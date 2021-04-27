STRATEGY EXPANSION CONTINUES, WESTPAY SIGN AGREEMENT WITH NEW POS PARTNERS IN NORWAY AND FINLAND

Westpay AB, a leading fintech company, continues to expand its reach and footprint on the Nordic payment market. As a result, Westpay has contracted four new strategic POS Partners. Three in Norway and one in Finland. These POS Partners will integrate their POS solutions and make Westpay’s offerings available for its merchant customers.

- Our overall strategy to expand our reach with leading POS Partners continues. It's nice to see that our effort is paying off. Our offering is strong, and on top of that, we have a simplified onboarding that makes it easy for our customers to enable us as a part of their ecosystem, says Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.





Westpay is a full-service fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

