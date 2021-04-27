New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Anal Irrigation Systems Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Patient, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064999/?utm_source=GNW

The growth of the market is attributed to rising incidence of inflammatory bowel diseases, growth in geriatric population, and developments in minimally invasive procedures. Product innovation and ongoing R&D activities to develop advanced technologies will help in boosting the growth of the market. However, the market is likely to get impacted by high cost of anal irrigation system during the forecast period.



An anal irrigation system is a medical device that is used for the treatment of fecal incontinence.It facilitates the alteration of stool that may be semi-solid or watery and causes containment.



Patients with inflammatory bowel diseases and colorectal cancer require artificial anal irrigation, as they experience fecal discharge problems.According to the National Cancer Institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) data for 2017, there were 13,408,087 people with colorectal cancer across the US.



Thus, the rising incidence of these diseases is driving the growth of the anal irrigation systems market.In the global market, various manufacturers provide innovative anal irrigation systems products that help patients and healthcare providers prevent chronic constipation and maintain efficient bowel management.



Also, the growing geriatric population across the world is expected to boost the demand for anal irrigation systems in homecare settings and nursing homes.



The COVID-19 outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting countries in North America.The healthcare and medical device industry has shifted from their primary businesses to developing and supplying sustainable solutions and medical devices to manage this pandemic.



Besides, the adverse impact on logistics, which is hampering the import/export and supply chains, is also expected to obstruct the growth of the anal irrigation systems market.



Based on product, the North America anal irrigation systems market is segmented into mini devices, cone devices, bed systems, and balloon catheter devices. The balloon catheter devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on patient, the North America anal irrigation systems market is segmented into children and adults. The adults segment held a larger share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the North America anal irrigation systems market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



A Few of the primary and secondary sources associated with this report on the North America anal irrigation systems market are the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), Canadian Digestive Health Foundation (CDHF), Canadian Continence Foundation (CFC), and World Health Organization (WHO).

