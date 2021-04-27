The North America Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) swab test market is expected to reach US$ 132.91 million by 2027 from US$ 69.83 million in 2019

New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Adenosine Triphosphate Swab Test Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064995/?utm_source=GNW

However, the limitations of ATP swab tests hinder the market growth.



The ATP Swab test is a fast calculation by identification of adenosine triphosphate or ATP of aggressively developing microorganisms.ATP is a molecule in and near living cells that explicitly tests the organisms’ biological production and well-being.



Healthcare-associated infectious (HAI) are caused while receiving treatments or therapies in healthcare facilities.These infections are related to surgical procedures and medical instruments used during operations.



The rising prevalence of HAIs is one of the prominent factors driving the demand for ATP swab tests.For instance, according to a study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2019, an estimated 1 in 31 hospital patients has some healthcare-associated infection (HAI) across the globe.



Such a substantial prevalence of healthcare-associated disorders propels the adoption of the ATP swab test. Also, the utilization of adenosine triphosphate is a major indicator of cleanliness and sterilization in food & beverages. Hence, the rising incidence of foodborne diseases and food contamination is prominently expected to drive the growth of the North America Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) swab test market during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 outbreak pandemic is adversely affecting countries in North America.In the US, all sanitization processes at hospitals, medical establishments, and high touch point surfaces in public places utilize Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test to confirm the surface is free from microorganisms, which boosts the growth of the North America Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) swab test market.



However, the growing number of COVID-19 confirmed cases has resulted in disruption in the supply chain due to a long period of lockdown, which hampers the market growth.



The North America Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test market, based on type, is segmented into free ATP test and microbial ATP test. In 2019, the microbial ATP test segment held a larger market share, and the market for the same segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the coming years.



The North America Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) Swab Test market, based on the application, is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology company, food & beverage, hospitals & diagnostics laboratories, and academic & research institutions.In 2019, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology company segment held the largest share of the market.



Moreover, the market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.



A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the North America Adenosine Triphosphate (ATP) swab test market are the American Society of Testing and Material (ASTM), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and World Health organization (WHO).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064995/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________