Global Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Market Share, Size, Trends Analysis Report, Featuring AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott, Allergan plc and Pfizer Inc.

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Peptide Based Cancer Therapeutics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Drug Type; By Cancer Type; By Mode of Mechanism, By Distribution Channel, By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global peptide based cancer therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 17.18 billion by 2027.



Peptides are compounds that are created by natural or artificial biological linking of amino acid monomers. Peptides are being widely used in therapeutics to treat several ailments, including cancer owing to their precision based nature, targeting solid tumor cells in the body. Peptide based cancer therapeutics have shown effective results against cancer as opposed to conventional cancer treatments, without much side effects.



Peptide based therapies in the treatment of cancer are majorly classified as pure play peptide therapy, vaccines based on peptide, and peptide conjugate nanomaterials. These therapies possess several advantages over others such as easy administration, specificity in targeting tumor tissues, fewer side effects as compared to drugs, and low cost of peptides.



The factors propelling the market growth are the increasing prevalence of cancer across the world, cancer screening programs in emerging countries, and the high specificity of peptide based cancer vaccines. In 2016, according to analysis by NCA (National Cancer Center), 1,010,200 cancer cases were recorded, with 576,100 male patients and 434,100 women cases. The mortality rate in 2016 recorded a high with more than 374,000 cancer deaths in the country, particularly deaths associated with the most common colorectal cancer followed by gastric, lung, prostrate and breast cancers.



Market participants such as AstraZeneca PLC, Abbott, Allergan plc, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical, Amgen, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, AbbVie Inc., and Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc., are some of the key players operating in the concerned market. In January 2020, Sony Brook University (SBU) extended its funding on FABP5 inhibitors to 2025 by demonstrating novel approach to treat last stage prostate cancer. According to the researchers of the SBU specific fatty acid binding protein (FABP) may be help in stopping cancer.



In June 2017, AstraZeneca along with National Cancer Institute Eleven entered into cooperative research and development agreement with Eleven Biotherapeutics to develop Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's immune checkpoint inhibitor, Imfinzi to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.



The analyst has segmented the peptide based cancer therapeutics market report on the basis of drug type, cancer type, mode of mechanism, distribution channel, and region.



Companies Mentioned

AstraZeneca PLC

Abbott

Allergan plc

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Amgen Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

AbbVie Inc.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mztif

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.