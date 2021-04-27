New York, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Touch Screen for Household Appliances Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Display Technology, Product, and Display Size" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064964/?utm_source=GNW





The rising focus on healthy eating habits has led to development of new range of cooking techniques, technologies, and appliances.In Western Europe, the market is fragmented owing to distinct consumer requirements between countries and brands, manufacturers, and retailers.



A crucial shift in purchasing power of consumers, high awareness about digitalization in household & kitchen appliances, and access to information online are boosting the procurement of touchscreen-enabled kitchen & household appliances.Eastern Europe is witnessing a slower growth than Western Europe.



The new models of appliances such as refrigerators, ovens, and coffee machines are touch screen panel integrated to make the user experience seamless and efficient.At present, the refrigerators come with high-definition LED touch screens.



Development of such products would drive the growth of the Europe touch screen for household appliances market. Furthermore, the installation of touch screen display on appliances by the manufacturers is gaining attention of a large number of buyers.



The touch screen for household appliances market is segmented on the basis of display technology, product, and display size.Based on display technology, the market is bifurcated into resistive and capacitive.



The capacitive segment held a larger share of the market in 2020 as capacitive touchscreens are more precise and respond instantly in case of lightly touched by human finger.In terms of product, the touch screen for household appliances market is segmented into refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, ovens and microwave, and coffee machines.



In 2020, the ovens segment held the largest share.The European households are investing in smart home and have a potential to make additional investment in smart kitchen appliances such as ovens.



Based on display size, the touch screen for household appliances market is bifurcated into less than 7 inch and 7 inch and above. The market for 7 inch and above segment is anticipated to grow fastest as large screen displays are getting integrated into large appliances such as refrigerators and ovens.



A few players operating in the Europe touch screen for household appliances market are Arçelik A.?.; BSH Hausgeräte GmbH; De’ Longhi Appliances S.r.l.: Electrolux AB; Groupe SEB; Haier Inc; LG Electronics; Miele; Smeg S.p.A.; Whirlpool Corporation; Vestel; and Samsung.



Europe is a significant manufacturing and industrial hub for several industries such as industrial equipment, automotive, construction, and energy & power.However, owing to shutdowns of businesses, including manufacturing, supply chain, logistics, and after sales services, as well as research and development activities, the region has witnessed a decline in the industries mentioned above.



Moreover, lockdown measures to curb the spread of novel coronavirus have adversely affected the manufacturing of household appliances.In 2019, over 140 household appliances manufacturing units were established in countries such as Italy, France, Germany, Poland, and Turkey.



Each mentioned country had more than 10 manufacturing units in their territory.However, owing to travel bans and temporary shutdown of manufacturing units, the manufacturing activities has witnessed a decline.



Decrease in production of basic components such as compressor, thermostat, water pump, paddles, convection fan, and fan blade, and advanced products such as sensors and screen, resulted in reduction of the entire manufacturing of household appliances. Turkey, Russia, Switzerland, and Norway are among prominent export destinations of both large and small appliances.



The overall touch screen for household appliances market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the Europe touch screen for household appliances market with regard to all the segments.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders, specializing in the Europe touch screen for household appliances market.

