The Europe IVF Services market is expected to reach US$ 11,349.34 million in 2027 from US$ 4,953.14 million in 2019

New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe IVF Services Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Cycle Type ; End User"

However, the market growth is likely to get hampered owing to the high cost of infertility treatment and associated risks.



Fertility clinics support couples and individuals who want to conceive pregnancy but have been unable to achieve this goal through the natural course for medical reasons.There are several fertility clinics and services offered across Europe to prevent infertility.



According to the Deutsches IVF-Register (DIR), Germany offers successful IVF treatment in the European region.Annually, more than 100,000 IVF procedures are performed in the Federal Republic over 35% success rate.



Therefore, the country is experiencing a rise in the number of fertility clinics, which eventually leads to the growth of the IVF services market.



The services are widely offered by the National Health Service (NHS) free of cost with respective guidelines for women based on their age.However, owing to increasing infertility cases among women, private infertility clinics have expanded their offerings.



For instance, Manchester Fertility Services Ltd, CARE Fertility, and The Centre for Reproductive & Genetic Health (CRGH) are a few private clinics that offer IVF services in the UK.Besides, the market growth in this region is driven by the rising support from health insurance players.



There are several policies offered to women so that they can treat their infertility and conceive a baby through IVF procedures.The health insurance policies help women to pay the high cost of IVF and ICSI, which is between US$ 1291 and US$ 2582 (1100 Euro to 2200 Euro).



Thus, the growing government support for growth of fertility clinics and infertility services is driving the IVF services market.



The impact of the COVID-19 on infertile patients is high in terms of anxiety, fear, and psychological distress.Among all European countries, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, and the UK are the most affected countries due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and deaths associated with it.



As per the joint statement of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM), European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology (ESHRE), and International Federation of Fertility Societies (IFFS), infertility is the impairment of reproductive capacity, affecting 8%–12% of couples of reproductive age harming physical and mental well-being.It is time-sensitive, and prognosis worsens with age.



ESHRE statement for phase 2-ESHRE Guidance on recommencing ART treatments states that as the COVID-19 pandemic is stabilizing, there will be the need to restart the provision of ART treatments.Infertility is a disease, and once the risk of COVID-19 infection is decreasing, ART treatments can be restarted for any clinical indication, in line with local regulations.



However, the guidance states that vigilance and measured steps must be taken for safe practice and to minimize the risks related to COVID-19-positive patients or staff during treatment. Additionally, various governments are taking initiatives to prevent the spread of this virus. For instance, as per the Fertility Europe, due to the COVID-19 situation, the Fertility Europe Executive Committee decided to cancel the Spring Meeting this year. Moreover, ESHRE created a working group to control scientific reports connected to reproductive medicine in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon the recommendations of the American Society for Reproductive Medicine and European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, infertility treatment from the mid-March 2020 in the US and Europe has stopped abruptly.



Based on cycle type, the Europe IVF Services market is segmented into fresh IVF cycles, thawed IVF cycles, and donor egg IVF cycles. The fresh IVF cycles segment held the largest market share in 2019, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the Europe IVF Services market is segmented into fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, and clinical research institutes. In 2019, the fertility clinics segment held the largest share of the market, and the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Europe IVF Services market are the National Assisted Reproductive Technologies Registry, Deutsches IVF-Register (DIR), among others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064954/?utm_source=GNW



