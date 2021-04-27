The Europe medical perfusion technology market is expected to reach US$ 268.5 million by 2027 from US$ 205.0 million in 2019

New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Medical Perfusion Technology Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Technique, Organ Type ; Component" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064955/?utm_source=GNW

However, the market is expected to experience slow growth during the forecast period, owing to the expensive organ transplant surgeries.



Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the disorders of the heart and blood vessels, which include cerebrovascular disease, coronary heart disease, and rheumatic heart disease.Some of the major risk factors that leads to the death and difficulties are tobacco consumption, unhealthy diet, and physical inactivity.



CVDs are the leading cause of deaths across the world.Along with the lifestyle and habit, age factor is also a main reason for increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases.



The aging population commonly shows the structural and functional alteration of vessels accumulation throughout their life, which leads to the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Moreover, according to a study published by the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2020, around 17.9 million people across the world die because of cardiovascular diseases. Further, the coronary heart disease (CHD) contributes to the majority of CVD deaths, which is further followed by stroke and heart failure.



The countries in Europe are also witnessing substantial prevalence and deaths due to cardiovascular conditions.For instance, according to a study published by the European Society of Cardiology, in 2019, 6 million new cardiovascular disease cases were diagnosed in the European Union (EU).



Moreover, according to the same report, in 2019, around 11 million new cases of cardiovascular conditions were diagnosed in the whole Europe.In addition, the CVD accounts for 45% of all deaths in Europe and 37% of all deaths in the EU.



Such massive prevalence and death rate due to cardiovascular conditions is anticipated to drive the adoption of perfusion technologies across the region.These devices help to bypass the function of the heart and lung during the heart surgery and maintain the continuity of blood and oxygen circulation in the body.



This benefit offered by perfusion technology is likely to have a positive impact on its adoption.



Europe has been massively hit by the COVID-19 outbreak affecting many of its countries on a large scale.Italy, Germany, Spain, the UK, and France, along with other European countries, are continually witnessing a rise in several coronavirus cases every day.



Europe is facing a massive impact due to the exponential growth of infections in the region.Governments in the region are taking preventive measures such as imposing complete quarantine and shutting down all business operations.



The process of shutting down is expected to have a severe impact on new product launches and distributions.Like North America, Europe also witnessed a major challenge to perform organ donations and transplantations.



The erupt of COVID-19 substantially disrupted transplantation procedures due to focus on treatment of COVID-19 patients and shortage of healthcare services. According to a data published by Council of European Union, in 2020, some of the members of European Union observed reduction of around 80% in organ donation and transplant which contributed to the decline of Europe medical perfusion technology market.



Based on technique, the Europe medical perfusion technology market is segmented into hypothermic machine perfusion and normothermic machine perfusion. The hypothermic machine perfusion segment held the largest market share in 2019, whereas the normothermic machine perfusion segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



In terms of organ type, the Europe medical perfusion technology market is segmented into heart, lung, kidney, liver, and others. The kidney segment held the largest market share in 2019, whereas the heart segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Based on component, the Europe medical perfusion technology market is segmented into perfusion pumps, oxygenators, heart-lung machines, monitoring systems, cannulas, and others. The oxygenators segment held the largest market share in 2019, also the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



A few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Europe medical perfusion technology market are the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Society of Cardiology, among others.

