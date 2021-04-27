Global Pulse Oximeters and Spirometers Market Report 2020-2030 Featuring Masimo, Medtronic, Koninklijke Philips, Halma, & Vyaire Medical

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pulse Oximeters and Spirometers Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Pulse Oximeters and Spirometers Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Implications and Growth provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global pulse oximeters and spirometers market.



The global pulse oximeters and spirometers market reached a value of nearly $2,603.8 million in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% to nearly $3,939.0 million by 2023. The market is expected to reach $4,563 million by 2025, and $6,607.4 million by 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from rapid growth in the elderly population, increased prevalence of respiratory diseases, increased number of surgical procedures, strong economic growth in emerging markets, and increased healthcare expenditure. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were lack of awareness, low healthcare access, low penetration of pulse oximeters and spirometers, stringent regulatory approval processes for medical devices, unfavorable reimbursement scenario, and lack of awareness and training.



Going forward coronavirus pandemic rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing geriatric population, technological advances, demand for consistent vital stats monitoring, rising adoption of pulse oximeters in critical care and child care, and easy to use pulse oximeters are expected to drive the market. Low per capita healthcare expenditure, lack of awareness and training, queries regarding the accuracy of readings, and insufficient information about spirology are major factors that could hinder the growth of the pulse oximeters and spirometers market in the future.



The pulse oximeters and spirometers market is relatively concentrated. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 40.13% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include Masimo Corporation, Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Halma plc and Vyaire Medical.



Companies Mentioned

Masimo Corporation

Medtronic plc

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Halma plc

Vyaire Medical

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p790s8