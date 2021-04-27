Global laboratory gas generators market size to record 14.2% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report states that global laboratory gas generators market was valued at USD 270.7 million in 2019 and is expected to record a CAGR of 14.2% over 2020-2027, amassing USD 783.1 million by the end of the forecast period.

Taking the analysis further, the research literature includes intricate details about this business sphere through various segments, including type, application, and geographical bifurcation. All factors impacting each segment's development are considered when determining the best growth avenues for the upcoming years. Besides, leading industry players are profiled with respect to their positioning, investment discretion, and other financials. The document also unveils the emerging contenders as well as new entrants for a better understanding of the competitive landscape.

Growing significance of analytical techniques in drug approval processes and rising food safety concerns are also adding considerable traction to the market. Moreover, increasing research & development expenditure in target industries serves as a major growth impetus for global laboratory gas generators market. For instance, in 2019, members of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA) spent USD 83 billion on R&D, making the biopharmaceutical industry the most R&D-intensive market in the U.S. Likewise, the European Commission's new Horizon 2020 framework proposed an investment allocation of USD 110.99 billion (EUR 100 billion) for research activities from 2021 to 2027.

Notably, laboratory gas generators serve as an alternative to gas cylinders as these generators are more robust, have better construction and infrastructure, take up less space, and do not require labor to move heavy cylinders around the laboratory. Also, gas generators do not need switching mechanisms or long runs of tubing to or from exterior walls, making them more suitable and reliable than conventional cylinders.

Coming to the restraints, hesitancy to replace traditional gas supply methods with modern laboratory gas generators is negatively impacting the business expansion.

Market segmentation overview

As per type, worldwide laboratory gas generators market is divided into TOC gas generators, purge gas generators, zero air generators, hydrogen gas generators, nitrogen gas generators, and others. With respect to application spectrum, the industry is segmented into gas analyzers, liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry, gas chromatography, and others.

Moving on to end users, the market is categorized into food & beverage industry, chemical & petrochemical industry, and life science industry, and others.

Regional terrain summary

Elaborating on the geographical ambit, Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific are the top contributors to the overall laboratory gas generators market value. Among these, North America holds significant portion of the market share and is projected to expand through 2027, attributable to surging demand for efficient and advanced laboratory equipment in view of increasing R&D investments this field across Canada and the U.S.

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market by Type (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

TOC Gas Generators

Purge Gas Generators·Zero Air Generators

·Hydrogen Gas Generators

·Nitrogen Gas Generators

·Others

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market by Application Scope (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Gas Analyzers·Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

·Gas Chromatography

·Others

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market by End User Scope (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Food & Beverage Industry·Chemical & Petrochemical Industry

·Life Science Industry

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Regional Terrain (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

Canada

United States

Europe

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

Japan

India

China

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of the World

Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Top Vendors (Value, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

F-DGSi·Erredue S.p.A.

·Angstrom Advanced Inc.

·VICI DBS S.r.l.

·PerkinElmer Inc.

·Nel ASA

·Linde plc

·Peak Gas Generation

·Parker Hannifin Corporation

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Laboratory Gas Generators Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Laboratory Gas Generators Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Laboratory Gas Generators Market, by End Users, 2018-2027 (USD Billion

1.2.4. Laboratory Gas Generators Market, By Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Dynamics

3.1. Laboratory Gas Generators Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economic

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Laboratory Gas Generators Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Nitrogen Gas Generators

5.4.2. Hydrogen Gas Generators

5.4.3. Zero Air Generators

5.4.4. Purge Gas Generators

5.4.5. TOC Gas Generators

5.4.6. Other Gas Generators

Chapter 6. Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Laboratory Gas Generators Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Gas Chromatography

6.4.2. Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry

6.4.3. Gas Analyzers

6.4.4. Other Applications

Chapter 7. Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market, by End Users

7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market by Source, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Users 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Laboratory Gas Generators Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Life Science Industry

7.4.2. Chemical & Petrochemical Industry

7.4.3. Food & Beverage Industry

7.4.4. Other End Users

Chapter 8. Global Laboratory Gas Generators Market, Regional Analysis

