Europe Game Camera Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Type, Application

Germany and the UK are the largest markets, but smaller markets, such as the Netherlands and Scandinavia, are also growing. The wildlife photographers in the region increasingly search for new and active ways to observe wildlife. Due to rising number of wildlife enthusiasts in Europe, the demand for game cameras is likely to increase in the near future. France is among the leading countries in Europe in terms of number of hunters. In Germany, hunting has gained immense popularity and is performed all over the country. From wild boar to deer and shotguns to falconry, hunting is an extensive activity with strict-but-fair legislation established regarding the environment and wildlife. Hunting is allowed in the country, but license is mandatory to hunt in Germany. Thus, the rising profession of hunting is increasing the demand for game cameras in the country. Italian government procured game cameras to place in an area close to the border with Slovenia to report the data of passage of irregular migrants in real-time. The camera transmitted the photos to regional officials and police forces in the country. This factor has attracted the government, and it is expected that the Italian government would be deploying more numbers of game cameras across borders, which would help the game camera market in Italy to flourish. The game camera market in the UK is surging owing to rise in hunting activities. The hunting activities are majorly conducted by the upper-class citizens of the UK and are regularly practiced. The number of Russian hunters is continuously growing. The modern-day hunters are well-aware of the hunting gears and accessories, including game cameras. This factor is propelling the adoption rate, which, in turn is boosting the game camera market.



The more than 12 MP segment led the Europe game camera market based on type in 2019.This segment accounted for the highest share in the game camera market and is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The growth of the segment is because of the high picture resolution and clarity provided by the cameras across the applicable area.These cameras are highly adopted across law and enforcement industry, hunting, research institutions, and wildlife photography, among others.



The majority of the end users of game cameras seek clear image quality (both day-time and night-time clicks), high-end processors, and longer game detection capability.Pertaining to this, the end users opt for higher resolution cameras and attributing to this, most of the game camera manufacturers are continuously emphasizing, investing, designing, and developing robust cameras with more than 12MP cameras.



In addition, the manufacturers offer their game camera models with more than 12MP image resolution at a very competitive price (ranging between US$ 99 and US$ 399), which attract the end users across all categories. This factor propels the growth of more than 12MP segment in the game camera market.



The overall Europe game camera market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe game camera market with respects to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe game camera market.Some of the key companies operating in the Europe game camera market are Boly Media Communications Co.



Ltd.; Minox GmbH; Reconyx, LLP; Denver Electronics A/S; Spypoint; Vista Outdoor Operations LLC; and Wildgame Innovations.

