Cosmeceuticals Market Size 2021 | Is Projected to Reach USD 73.73 Billion with a CAGR of 8.9% by 2026

Pune, India, April 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cosmeceuticals market size is projected to reach USD 73.73 billion by the end of 2026. The increasing investment in the R&D of newer products will have a massive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Cosmeceuticals Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Skin Care, Hair Care, Injectable and Others), By Distribution Channels (Pharmacy/Drug Stores, Online Stores, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 37.41 billion and will exhibit a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.

Product Overview:

Cosmeceuticals are a combination of cosmetic product and pharmaceuticals. They are mainly used in enhancing the physical appearance of the body and enhance skin health. Cosmeceuticals are inclusive of several antioxidants that are responsible for enhancing the surface on which they are applied. The demand for visually appealing lifestyle and changing habits will lead to a wider adoption of cosmeceuticals across the world. The presence of several large scale vendors will emerge in favor of the growth of the overall cosmeceuticals market. The growing demand for natural products with minimum side effects will open up a huge potential for the companies operating in the market. The availability of cosmeceuticals at a low cost will contribute to market growth.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/cosmeceuticals-market-102521





Industry Developments:

April 2019: L’Oréal is planning to acquire and merge with companies that offer a range of make-up and skin care products to enhance its existing portfolio of skin care products.

Market Driver

The factor that separates cosmeceuticals from ordinary cosmetics is that the former are used to enhance the health of the skin. Unlike cosmetics, these products enter the deeper layers and pass through the epidermis. Increasing awareness among people about the use of chemical ingredients through cosmetics is a primary reason why there is an increasing demand for cosmeceuticals.

Coronavirus Brings Mixed Fortunes for the Cosmeceuticals Industry

The recent coronavirus outbreak has forced governments across the world to take strict measures in order to ensure the spread of the disease is limited. As more people are advised to stay indoors, people are looking to run businesses from indoors. “Despite the slowdown in manufacturing processes, the demand for cosmeceuticals among a few categories of people continues to rise. Beauty endorsements, indoor marketing of products, and adoption of beauty products by online influencers have all opened up a huge potential for growth. The only real dilemma is the supply-demand gap,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. It is likely that the restrictions in manufacturing will ease off and chances are companies will look to capitalize on the situation with support from e-commerce websites.





For more information in the analysis of this report, visit:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/cosmeceuticals-market-102521





Little Optimism for SMEs; Extended Lockdowns Doing More Damage than Earlier Predictions

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise, businesses are doing their best to adopt strategies that will help them run through online platforms, be it marketing or even distribution of the product. It is evident that large scale firms can shake off the impact of the pandemic. The negativities of the coronavirus will prove a bit much for the small and medium enterprises and it is likely that most of the small enterprises may not even be able to recover from this. Although this is bad for SMEs, the coast will be clear for large scale businesses as well as manufacturers as less competition will bring more opportunities. Although e-commerce trading is active in most of the countries, there is hesitancy among people to buy cosmetic products; let alone using them on sensitive body parts such as skin.

As per a survey conducted by Fortune Business Insights, more people are likely to hold off from ordering beauty products online due to the coronavirus. Moreover, a huge percentage of premium cosmeceutical companies have completely shut down.





Quick Buy Cosmeceuticals Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102521





Efficient Measures taken by Densely Populated Countries in Asia Pacific Will Aid Regional Markets

The report will include a detailed analysis of major strategies adopted by companies across several regions. It will discuss the impact of the companies on specific regions and highlight the region that is likely to emerge leading. Although the coronavirus originated in China, the country has taken substantial measures to curb the disease and recoveries have gone up in the past month. Even though economies such as India are dependent on its tremendous population, the country has done well in limiting the spread of the disease. Accounting to the early prevention methods integrated and adopted by countries in Asia Pacific, the cosmeceutical companies are likely to target these regions, once the pandemic is over. Driven by exceptional strategies implemented by governments across Asia Pacific, the market in this region will rise at a considerably high CAGR from its 2018 value of USD 18.32 billion.





Some of the companies that are operating in the market include:

• L’Oréal

• Beiersdorf Global

• Croda International Plc

• Allergan

• Avon

• BASF SE

• Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• Shiseido Company, Limited

• Procter & Gamble

• Elementis

• Others





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/cosmeceuticals-market-102521





Table of Content:



Introduction Others Scope Market Segmentation Others Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview: Trends in Cosmeceuticals Market Snapshot of Active Ingredients Used in Cosmeceuticals New Product Launch Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

Global Cosmeceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Skin Care Anti Ageing Skin Whitening Sun Protection Professional Skincare Anti-Acne Others Hair Care Hair Growth Anti Dandruff Others Injectables Botox Dermal fillers Other Injectables Others Lip Care Tooth Whitening Anti Cellulite/Body Slimming Preparations Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channels Pharmacy/Drug Stores Online stores Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Geography North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World

North America Cosmeceuticals Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Skin Care Anti Ageing Skin Whitening Sun Protection Professional Skincare Anti-Acne Others Hair Care Hair Growth Anti Dandruff Others Injectables Botox Dermal fillers Other Injectables Others Lip Care Tooth Whitening Anti Cellulite/Body Slimming Preparations Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channels Pharmacy/Drug Stores Online stores Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country U.S. Canada



TOC Continued…..!!!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/cosmeceuticals-market-102521





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Contact Lenses Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Modality (Reusable and Disposable), By Design (Toric, Multi-focal, and Spherical), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Stores, and Ophthalmlogists), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Vaccines Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Recombinant/Conjugate/Subunit, Inactivated, Live Attenuated and Toxoid), By Route of Administration (Parenteral and Oral), By Disease Indication (Viral Diseases and Bacterial Diseases), By Age Group (Pediatric and Adults), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies, Government Suppliers and Others) and Region Forecast, 2019-2026

Cosmetic Surgery Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Surgical Procedures, and Non-Surgical Procedures), By Gender (Males, and Females), By Providers (Spas & Cosmetic Surgery Centers, and Hospitals & Specialty Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

E-prescribing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Delivery Mode (Web-based, On-premise), By Prescription Type (Controlled substance, Non controlled Substances) By End User (Hospitals, Physician's offices, Pharmacies) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



