liabilities   
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 717682
Derivative financial liabilities -110
  717792
Total liabilities 11,28011,123
    
Total equity and liabilities 54,05355,725


Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

  Year Ended 31 December
  2020
$’000		2019
$’000
    
Cash flows from operating activities   
Net loss for the year                 (1,829)(1,739)
Adjustments for:   
Share based compensation -12
Depreciation -1
Fair value gain - outstanding warrant (110)(369)
Net finance loss 75
Foreign exchange (gain) / loss (105)70
Change in non-cash working capital:   
Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables 31(41)
(Decrease) / increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses (145)88
Net cash used in operating activities (2,151)(1,973)
    
Cash flows from investing activities   
Interest Received 16136
Exploration and evaluation assets (48)(541)
Property plant and equipment (3)-
Net cash used in investing activities (35)(405)
    
Cash flows from financing activities   
Raised Equity -8,433
Net cash generated by financing activities -8,433
    
    
Change in cash and cash equivalents (2,186)6,055
Effect of exchange rates on cash & cash equivalents 15644
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 13,0666,967
    
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 11,03613,066

All dollar amounts in this document are in United States dollars “$”, except as otherwise indicated.


About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.


For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com


