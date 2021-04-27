Conestoga Constructs GNS Units

LIBERAL, Kan., April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conestoga today announced it has expanded production capabilities to produce grain neutral spirits that exceed US Pharmacopeia (USP) specification. Construction and plant upgrades of control systems and processing equipment have ensured the on-schedule launch of renewable alcohol ingredients production at their plant in Liberal, Kansas.



“With this new upgrade installation at our Arkalon plant, Conestoga is poised to provide premium specialty alcohol products at scale for customers across the United States via truck and rail,” said Tom Willis, CEO of Conestoga. “We are building out additional capacity this year to produce high quality sustainable alcohol to double the production capacity we are launching now. These expansions are complementary to our existing offerings of sustainable products, and in service to our mission to provide sustainable solutions for sustained growth.”

The global COVID-19 pandemic was a significant driver of demand for high quality alcohol used to produce sanitizers and disinfectants in 2020, but customers are also demanding clean and renewable ingredients for many other types of products. Conestoga is excited to begin providing high quality alcohols to meet the specifications of customers looking for sustainable ingredients for health, home, beauty, and pharmaceutical applications. Bulk purchase options are now available from Guardian Ingredient Solutions, a Conestoga subsidiary.

About Conestoga

With offices in Liberal, Kansas and Southlake, Texas, Conestoga is a renewable energy company focused on providing sustainable solutions to replace traditional petroleum-based products and ingredients. With three ethanol plants in Kansas and Texas, Conestoga manages 200+ million gallons per year of low carbon biofuel production capacity, as well as corn processing, grain handling and storage. Through its adjacent business activities, Conestoga produces high-protein feed products, as well as provides commodity marketing and logistics services. Conestoga’s subsidiary, Guardian Ingredient Solutions LLC, markets all specialty alcohol products for Conestoga’s owned and operated facilities. For additional information about Conestoga, visit www.conestogaenergy.com.

