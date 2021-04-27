To Nasdaq Copenhagen





27. April 2021





Nykredit Realkredit A/S – New final terms for Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Nykredit Realkredit A/S publishes final terms for an issue of €500,000,000 0.875% Subordinated Fixed Rate Resettable Notes due 2031, which are issued pursuant to Nykredit Realkredit A/S's and Nykredit Bank A/S’s €10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 13 May 2020.

The final terms dated 26 April 2021 and the EMTN Programme dated 13 May 2020 are available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.

Enquiries may be addressed to Nykredit Realkredit A/S, Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.

