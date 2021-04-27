Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S, 27 April 2021

English Danish

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank held today, the motions set out in the agenda were finally adopted.

Motions proposed by the Supervisory Board about a change to Art. 4(2) of the Articles of Association (the authorisation for share issue without a pre-emption right to be prolonged from 1 March 2022 to 1 March 2026 and simultaneously reduced from DKK 100m to DKK 70m), Art. 4(3) (the authorisation for share issue with a pre-emption right to be prolonged from 1 March 2022 to 1 March 2026 and simultaneously reduced from DKK 200m to DKK 140m), Art. 16(1), item b (change to ‘statutory requirement’ and ‘special’ experience) as well as the authorisation of the general meeting to the Supervisory Board for registration of the Articles of Association were considered.

The Danish Business Authority is subsequently requested to register the adopted motions.

