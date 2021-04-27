New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Gaming Controller Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Compatibility, Connectivity, Distribution, and End-User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064951/?utm_source=GNW

Video gaming is no longer exclusively enjoyed by youngsters. With the evolution in the gaming industry, people of diverse age groups are increasingly inculcating gaming culture in their daily routine. A few play video games to spend their leisure, while some foresee it as a lucrative career option. Significant percent of internet users in Europe (76%) play video games. Moreover, adoption of consoles such as Sony’s PlayStation 5, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch is increasing rapidly, which depicts the surging interest of gamers toward advanced consoles. Additionally, growing adoption of gaming consoles is driving the sales of associated gadgets such as joysticks, gamepad, throttle quadrant, and controllers. Moreover, the console owners are looking forward to improvise or procure next-generation consoles to enhance gaming experience. In the last a few years, the professional gamers have undergone strict training in state-of-the-art facilities, using gaming analytics, with an aim to enhance their performance. The adoption of sales, and professionalization of gaming are highlighting the importance of gaming trend, which, in turn is driving the growth of the Europe gaming controller market.



Countries in Europe, especially the UK, are highly affected due to COVID-19 outbreak.Due to the sudden outbreak of the novel coronavirus and lockdown across almost major countries in Europe, the region has observed a rise in the TV viewing and adoption of video games among the population.



Internet gaming has seen record numbers of players during the pandemic, as it has become a common activity to fight physical distance for society with the regional population at home and unable to function, a strategy advocated by the World Health Organization that has helped raise profits for many companies in the gaming industry.Since March 23, 2020, the number of gamers playing more video games because of the pandemic has increased across the region.



The rise was largest, in France (41 percent), followed by the UK (28 percent) and Germany (23 percent).This created demand for the gaming controllers across the market.



However, owing to the strict temporary closure of manufacturing and supply chain activities by the local governments, the distribution of the gaming accessories is restricted, which is hindering the overall gaming controller market in the region.



Based on compatibility, the PC & mobiles segment led the Europe gaming controller market in 2019.For PCs, with the growing importance of cloud computing technologies as well as more stable and quicker internet connections, users are able to play games on any device.



The emerging gaming technology also allow antiquated upgrades installed, as one can get the updated games over the internet and will also make video games and esports more available to the Europe population.Thus, the rising development of PC games is expected to influence the adoption of gaming controllers that are PC compatible.



Thus, the advantages of using PC for gaming such as high speed, excellent graphics, more stable, and low legging propel the demand for PC compatible gaming controllers, which drives the growth of the Europe gaming controller market.



The overall Europe gaming controller market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Europe gaming controller market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Europe gaming controller market. Guillemot Corporation S.A., HORI USA, Logitech, Mad Catz Global Limited, Microsoft Corporation, Nitendo, Nvidia Corporation, Razer Inc., and Sony Corporation are among the players operating in the market.

