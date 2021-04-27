Upland CA CPR Training Life-Saving Skills Teachers Certified CPRCourse Promedify

Upland, United States, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ProMedify has launched its updated CPR certification classes in Upland, California, to help equip more pre-school and private school teachers with life-saving CPR skills in light of the current pandemic.

More information is available at https://www.promedify.com/courses

The newly updated CPR certification courses from ProMedify provide qualified instructors for their classes to train private school teachers and other lay rescuers in order to help increase the number of people trained in CPR.

In the current pandemic landscape, many children are spending more time at home or with private teachers than at school, where CPR-trained staff would always be present. Due to this change in the status quo, it is becoming vital for more individuals to be trained in life-saving skills. ProMedify’s updated services can professionally train and certify students in CPR and other basic life support skills.

The CPR certification classes offered by ProMedify can be tailored specifically for either healthcare professionals or non-healthcare personnel to ensure they are engaging and suitable for the attendees. Furthermore, the company uses state-of-the-art equipment to help students to practice and improve their skills throughout the course.

ProMedify’s experienced trainers work hard to create a stress-free and fun learning experience for students to feel comfortable and at ease while learning. By implementing this teaching style, students are encouraged to work together and ask questions throughout the course to help them obtain a higher level of understanding of the information and skills being taught.

The training available from ProMedify is open to anyone in the community who would like to learn CPR, including parents, grandparents, and babysitters. The company also provides certification courses for training in other life-saving areas such as BLS, ACLS, and PALS.

Founded by Reena Batra Weerekoon, M.D. and Eran Weerekoon, M.D. ProMedify is an Education Service Provider that works with local organizations to help raise awareness and training of life-saving skills within the community. Their work has seen them conduct training for high schools and gyms as well as in underserved areas. Details about ProMedify and their work can be found here https://www.promedify.com

A timetable of the courses available in Upland, California, from ProMedify, can be found on their website, as well as contact details for booking private classes. To ensure their students are satisfied with their training, ProMedify offers a full refund or re-take for students if they dislike a class for any reason.

Interested parties can find more information by visiting https://www.promedify.com/courses



