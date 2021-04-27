Communiqué: Announcement of the results of the initial acceptance period of the conditional voluntary public takeover bid for Orange Belgium (the "Offer") and reopening of the Offer

English French Dutch

Paris, 27 April 2021

Announcement of the results of the initial acceptance period of the conditional voluntary public takeover bid for Orange Belgium (the "Offer") and reopening of the Offer

During the initial acceptance period, which began on April 8 and ended on April 23, 12,997,651 Orange Belgium shares were tendered to the Offer, representing 21.66% of the share capital of Orange Belgium and 46.10% of the total number of shares targeted by the Offer.

As the conditions to which the Offer was subject have been met, payment of the Offer price for the shares tendered during the initial acceptance period will take place on May 4.

At the end of the initial acceptance period, Orange SA directly and indirectly holds 44,820,408 shares of Orange Belgium (including treasury shares), representing 74.68% of the share capital of Orange Belgium.

Furthermore, in accordance with chapter 6.3.3.1 of the prospectus relating to the Offer, Orange SA has decided to reopen the Offer from April 28 to May 4 inclusive. The price of €22 per share remains unchanged.

Payment of the Offer price for the shares tendered during the reopening will take place on May 17.

The documentation of the Offer is available on the following websites: www.bnpparibasfortis.be/sparenenbeleggen (in Dutch and including the summary of the prospectus in English) www.bnpparibasfortis.be/epargneretplacer (in French and presenting the summary of the Prospectus in English) and on the websites of Orange Belgium (corporate.orange.be/) and Orange (www.orange.com)

About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 142,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2020, including 82,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 259 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2020, including 214 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com, www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

