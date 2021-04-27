New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Swimming Pool Treatment Chemicals for Residential Application Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product Type" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064963/?utm_source=GNW

9% from 2020 to 2027. The rapid growth of the market in this region is attributed to the ever-increasing disposable income of the middle-income group population along with the rising residential construction sector. Additionally, the presence of major market players in the region is also contributing to the market growth. However, the increasing use of natural filtration systems in pools is likely to restrain the market growth.



Swimming pool treatment chemicals are used in water treatment processes to eliminate microorganisms of all life stages and sizes.They also keep the water clean and balance the pH level of the water.



Some chemicals are used to balance pH levels and offer shock treatment.Swimming pool treatment chemicals are typically manufactured in liquid and powder forms, as well as in concentrates and ready-to-use formulations.



The swimming pool treatment chemicals market benefits primarily from the rising popularity of swimming among fitness conscious people as a recreational activity.Additionally, the surge in residential construction and the resultant rise in the number of swimming pools is also fueling the demand for these chemicals.



Demand for effective disinfectants such as salts of hypochlorite has escalated significantly since these helps remove algae and bacteria from swimming pools. Furthermore, increased consciousness about the quality of pool water, coupled with the strict government regulations and guidelines regarding pool safety, is also fostering the use of swimming pool treatment chemicals.



The COVID-19 outbreak has had a brutal impact on the chemicals industry, with the lockdown leading to temporary shutdown of manufacturing facilities and pause of operations.In view of the devastating effects of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, players are focusing on bolstering their supply chains while accelerating their manufacturing processes to develop a wider range of swimming pool treatment chemicals, in a bid to prevent further revenue losses.



Also, with the construction industry picking up speed following the outbreak, the Europe swimming pool treatment chemicals for residential application market is expected to grow in the ensuing period.



Based on product type, the Europe swimming pool treatment chemicals for residential application market is segmented into sanitizers, balancers, shocks, algaecides, and others. The sanitizers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, whereas the balancers segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



