European Gift Card and Incentive Card Market Report 2021: 200 KPIs for 15 European Countries

The European gift card market has seen significant growth over the past few years. However, the gift card market growth in the region in 2020 has been impacted due to the pandemic. COVID-19 has had adverse effect on the social and economic condition in Europe. Real GDP fell by about 40% in Q2'20 (annualized quarter-over-quarter), with greater contraction in advanced Europe, where the virus spread first, as compared to emerging Europe. Moreover, the pandemic is worsening in the region. As per Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the UK is the most affected by the pandemic and by the end of 2021 the UK economy is expected to be 6% smaller than pre- COVID crisis.



The impact of COVID-19 has increased the demand for online services beginning from daily essentials to gift items. Retailers and merchants have been focusing on having an online presence to reach to a greater audience especially in these challenging times. Many retailers have started launching volunteer e-gift cards.



Another factor that is driving the growth of the gift card market in region includes increasing acceptance of corporate gift cards. In the corporate gifting sector, digital gift cards are more popular as compared to traditional gift items in the employee incentives segment. Besides gifting to employees on different occasions, most of the corporates also run rewards and recognition programs, and as a suitable gifting option companies are giving preference to e-gift cards. Customizability, easy availability, and offering wider choices for employees are the prime factors giving an edge to the digital gift cards over traditional gift options.



Another notable trend in the region was gift card integration with wearables. Broader payment industry trend indicates wearables will gain share in executing payment transactions. Retailers and payment service providers are also gearing up to capitalize on the rising trend. For instance, K Wearables, in association with Mastercard offers K Ring Gift Card, a wearable gift card in the UK.



Demand for online gaming is growing in Europe. Gaming companies are offering gift cards to attract customers. In February 2020, for instance, InComm, a payments technology company, partnered with Roblox, an online gaming platform to launch gift cards in France and Germany.



This report details the impact of economic slowdown along with change in business and consumer sentiment due to disruption caused by Covid-19 outbreak on gift card industry.



Though growth of gift card industry has been impacted due to pandemic, there are certain segments which will gain market share. There are interesting trends emerging across various segments, which are expected to fundamentally reshape gift card industry dynamics. Despite near-term challenges, medium to long term growth story of gift cards remains strong.



This offering is a bundled offering, combining 15 country reports (Norway, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Greece, Switzerland, Poland, Denmark, Finland, Russia).



This bundled offering includes country level trend analyses across the following gift card segments:

Total gift market

Gift cards

Details six essential KPIs: number of cards in circulation, load value, unused value, average purchase value, average value per transaction, and value of transactions.

Corporate incentive & loyalty cards

Digital gift card (e-gift card) analysis

Open loop and closed loop

Consumer attitude and behaviour

Retail spend

Market share by retailer

Distribution channel analysis

Key Retailers Covered Include:

Aldi Group

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Steinhoff International Holdings Ltd

Amazon.com Inc

Etn Franz Colruyt NV

Delhaize Group Sa

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Blokker Nederland BV

Reitangruppen AS

Dixons Carphone Plc

Jysk Holding A/S

S Group

Kesko Oyj

Alko Oy

Suomen Lahikauppa Oy

Stockmann Oyj Abp

Carrefour SA

E Leclerc

Edeka Zentral AG & Co KG

Rewe Group

Tengelmann Group, The

Dirk Rossmann KG

Globus Holding GmbH & Co

H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB

Sklavenitis J&S SA

Marinopoulos SA

Crai Secom SpA

Apple Inc

Royal Ahold NV

Jumbo Supermarkten BV

Sperwer Holding BV

Intergamma BV

Hema BV

Tesco Plc

Eurocash SA

Metro AG

Euro-net Sp zoo

Magnit OAO

X5 Retail Group NV

Dixy Group OAO

Lenta OOO

M Video OAO

DNS Group

El Corte Ingles SA

Eroski Grupo

Maus Freres SA

fenaco-LANDI Gruppu

Associated British Foods Plc

Next Plc

J Sainsbury Plc

Wal-Mart Stores Inc

TJX Cos Inc, The

WM Morrison Supermakets Plc

