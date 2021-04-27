New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Self-Service Kiosks Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component, Type, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064960/?utm_source=GNW

These self-service kiosk solutions are designed to enhance the consumer engagement with the machine by leveraging data analytics for governing the quantity sales, customer purchasing habits, and many other criteria. They also suggest the right alternatives and incentives to further boost the customer purchasing decisions. Self-service kiosks also boost the business revenues and augment the customer ties by offering major growth opportunities to the market. Several vendors are developing advanced self-service kiosks for providing enhanced online shopping alternatives to their customers in order to promote products and services across the stores. These self-service kiosks permit the interfacing capabilities to boost the retailers’ experience by providing substantial product demos as well as permitting the retailers to sell goods and items without stocking up. Furthermore, the implementation of advanced technological solutions, such as QR codes, RFID, and smartphone transactions, for payment transactions to help the consumer check out their purchases by using smartphones, gift cards, and credit/debit cards among others. Also, self-service kiosks getting highly accepted due to COVID-19 outbreak is another driving factor for the growth of the Europe self-service kiosks market.



In terms of type, the information segment led the Europe self-service kiosks market in 2019.The information self-service kiosks system consists of patient interactive, ordering, basic information, account opening, wayfinding, and bill payment kiosks, among others.



Intelligent patient queue management systems allow healthcare facilities to boost operational efficiency and service quality by reducing patients’ wait times and streamlining queue management process.These kiosks are web-based systems that permit patients to easily join a queue, and check queue status online, which improves the overall service quality and reduces crowds to help patients with excellent healthcare experiences.



Advantech offers intelligent patient queue management systems, self-service vital sign measurement kiosks, and intelligent clinic check-in systems, among other self-service kiosks for patient information management.Several self-service kiosks designed for the retail sector allow retailers to increase customer engagement and grab maximum revenue generation opportunities.



Kiosks also allow them to display more personalized content with the integration of advanced applications such as iBeacons, RFID, and QR-code. Several of these kiosks serve as interactive digital platforms installed at self-checkout terminals. Furthermore, information self-service kiosks are also being deployed across banks and restaurants to open new accounts and pay bills, respectively.



Europe is severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.The region has witnessed a varying pandemic impact across its economically diverse countries that led to the shutdown of businesses and manufacturing operations for a few months in 2020.



All major retail stores (except stores that were offering essentials), restaurants, and hotels had withdrawn their services for at least 5 months in all the major European economies.Many small retailers who were planning to implement kiosks system in the beginning of 2020 have postponed their kiosks implementation process.



However, with the slow recovery from COVID-19 cases in the beginning of 2021, many retail stores in countries such as the UK and Germany have started rebounding in terms of sales. The footfall in malls and restaurants in 2021 is slowly reaching the pre-lockdown situation, thereby helping the Europe self-service kiosks market to recover.



The overall Europe self-service kiosks market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Europe self-service kiosks market with respect to all the segments pertaining to the region.Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Europe self-service kiosks market. Acrelec SAS; Diebold Nixdorf, Inc.; Embross; Gemalto NV (part of Thales Group); NCR Corporation; Posiflex Technology, Inc.; and VeriFone, Inc. are among the players operating in the market.

