New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Hydrolyzed Collagen Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Source and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064953/?utm_source=GNW

10 different types of collagens have been recognized among vertebrates, and the Type I is a dominant variant. Hydrolyzed collagen, also known as collagen hydrolysate, are collagen derivatives comprising short chains of amino acids. Shorter amino acid chains make collagen hydrolysates more bioavailable and facilitate better absorption into bloodstream, compared to collagen and gelatin. The absorbed hydrolyzed collagen is utilized by body as a versatile source of protein and energy. It is carried to different body tissues wherein cells build the peptides in the form of full-length collagen helices to repair the skin, bones, and joints. Its nutritional and physiological properties promote the maintenance of bone, joint, and skin health.



The pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals segment led the Europe hydrolyzed collagen market based on application in 2019.Rising consumption of dietary supplements is boosting the demand for hydrolyzed collagen in the nutraceuticals industry.



The growing interest in collagen as pharmaceutical as well as nutraceutical substance is mainly attributed to its low immunogenicity and high biocompatibility. Hydrolyzed collagen is primarily supplied in a powder form and has higher bioavailability than gelatin (90% vs. 85.97% absorption). It can be administered through hot, warm, or cold water. It improves hair and nail growth, reduces joint pain, and boosts metabolism.



The Europe hydrolyzed collagen market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the Europe hydrolyzed collagen market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically involved in this process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the Europe hydrolyzed collagen market. Gelita AG; Rousselot; Nitta Gelatin Inc.; Protein S.A.; ConnOils LLC; Norland Products Inc.; PB Leiner; Ewald-Gelatin GmbH; Titan Biotech Limited and Viscofan BioEngineering are among the prime companies in the market in this region.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064953/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________