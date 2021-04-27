Global Total Logistics Market Report 2021: Market is Expected to Grow by 4.7% Through to 2024

Dublin, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Total Logistics 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Total Logistics 2021 reveals the global logistics market is expected to grow by 4.7% through to 2024.

The past 12 months has brought considerable change to the logistics industry. Some markets have performed exceptionally well, whilst the vulnerabilities of other markets have been laid bare. Despite this, the author predicts the market as a whole will recover well in 2021 and through to 2024.

Total Logistics 2021 examines the future of logistics market growth and core trends for 2021. The report also contains a full overview of key logistics markets, bespoke market sizing, split by market and region and post-Covid growth forecasts.

This report contains

Market size and forecast data for the total logistics market, including total logistics market sizing and forecast growth to 2024

Segmentation by logistics market and analysis of the market fundamentals of each logistics sector

Concise insight into the factors and key trends shaping the global logistics market in 2020 and beyond

Insight into the supply chain technologies supporting logistics operations

Analysis of ethical and sustainable supply chain strategies

In depth evaluation of supply chain risk

Key Questions the report answers

The world's economy is moving from globalisation to regionalisation of supply chains, why is this the case and how is this happening?

What impact will the development of megacities have on supply chains?

How do regional growth expectations compare, and how will each market grow as we enter a new stage of the pandemic?

What does the new Biden administration mean for the US-China trade war? And how will this impact international trade?

Will smaller economies see a shift in trade positions as the world navigates through the pandemic and further industry change?

How will the restructuring of global trade affect demand for logistics services?

Key Findings

The author estimates that the total global logistics market will grow by 4.7% through to 2024

North America's total logistics market is expected to grow by 2.8% through to 2024, a stark difference compared to Asia Pacific's predicted growth of 6.5%.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had highly complex and nuanced effects on supply chains which would have been impossible to predict prior to the pandemic

The majority of the industry has been remarkably robust during the pandemic, some sectors however have had to overcome overwhelming challenges

There are considerable supply-side issues - Germany and Japan are seeing a combination of ageing populations and shrinking economies.

China is planning to change its position in the global economy quite dramatically

Key Topics Covered:

1.0 What is shaping the global logistics markets?

2.0 An industry in transformation: Consolidation

3.0 Logistics market development by geography

4.0 The emergence of logistics clusters

5.0 Freight forwarding

6.0 Contract Logistics

7.0 European Road Freight/US Trucking

8.0 Express parcels

9.0 Air cargo

10.0 Container Shipping

11.0 Intermodal rail

12.0 Total logistics market size and forecast

13.0 Supply chain technologies

14.0 Supply chain dynamics of vertical sectors

15.0 Risks in global supply chains

16.0 The e-commerce logistics phenomenon

17.0 Supply chain innovation and disruption

18.0 Ethical and sustainable supply chain strategies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2817ko