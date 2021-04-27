Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Markets Report 2020-2027 - Shift in Focus from Centralized Laboratories to POC Testing Services

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product and Solution (Consumables, System, Software and Services), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, PCR, INAAT), Disease (HIV, HAIS, Influenza), End User (Hospital, Reference Lab, Research) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global infectious disease diagnosis market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $42.85 billion by 2027.



The growth in the infectious disease diagnosis market is mainly attributed to the increasing global prevalence of infectious diseases such as COVID-19, Ebola, and Swine Flu, among others; growing awareness for early detection using specific diagnostic tests; growth in funding for research on infectious disease diagnostics; and shift in focus from centralized laboratories to decentralized point-of-care testing services.

Moreover, advances in genomics and proteomics and emerging countries provide increasing growth opportunities for players operating in the infectious disease diagnosis market.



The infectious disease diagnosis market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018, and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027 - by product & solution, technology, disease type, and end user. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at regional and country level.



Based on products & solutions, the consumables segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the overall infectious disease diagnosis market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising awareness among the population to identify the diseases, and increasing use of kits and reagents to identify the organism causing various diseases in lesser time and cost.



On the basis of technology, the immunodiagnostics segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall market in 2020. Increasing use of immunoassays in infectious disease testing, development of novel tests, rising trend of automation, increasing awareness about the health and fitness, and reduced complications associated with the instruments are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market.



On the basis of disease type, the hepatitis diseases segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2020. Increasing number of blood transfusions and donations, increasing prevalence of hepatitis B & C infections, rising susceptibility of the geriatric population, growing awareness among the population, and benefits offered by point of care instruments & kits are expected to propel the growth of this segment.



Asia Pacific region is slated to register the highest growth during the forecast period primarily due to the rapid urbanization, increasing investments by healthcare providers towards infrastructure improvement, need to manage growing burden of infectious diseases, and government efforts to improve the accessibility of diagnostic services to enhance the prevention by developing products or platforms required for the diagnosis of infectious diseases.



The key players operating in the global infectious disease diagnosis market are:

Abbott Laboratories (U.S.)

Danaher Corporation (U.S.)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (U.S.)

bioMerieux S.A. (France)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (Italy)

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (U.S.)

Quidel Corporation (U.S.).

Market Overview

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases

Growing Awareness of Early Disease Diagnosis

Impact of Covid-19

Rising Funds for Infectious Disease Diagnostics Research Activities

Shift in Focus from Centralized Laboratories to POC Testing Services

Restraints

Unfavorable and Inadequate Reimbursement Scenario

Opportunities

Advances in Genomics and Proteomics

Growing Awareness about Personalized Medicine

Emerging Economies

Challenges

Lack of Awareness of Specific Symptoms and Diagnosis of Emerging Infections

Scope of the Report:



Market, by Product & Solutions

Consumables

Instruments

Software & Services

Market, by Technology

Immunodiagnostics

Clinical Microbiology

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology

DNA Sequencing and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

DNA Microarray Technology

Other technologies

Other Technologies comprises of microscopy, hybridization, and loop-mediated isothermal amplification



Market, by Disease Type

Hepatitis

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)

Hospital-Acquired Infections (HAIS)

Human Papillomavirus (HPV)

Tuberculosis (TB)

Influenza

Other Diseases

Other diseases comprise of measles, small pox, mumps, typhoid fever, malaria, meningitis, Ebola virus disease, Lyme disease, coronavirus disease, and whooping cough.



Market, by End Users

Hospital/Clinical Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Academics/Research Institutes

Other End Users

Other end users comprise of physician offices, nursing facilities, and home healthcare agencies



Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Japan

China

India

Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

