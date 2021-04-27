Global Pulse Oximeters and Spirometers Market Report 2020-2030 Featuring Masimo, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, Halma, & Vyaire Medical

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulse Oximeters and Spirometers Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pulse Oximeters and Spirometers Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global pulse oximeters and spirometers market.
The global pulse oximeters and spirometers market reached a value of nearly $2,603.8 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% to nearly $3,939.0 million by 2023. The market is expected to reach $4,563 million by 2025, and $6,607.4 million by 2030.
Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid growth in the elderly population, increased prevalence of respiratory diseases, increased number of surgical procedures, strong economic growth in emerging markets, and increased healthcare expenditure. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of awareness, low healthcare access, low penetration of pulse oximeters and spirometers, stringent regulatory approval processes for medical devices, unfavorable reimbursement scenario, and lack of awareness and training.
Going forward coronavirus pandemic rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population, technological advances, demand for consistent vital stats monitoring, rising adoption of pulse oximeters in critical care and child care, and easy to use pulse oximeters are expected to drive the market. Low per capita healthcare expenditure, lack of awareness and training, queries regarding the accuracy of readings, and insufficient information about spirology are major factors that could hinder the growth of the pulse oximeters and spirometers market in the future.
The pulse oximeters and spirometers market is relatively concentrated. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 40.13% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Halma plc and Vyaire Medical.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market Executive Summary
2. Table of Contents
3. List of Figures
4. List of Tables
5. Report Structure
6. Introduction
6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.1.2. Segmentation By Product Type
6.1.3. Segmentation Of Pulse Oximeters By Type Of Device
6.1.4. Segmentation Of Spirometers By Type Of Device
6.1.5. Segmentation By End Use
6.1.6. Segmentation By Application
6.1.7. Segmentation By Patient Type
7. Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Market Segmentation By Product Type
7.2.1. Pulse Oximeters
7.2.2. Spirometers
7.3. Pulse Oximeters Segmentation By Type Of Device
7.3.1. Handheld
7.3.2. Fingertip
7.3.3. Others
7.3.4. Handheld
7.3.5. Tabletop
7.3.6. Desktop
7.4. Market Segmentation By End Use
7.4.1. Hospitals
7.4.2. Clinical Laboratories
7.4.3. Home Care
7.5. Market Segmentation By Application
7.5.1. Diagnostic
7.5.2. Treatment Monitoring
7.6. Market Segmentation By Patient Type
7.6.1. Asthma
7.6.2. COPD
7.6.3. Other Respiratory Diseases
7.6.4. Other General & Surgical Practice
8. Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market, Supply Chain Analysis
8.1. Raw Material And Component Suppliers
8.1.1. Raw Material Suppliers
8.1.2. Components Suppliers
8.2. Brand Manufacturers
8.3. Contract Manufacturers
8.4. Wholesalers And Distributors
8.5. Retailers
8.6. End Users
9. Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market Product Analysis - Product Examples
9.1.1. Smiths Medical Inc
10. Hand Held Pulse Oximeter V1030
10.1.1. Vyaire Medical
10.1.2. Schiller AG
11. Pulse Oximeters and Spirometers Market Customer Information
11.1. Parental Preference For Continuous Pulse Oximetry In Infants And Children With Bronchiolitis
11.2. Use of Pulse Oximeter and Clinical Interpretation of the Oximetry Data
12. Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market Trends And Strategies
12.1. Smart And Wireless Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers
12.2. Wearable Pulse Oximeters
12.3. Increased Use Of Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers At Home
12.4. Rising Collaborations And Partnerships
12.5. Artificial Intelligence Aided Spirometer And Pulse Oximeter Platforms
13. COVID Impact On The Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market
13.1. Applications Of Pulse Oximeters In Monitoring COVID
13.2. Applications Of Spirometers In Monitoring COVID
14. Global Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market Size And Growth
14.1. Market Size
14.2. Global Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market, Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Million)
14.5. Global Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market, Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, 2025F, 2030F Value ($ Million)
14.6. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023
14.7. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023
15. Global Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market Segmentation
15.1. Global Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
15.1.1. Global Pulse Oximeters Market, Segmentation By Type Of Device, 2019, Value ($ Million)
15.1.2. Handheld
15.1.3. Fingertip
15.1.4. Others
15.1.5. Global Spirometers Market, Segmentation By Type Of Device, 2019, Value ($ Million)
15.1.6. Handheld
15.1.7. Table Top
15.1.8. Desktop
15.2. Global Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
15.3. Global Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market, Segmentation By End-Use, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
15.4. Global Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market, Segmentation By Patient Type, Historic And Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
16. Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market, Regional And Country Analysis
16.1. Global Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
16.2. Global Pulse Oximeters And Spirometers Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015 - 2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Million)
Companies Mentioned
- Masimo Corporation
- Medtronic plc
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Halma plc
- Vyaire Medical
