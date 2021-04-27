Q1 report Fenix Outdoor International AG

English Swedish

FENIX OUTDOOR INTERNATIONAL AG

Interim condensed consolidated financial statement for the period ended 31 March 2021

First quarter 2021-01-01 – 2021-03-31

The total income of the Group was TEUR 128 124 (TEUR: 129 282), a decrease of 0,9%.

The EBITDA of the Group was TEUR 26 119 (TEUR: 17 685).

The operating profit of the Group was TEUR 14 529 (TEUR: 6 778).

The profit before tax of the Group was TEUR 15 688 (TEUR: 8 938).

The profit after tax of the Group was TEUR 9 633 (TEUR: 4 412).

Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0,72 (EUR: 0,33).

Events after period closing

Except for the ongoing Covid19 uncertainty no significant events after the period close are noted. There are still some markets, important for the Fenix Outdoor, as Germany, in locked down. For further comments see “Comments by Executive Chairman” and Note 4.

Repurchase of own shares

As per 2021-03-31 the company holds 119 598 B-shares representing 0,89% of capital.

This report contains information which Fenix Outdoor International AG is obliged to publish under the EU Market Abuse Regulation rules. The information was provided by the contact person stated below, for publication April 27 at 08:30, 2021.

CONTACTPERSON Martin Nordin, Executive Chairman +41 797 99 27 58

