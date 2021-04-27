Atlantica to Present First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 6

April 27, 2021 – Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ: AY), the sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2021 before the opening of the market on Thursday, May 6, 2021. The information will be published on Atlantica’s website: www.atlantica.com.



Atlantica’s CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The senior management team will also hold virtual meetings with investors during the month of May at the Citi Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference, the Credit Suisse Renewables & Utilities Conference and the Energy Infrastructure Council Investor Conference 2021.

A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on Atlantica's website. Please visit the website 15 minutes before, in order to register for the live webcast and download any audio software required. In order to access the conference call participants should dial in on: +1-631-510-7495 (US), +44 (0) 844-571-8892 (UK) or +1-866-992-6802 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 4298556. Atlantica advises participants to access the conference call at least 20 minutes in advance.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica’s website approximately two hours after the conference call has finished.

About Atlantica

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc is a sustainable infrastructure company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, storage, efficient natural gas, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA (www.atlantica.com).